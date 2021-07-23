Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Carol Miller and Stephen Izaguirre, S.A.L.T/Triad
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Carol Miller from Synergy Home Care and Stephen Izaguirre, Community Outreach Coordinator from the Office of the Attorney General about S.A.L.T/Triad.
S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) remains a vital affiliate of the TRIAD concept of “providing a safety net” for many of our most venerable senior citizens. The positive relationship that is fostered between senior citizens and law enforcement is invaluable.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office involvement with the Front Royal/Warren Co. TRIAD Council began in 2001. Our Sheriff’s Office provides a deputy representative to attend monthly meetings and assist with fundraising and other program support.
The concept of TRIAD equates to the following three tiers or triangle of service to the senior citizen community:
- Senior Citizen involvement as active members of the council. Seniors are provided with the opportunity to directly participate in any or all of the meetings and all decision-making processes.
- Law Enforcement involvement provides crime prevention education regarding awareness and prevention of scams, property crimes, fraud, community safety, and home security strategies.
- Support Agencies, Organizations, and Community Partners all function as a combined consultant base and or providers of senior support services within the North-Western Virginia Area. Examples of these include Churches, Warren Co. Social Services, Warren Co. Senior Center, Healthcare Organizations, and Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging.
The continued success of the Front Royal/Warren County TRIAD/S.A.L.T. Council is directly related to the cooperative efforts of the three entities listed above.
Project Life-Line or Auto-Dialer applicant processing is accomplished at the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, at 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal. Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging can be reached by email at Go to http://www.shenandoahaaa.com/ or by calling 1–540-635‑7141.
For more information on Triad / S.A.L.T. Council contact Lieutenant Robbie Seal at 540–635-4128.
Resources:
Office of the Attorney General
Here are a few frequently asked questions about Triad:
What do the letters in TRIAD stand for?
Triad is not an acronym. The term refers to the three founding organizations of Triad: AARP, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA).
When did TRIAD start?
The Triad concept was originated in 1988 when the AARP, IACP, and NSA agreed to establish a partnership to arm senior citizens with the information they need to keep from being victimized by criminals. The first Triad partnership in the country was established in 1989 in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana.
Triad was brought to Virginia in 1995 by Attorney General Jim Gilmore, who established a state Triad coordinating section in his office. The first Virginia Triad partnership, the Peninsula Triad, was signed into existence on May 22, 1995, by the Hampton Police Division, the Newport News Police Department, the Poquoson Police Department, the Williamsburg Police Department, the James City Police Department, the York County Police Department, the Virginia State Police, the Peninsula Chapters of the AARP, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).
What is the purpose of TRIAD?
Triad seeks to build partnerships between senior citizens and law enforcement to share information on how seniors can avoid becoming victims of crime and enhance the safety and quality of their lives.
Isn’t TRIAD just another program?
Triad is not a program; it’s a partnership between senior citizens and law enforcement. Both groups benefit the community by sharing goals, desires, information, and resources.
Who is responsible for making TRIAD work?
If Triad is the car, the S.A.L.T. Council (Seniors And Law Enforcement Together) is the engine that drives the car. The S.A.L.T. Council is usually comprised of 10 to 20 representatives from community agencies that work with, or for, the elderly. The S.A.L.T. Council meets at least quarterly (usually monthly) to keep abreast of the needs of senior citizens in the community and make plans to address these needs.
Does TRIAD really work?
In communities where Triad is actively informing seniors about frauds and scams, law enforcement agencies report a drop in the amount of these crimes being committed. Scam artists naturally seek seniors who are uninformed about their frauds. Anecdotal evidence and testimony abound about how those trained by Triad partnerships simply refuse to be taken in by these criminals
Town Talk: A conversation with with Butch Hammond and Nellie Adkins, Skyline Christian Academy
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Butch Hammond and Nellie Adkins from the Skyline Christian Academy. Skyline Christian Academy is a ministry of The Church at Skyline.
Skyline Christian Academy will be opening for their second year in August for grades Kindergarten (K-5) through 6. They are an affordable Christian School with quality teaching and training. They want students and families to feel like they are family, not just a number.
The Abeka Streaming & Curriculum are used at Skyline Christian Academy. Why Abeka? Nellie says, “As a parent, you want the best education and environment for your child, so do we. We have chosen to use a curriculum that offers higher learning, learning that is well-rounded, that challenges thought, and above all honors Christ. ” If you are interested in more information or have questions, please call Nellie Adkins, Administrator, at 540-692-4531 or email at Skylinechristianacademy.va@gmail.com.
The address is 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, perfectly located on 340 between Front Royal and Luray.
Skyline Christian Academy
PO Box 1582 Front Royal VA 22630
Phone: 540-629-4531
Remembering Margaret Lucille King
Margaret Lucille King departed this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home in Luray, Virginia. No one spread more love in one lifetime, says a group of “young” people who came to the Royal Examiner studio to share their memories of Ms. King. Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Sam Barber, Warren County Food Distribution
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer, Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, and Sam Barber, about the Warren County Food Distribution program.
In Warren County, three distributions are planned to provide low-income families with healthy meals over the summer. People Inc. has partnered with the Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, Front Royal Ministerial Association, First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and Warren County Community Garden to distribute food on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11.
“We welcome the opportunity to bring food resources to Warren County,” said Michelle Smeltzer with Warren County Department of Social Services. “The collaboration between the churches, social services, People Inc., and the community garden has been a real blessing to our community.”
Each Warren County distribution will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 14 W. First Street in Front Royal. All community members are welcome.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the Warren County distributions. Interested volunteers can contact Sam Barber at engagement@peopleinc.net for more information.
Also discussed
The Warren County Department of Social Services will be hosting a job fair for all residents. Many local employers will be on hand accepting applications. Additionally, local education programs will share course and training opportunities.
If you are in need of transportation, contact the Royal Trolley Service at 540-825-2456 for route information. For any other questions, please call the Warren County Department of Social Services at 540-635-3430 x 3352
C-CAP, The Wednesday Group, and Samuels Library are partnering to host a Volunteer Fair. All ages are invited to learn about volunteer opportunities with organizations that make a positive impact in Warren County, like Loaves & Fishes, Habitat for Humanity, Tree Stewards, Salvation Army, Phoenix Project, Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, United Way, and The Laurel Center.
Make a difference in your community and volunteer! Organizations that would like a table for volunteer recruitment should contact Michelle Ross at mross@samuelslibrary.net.
Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Schetrom and Meghan Bowers, Waggin’ for Dragons
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steven Schetrom and Meghan Bowers about the upcoming Waggin’ for Dragons boat race. This annual event is a major fundraiser for the Humane Society of Warren County, and this year they are partnering with the United Way and the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.
Their annual Dragon Boat race is back and set to sail on August 7, 2021, and is planned to be bigger and better than ever. Their race teams are made of the local community and business groups and will be racing and raising that much-needed money for THREE great non-profits.
This team-building experience is like nothing else you’ll find. You’ll paddle along the scenic Shenandoah River in traditional Chinese dragon boats. Between races, teams will hang out along the river.
Spectators are free, but please consider putting a team together! Teams consist of 20 racers and one drummer. You’ll be provided with the boat, the practice, and the location, and you provide your local community with the means to make a difference!
Please reach out to the Human Society at 540-635-4734 or their Facebook page. Want to form a team? You can Register here.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit animal shelter in Front Royal, Virginia. Established in 1947, we have been a safe haven to the lost, abandoned, and abused pets in Warren County for over 70 years. In 2012, they achieved no-kill status, and are proud to maintain it. You can expect an inviting and welcoming atmosphere when you visit the shelter and compassionate care for their animals.
The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce promotes and supports its membership by serving as its voice, providing relevant programs, encouraging leadership, and creating a strong business climate and a vibrant community.
Town Talk: A conversation with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New laws as of July 1
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell about some of the new laws that took effect on July 1, 2021.
Click here for a list of the new Virginia laws that took effect on July 1, 2021.
Town Talk: A conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Sheriff Butler gives us an update on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Butler said to look at their website and the first thing you’ll read is their mission statement.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office SHALL protect and serve all members of the community. We SHALL use all legal, ethical, and professional means to enforce the law and protect all constitutional rights of all persons.
Vision – The Sheriff’s Office is a source of pride for all of Warren County, respected by all law enforcement nationwide, recognized for our professionalism, integrity, and service to our community.
Core Values
Honor – Taking pride in our actions, duties, ourselves, and our community
Integrity – Adhering to high moral and irreproachable ethical principles at all times
Commitment – Ensuring excellence, accountability, and efficiency in our performance
Courage – Unwavering strength in the face of fear, risk/danger, uncertainty, or intimidation
