Town Talk: A conversation with Bryan Keyser, Love Revival Ministry Center
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Bryan Keyser from the Love Revival Ministry Center. Love Revival is located at 119 Chester Street in Front Royal. The best contact is on their Facebook page, or call them at (540) 216-4437.
Love Revival Ministry Center is a multi-church regional hub for believers to come together and worship and seek revival for the area.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with the Front Royal Cardinals
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with several players from the Front Royal Cardinals.
The officers, directors, and members of the Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Team devote their time and energy as volunteers, working year-round to raise funds and organize activities to bring exciting baseball to Front Royal every summer.
Volunteering is fun and rewarding! There are many ways to get involved. If you’d like to join their team of volunteers, or just want to explore the opportunities, please contact them at frontroyalcardinalsbaseball@gmail.com.
Town Talk: A conversation with Peggy O’Neill, Northwestern Community Services
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Peggy O’Neill from Northwestern Community Services.
Northwestern Community Services offers an array of outpatient, case management, day support, residential and emergency programs that are designed to enhance the quality of life for both children and adults affected by emotional/behavioral disorders, mental illness, substance use, and intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities (ID/DD). Northwestern specializes in rehabilitative and family support services for individuals with such long-term challenges as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, addiction, and those with significant impairments from ID/DD. New referrals are screened for appropriateness and, depending upon capacity/need for service requested, may require placement on a waiting list.
NWCS also provides 24-hour emergency evaluation, short-term treatment, and hospital referral to individuals having mental health, emotional, substance use, or behavioral crises that pose a safety risk to themselves or others. After regular office hours when centers are closed, access to our professional emergency staff is available through Concern Hotline.
Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.
Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.
Town Talk: A conversation with Mandy Smulik, NW Works, Inc at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Mandy Smulik from the NW Works, Inc in Winchester. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.
Employment is a great equalizer in our society. But for too long, people with disabilities have been left out of the workforce, widening the existing gaps. NW Works is here to close them. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, NW Works’ programs and services are designed to meet the diverse needs of people 17 years or older who have a long-term disability. They also work with those receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), veterans with disabilities, and others with barriers to employment.
Town Talk: A conversation with Avery Harper, Phoenix Project at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Avery Harper from the Phoenix Project. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.
The Phoenix Project’s mission is: Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
If you need immediate assistance because you are in physical danger from domestic violence, please call 911 or our Hotline at 540-635-2300.
For all non-emergencies, please contact Phoenix Project using the regular office number (540) 635-2302 or from their website contact page.
Town Talk: A conversation with Brandie Millar from LFCC Adult Education at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Brandie Millar from LFCC Adult Education. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.
The LFCC Adult Education Department offers FREE classes that help adults prepare for GED testing, as well as develop math, reading, and writing skills for employment, career advancement, and post-secondary education.
Or call for information about their free classes at 540-869-0748.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, Lord Fairfax Community College’s Adult Education program is one of the best in the Commonwealth.
Town Talk: A conversation with P.J. Stanley Restoration Contractor, Warren Heritage Society
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with P.J. Stanley. P.J. is a restoration contractor, working on the Balthis House at the Warren Heritage Society on Chester Street. Several projects have been completed this past year as the Warren Heritage Society works to keep the building in repair.
The Warren Heritage Society (WHS) is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum, and archives.
