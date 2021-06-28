Town Talk: A conversation with Bryan Keyser, Love Revival Ministry Center

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Avery Harper from the Phoenix Project. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.

The Phoenix Project’s mission is: Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.

If you need immediate assistance because you are in physical danger from domestic violence, please call 911 or our Hotline at 540-635-2300.

For all non-emergencies, please contact Phoenix Project using the regular office number (540) 635-2302 or from their website contact page.

Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.

Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.

