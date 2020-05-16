Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Brian Sours, Richards Bus Lines
Brian Sours, Operations Manager at Richards Bus Lines in Luray, Virginia joined our publisher Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio and had a conversation about the motorcoach industry (we still call them buses) and how this industry has been overlooked by Congress during these past months.
Last week more than 400 motor coaches rallied in Washington DC to bring their case to Congress. This industry includes 3,000 companies across America, operating 36,000 motor coaches and transporting nearly 600 million Americans and visitors annually across our country, generating more than $237 billion in transportation, travel and tourism revenue.
The industry is composed primarily of family and independently owned businesses employing nearly 100,000 hard-working Americans while providing the most economical and eco-friendly mode of transportation, taking up to 50 cars off-road.
Motorcoaches are visible in every community, servicing every region and connecting tens of millions of Americans each day. Buses link rural areas to urban centers, bringing workers to Business campuses to do their jobs. They connect communities to train stations and shuttle travelers to local airports. They bring children to school, families on vacations, church groups on trips, and transport our servicemen and women home from deployments overseas.
In times of natural disasters, buses are vital to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and state emergency response efforts, moving people efficiently and effectively to safety.
Today, during our ongoing national response to the coronavirus, buses are bringing medical personnel and essential workers to the front lines from California to Texas to New York City. However, because of COVID-19, nearly every motorcoach is sitting idle.
The industry supports the public health restrictions put in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 but they also want our employees to have jobs when this crisis is over.
Like U.S. airlines, public transit systems, and Amtrak, the motorcoach industry is an essential portion of our nation’s transportation network and economy.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Delegate Chris Collins
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Delegate Chris Collins. We’ll discuss some of the new laws signed by Governor Northam including voter ID, women’s health and gun control.
Before becoming a delegate for the 29th District, Chris had several different careers. He served in the Army National Guard from 1989-2005, was a respiratory therapist at the UVA Medical Center Critical Care Unit, a trust officer with F&M Bank in Winchester, a Deputy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and an attorney at Inger and Collins. Currently, he is a defense attorney with Buchbauer and McGuire in Winchester. In the House of Delegates, Chris serves on several committees including Courts of Justice, Education, and Transportation.
Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Farrall, Deputy Emergency Manager
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Rick Farrall from the Warren County Department of Fire Rescue Services. Rick wears many hats in Warren County. He is the Cost Recovery Manager and the Deputy Emergency Manager to name just a few.
Rick shared the following with us.
1. What is the Current COVID-19 Case Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 5, Frederick 71, Page 6, Shenandoah 23, Warren 19, Winchester 20); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County). As of yesterday, no deaths reported in the LFHD.
b. Commonwealth: 42763 patients were tested; 6171 cases; 978 were hospitalized; 154 deaths. The total cases comprise 14.4% (slight increase) of the tested Commonwealth population; hospitalizations and deaths comprise 2.6% (increase) of the tested Commonwealth population.
a. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, Model:
i. As of today, this model predicts our peak medical use in the United States was April 10, 2020, and in Virginia, it will be April 27, 2020. The “bottom of the curve” for Virginia is depicted in mid-June 2020; this likely puts Warren County a few weeks later.
ii. This is not an official government site but provides a model for planning reference.
c. United States: As of April 13, 2020, there are 554,849 total cases and 21,942 total deaths (4.0% to total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is updated each weekend.
2. What are the Key Messages for the Public:
a. Frequently: Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and wear a cloth face-covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies); these three things alone will slow the spread of the virus and significantly reduce personal risk of infection. Discuss the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
b. Near Term: Stay home; only leave your residence for essential reasons, or for exercise, per the Governor’s social distancing requirements.
c. Mid Term: If you are a “Person Under Investigation” (PUI) or a confirmed COVID-19 patient, please respect the quarantine instructions from your physician for both you and your entire household; if you need assistance, reach out to your neighbors and friends –this is a great opportunity for all of us to come together as a community and support each other through this crisis.
d. Long Term: Support local businesses as much as possible; this could make the difference between the business surviving the crisis or having to close permanently.
e. Bottom Line: We are all in this for the long-haul; expect the effects of the virus to last through the summer.
3. What Can I Do to Prepare Myself and My Family:
a. Slowly stock up to have one to two weeks of supplies on hand at home; this will enable you to be self-sufficient if you need to be quarantined
i. Most that are infected with the Coronavirus will have mild to moderate symptoms (2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, shortness of breath)
b. If you have unique family circumstances, please register for Smart 911 – Smart911.com
i. It’s free, private, and secure.
ii. It provides our 911 operators with critical information regarding your household, address and location, medical information, and other information provided
4. Where Can I go for Updated COVID-19 Information:
a. U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) – search “CDC COVID-19”; information is updated daily, numbers are updated on the weekend
b. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) – search “VDH COVID-19”; information is updated daily, numbers are updated daily by 10:00 am
c. Valley Health – search “Valley Health COVID-19”; locally care the Respiratory Care Phone Line at (540) 536-0380 (M-F 8a-8p, Sa 9a-6p)
d. Warren County – note: there are 14 Warren Counties in the U.S., search “Warren County VA Coronavirus latest information”
e. Town of Front Royal – search “Front Royal COVID-19”; call the local COVID-19 Helpline at (540) 622-0555
i. Helpline gives you six (6) options: (1) COVID-19 symptoms, (2) Senior citizen assistance, (3) Unemployment info, (4) Small Business support, (5) Town payment options, (6) General Message; we will expand this to include County options in the future
Town Talk: A conversation with the Front Royal Pregnancy Center
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with the Front Royal Pregnancy Center in Front Royal. We spoke with Kathy Clowes the Executive Director and Carla Sayre, the Nurse Manager at the Center.
Governor Northam has signed into law Senate Bill 733 that has made many changes to the current law, which is available here. https://legiscan.com/VA/text/SB733/2020
Town Talk: A conversation with William Huck, C&C Frozen Treats
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with William Huck from C&C Frozen Treats, on Main Street in Front Royal:
Town Talk: A conversation with Bret Hrbek, Front Royal Rotary Club
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Bret Hrbek, President of the Front Royal Rotary Club. Find out more on their website.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:
- FIRST. The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service;
- SECOND. High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society;
- THIRD. The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business, and community life;
- FOURTH. The advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Captain Jeff Holzbauer
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Captain Jeff Holzbauer from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.
