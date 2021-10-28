Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Bruce Rappaport, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Bruce Rappaport. Bruce is running for a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.
Bruce says, “I want to help bring leadership, trust, and cooperation back between the Town and the County.”
Bruce says he is for:
- Conservative Politics
- 2nd Amendment Rights
- Controlled Spending
- Low Taxes
- Smart Growth
- Law Enforcement
- Spot Blight Abatement
- Planning for our Present and Future Water Needs
And against:
- Redundant Waste at Tax Payers Expense
- Lack of Transparency
Find out more about Bruce on his Facebook page.
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Amber Morris, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
Amber is a lifelong resident of Warren County. As a mother of three up-and-coming freedom fighters, she also is a conservative, a constitutionalist, a community activist, and a volunteer on many local boards.
For the past four years, she has served as the Warren County Republican Committee’s treasurer. During this time she worked to elect conservatives across the state as well as campaigning for President Trump.
She supports our local government in decreasing taxes, incentivizing businesses, and improving the aesthetics of Front Royal.
Find out more on her Facebook page.
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Melanie Salins, candidate for School Board in Warren County, North River District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Melanie Salins. Melanie is running for the School Board in the North River District in Warren County.
Melanie believes strongly in the following principles relating to leadership and the school board, and she pledges to be an advocate for them on behalf of her constituents:
- Independent critical thought is vital for a school board to be effective
- It can be harmful to follow trends meekly
- School Board members must have the strength to speak up and require accountability
- The school board is a local governing body, not an agent of the state and federal government education establishment (i.e., no rubber-stamp)
- More money does not solve problems in the absence of improved policies
- All property taxpayers have a stake in the public school system
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 29
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss. Bayless is the Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates, District 29 (serves the northern section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 2, 2021.
Bayliss has been licensed by the Virginia State Bar since 1987 and practiced as a private attorney, and as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Loudoun County, Virginia. She says, “I have spent most of my career reading, studying, and understanding the Code of Virginia, and know that I am well prepared to draft and discuss legislation from the first day should I be elected.”
She went on to say, “I have lived in Virginia for most of my life, having been born and raised in Winchester and Frederick County. I graduated from Handley, Virginia Tech, and Washington & Lee School of Law. Before law school, I worked as an eligibility worker and social worker trainee, and later as a Realtor licensed in Virginia and West Virginia.”
“I come from many, many generations who were born, raised, worked, and died in Frederick County. My roots run deep, which is why I truly care about our district and know that I understand the values and needs of all who live here. I am pro-police, pro-family, and pro-environment. I respect the military and the constitution of the United States. As a member of the Episcopal faith, I have empathy for the needs and cares of others. I want to continue to move Virginia forward protecting health care, expanding broadband availability to all citizens, and ensuring the highest quality education for our children.”
Find out more about Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss on her website or Facebook page.
A reminder that early voting started September 17, 2021, at the Registrar Office located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Early voting is also available on Saturday, October 23 and 30, 9 am to 5 pm. The last day of early voting is October 30, 2021.
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Dale Moxley, a write-in candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dale Moxley, a write-in candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District.
Dale says, “Fork District citizens deserve a concerned voice, someone who will ask the tough questions and not be part of the status quo. Someone who truly cares and listens to the citizens.”
Find out more about Dale Moxley on his Facebook page.
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A Conversation with Steve Foreman, a write-in candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steve Foreman, a write-in candidate for or Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District
Foreman, who has a background in communication tech and a B.A. in Business Administration from National-Louis University, feels he is well-suited to help the board with ongoing plans to expand broadband in the area. A former project manager for Sprint who supervised multi-state engineering projects, Foreman says that getting broadband expansion right will depend on asking the right questions as providers and county officials move forward.
Foreman feels that a well-trained job force is a part of what it takes to draw business to the area. “I want Warren County to be the place where our kids can grow up and decide to raise their own kids right here if they want to. Too often, they feel they need to move away or lose time to a long commute to make a living wage, but if we get this right, we’ll have the jobs, education, and infrastructure to make it possible for them to build their futures right here.”
Area residents who want to learn more about Foreman’s plans or volunteer to help the campaign can visit www.foremanforfork.com
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Miles Adkins, a candidate for Frederick County School Board, Shawnee District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Miles Adkins, a candidate for Frederick County School Board, Shawnee District.
Miles says, “I want to take a moment to thank all of you who are supporting me in my campaign to provide transparency in our schools not only in the budget but in the curriculum. The woke are trying to infect our schools by applying CRT/Deep Equity principles into every aspect of the classroom.”
Here’s some of the issues/positions taken by Miles:
- Keep critical race theory out of schools
- Make the budget transparent
- Cut down waste
- Pay teachers and bus drivers more
- Remove urinals from Girl’s locker room
- Boys to use Boy’s restrooms, Girls to use Girl’s restroom
Find out more about Miles Adkins on his Facebook page.
