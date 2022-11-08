Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale – Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale about the upcoming Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on November 23rd from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, located at 14 W. 1st Street in Front Royal, Virginia. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Capt Ann reminds us that food donations are still needed, and a few more volunteers would be greatly appreciated. Contact Jason Neale at 540-671-1129 for more information.
Also, volunteers are needed for the Red Kettle Campaign, which starts November 19, 2022. Register to “ring the bell” at www.registertoring.com.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Tina Johnson – Yuletide Market – November 12, 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tina Johnson about the Yuletide Market on November 12, 2022.
The Yuletide Market will be held at the Barn at the Backroom Brewery, located at 150 Ridgemont Road, Middletown, Virginia. The Barn is located off of Reliance Road, north of Front Royal.
It’s time to shop for the holidays! You’ll find crafts for local vendors and plenty of gifts too. Door prizes, a free raffle, and free activities for the kids. Even an opportunity to decorate your own gingerbread house.
For more information, contact Tina Johnson at (978) 967-6393.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber and Bobby Johnson – Linda Kroll Community Meal Program
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now, and Bobby Johnson, Principal of Skyline Middle School, about the Linda Kroll Community Meal Program.
On November 10th at 4:30 pm, Reaching Out Now and its partners will host a Thanksgiving meal for families with children in our local school system at Skyline Middle School.
This event will feature a traditional Thanksgiving menu with turkey, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, and rolls, all prepared by Chef Devin and the students of the Blue Ridge Technical Center’s Culinary Arts program.
Also, a special presentation from the Department of Social Services and the Warren Coalition about resources available to the students and community at large.
Click here to order your tickets.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with local author William F. Gray: The Man Behind the Door
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with local author William F. Gray. William is the author of “The Man Behind the Door.”
Having lived most of his life in the area surrounding Winchester, Virginia, William F. Gray is a self-published author. An avid reader all his life, William has taken his life experience and passion for writing and turned it into his first full-length novel. Based largely on his father, “The Man Behind the Door” explores both the anger and the grief a child can feel when losing a deeply troubled parent.
William will be at the Royal Oak Bookshop, 27 S Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia, on November 26, 2022, from noon to 4 pm to sign his book, “The Man Behind the Door.”
Here’s a highlight from the book:
When Leigh Glasscock was a child, his mother’s mental illness and eventual suicide defined the man he grew up to be. After Leigh starts his own family, his trauma and addiction now threaten to continue the cycle with his own children.
In 2000, two brothers were left orphaned when their father killed their mother and then took his own life. Now adults, Larry and Frank’s search for answers about their lineage and what it means for their own children put them on a path back to that very night.
Meanwhile, the Winston family finds themselves living in the same house where Larry and Frank lost their parents. When things begin to take a sinister turn, their young son Andy is the only one to realize that something is not quite right as his father’s personality begins to change…
In his debut novel, William F. Gray explores a cycle of abuse and neglect passed down from one generation to the next by introducing us to a character based on his own father. Full of heartache, suspense, and twists, “The Man Behind the Door” takes us on an emotional journey detailing a search to find the answer to the ultimate question: why?
His book is also available on Amazon.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan update, close to the end.
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director, Town of Front Royal. The Town of Front Royal is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is a visionary document that will help guide the Town’s future. Lauren gives an overview of the Comprehensive Plan and the importance of public input to the process.
On November 9th, the Town will allow the community to contribute to the planning process. The comment session will be held on Wednesday in the lobby at Town Hall, 102 E. Main Street in Front Royal, from 4:30 to 8:300 pm.
This plan is the vision for the Town of Front Royal, a place we are proud to call home. It will serve the needs of everyone by promoting economic prosperity and encouraging high-quality development while preserving our small-town charm.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – November Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening in November at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk
Town Talk: “We See You, Warren County” A conversation with Christa Shifflett, Executive Director Warren Coalition
In this Town Talk, Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition, joins Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the “We See You, Warren County” campaign.
“We See You, Warren County” is a grassroots campaign designed to build a sense of connection throughout the community, officially kicked off on September 1, 2021. This campaign aims to build community! But, building community begins with individuals connecting to each other. This happens at a very basic level when people witness or acknowledge each other simply with good eye contact and a smile. Yet even in years without a pandemic, many people do not have that sense of connectedness with others. They feel isolated and forgotten. The past 18 months have been even more challenging, as evidenced by the rise in mental health issues, alcohol consumption, and drug misuse and overdoses.
That’s why the Warren Coalition is inviting the entire Front Royal/Warren County community—businesses, schools, organizations, clubs, families, and individuals—to engage in a witnessing campaign called “We See You, Warren County.”
Visit their website to find out how you can participate in this campaign.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 37%
Pressure: 30.54"Hg
UV index: 0
68/54°F
70/55°F