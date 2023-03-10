Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Christa Shifflett, Celeste Brooks – Warren Coalition, No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks
In this Town Talk, Christa Shifflett, Executive Director, and Celeste Brooks, Community Outreach Coordinator of the Warren Coalition, join Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the “No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks team scavenger hunt happening on March 31, 2023.
This event is a “We See You, Warren County” fundraiser and community-building event by the Warren Coalition. Gather a team and prepare for fun. There will be prizes, trophies, and bragging right.
Click here to register – the deadline is March 24, 2023.
The “We See You, Warren County” initiative is a grassroots movement intended to foster a feeling of togetherness among community members. Its objective is to promote community building, starting with individuals forming connections with one another. This can be achieved at a fundamental level by making eye contact and exchanging smiles to recognize and acknowledge one another.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
3rd Annual Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt peeking over the rainbow and jumping to our Main Street March 10 – 19
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Annie Guttierrez from the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio. Annie has the 3rd Annual Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt peeking over the rainbow and jumping to our Main Street March 10 – 19. The Pot o’ Gold hunt is for adults, teens, and kids; there are many prizes!
Grab a map from C&C Frozen Treats, Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio, Play Favorites, or any of the participating businesses (March 10 – 19) and stroll Main Street for the GREEN shamrock hunt and/or make the loop with the GOLD Bonus shamrock hunt.
This community event is free, fun, and full of festive information. You never know what you’ll find out and about on your travels!
From Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 19, many of our Main Street businesses, along with some favorites in Royal Plaza and around the Main Street core, will have shamrock clues up in their windows for Pot o’ Gold hunters. Each shamrock contains a piece of the message left by our leprechauns; fill in your map to complete the message and turn it in.
Completed maps will be entered in a draw for a Grand Pot o’ Gold Prize and many Pot-lets o’ Gold Prizes.
Sponsored by the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio and National Media Services with cheerful support from all participating businesses.
Businesses participating in the 2023 hunt on Main Street: C&C Frozen Treats, DL Campus Coffee on Main, Down Home Comfort Bakery, Dusty’s Country Store, Element, Explore Art & Clay, Fireball Arcade, Front Royal Wines, Gourmet Delights, Honey & Hops Brew Works, I Want Candy, Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio, L’Dees Pancake House, Main Street Geek, Main Street Pawn Brokers, Manor Line Market, Mountain Trails, Mountain View Music, Ole Timer’s Antiques, Penny Lane Hair Co, Pomeroy’s Small Engine Repair, Royal Blends Nutrition, Royal Oak Computers, Schewels Home, Stokes General Store, Talk of the Mountain, Try Thai, Turnmyers, Town of Front Royal Visitor Center, White Picket Fence.
Businesses participating in the 2023 hunt surrounding Main Street: Battlegrounds Fitness, FR-WC Chamber of Commerce, Garcia & Gavino, Jean’s Jewelers, Manor Line Back 40, Play Favorites, Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing, Spelunkers, Strites Donuts (Food Truck), The Vine and Leaf.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – March Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Erin updated us on what’s happening at the library in February. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lynn Downs – The Arc of Warren County
During this edition of Town Talk, Mike McCool, our publisher, has a conversation with Lynn Downs from the Arc of Warren County. The Arc of Warren County is committed to establishing all-encompassing communities, schools, and prospects for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Over the course of fifty years, The Arc of Warren has collaborated with community members and leaders to enhance the quality of life for those with disabilities. The organization offers various programs, ranging from public education to transportation services. By providing education, advocacy, and a network of compassionate caregivers, The Arc wants each individual to attain complete inclusion and active participation within their community for their lifetime.
The Arc will hold a monthly parent’s meeting on February 28th at 6:30 pm in the Parish Hall of Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal. During the session, learn how to navigate through the resources in Warren County that provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants will be able to talk with other parents and caregivers who have experience with these resources to have a clearer picture of maximizing these available opportunities. Childcare will be available.
There will also be an Inclusive Bingo event on Monday, March 20th, at 4:00 pm at Samuels Public Library. Come out, play a bingo game, win prizes, and make new friends!
Future events include a picnic and the development of a brand-new website!
To keep up with all the happenings and to connect with other caregivers, visit, The Arc’s Facebook page at this link, and for more information, call (540) 692-3970.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Joe Waltz, Town Manager, Town of Front Royal
Our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Front Royal Town Manager Joe Waltz in this Town Talk. Waltz was appointed Town Manager on November 30, 2022. Waltz to return to that position after a three-year absence to a “dream job” in energy management with a municipal cooperative in Ohio.
Waltz said the professional pull back to this community was strong.
Waltz said, “Yes, I went to Ohio and spent the last three years in Ohio, and I retired from there. I moved back, doing energy-related work for another company. But honestly, when I returned to the community in October, I found the Town was still looking for a town manager. My heart was always here in Front Royal.”
The Town Manager oversees all of the Town’s operations and employees. Some of the more specific responsibilities of this office include developing and managing the Town budget, financial planning and management, personnel administration, facility management, procurement, public works, community development, grant administration, and public relations.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Ed Richards and Michael DeMato – 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival at R-MA
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ed Richards and Michael DeMato about the 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival at R-MA beginning next week.
After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, Randolph-Macon Academy will once again host the 45th Military School Band and Choir Festival from February 24th to 26th, 2023.
Events open to the public
- Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:00 pm, Melton Gymnasium- Drum Major Competition
- Sunday, Feb. 26, 2:00 pm, Melton Gymnasium – 45th Military School Band and Choir Festival Concert
- Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7:30 pm – Combined Concert American Legion Community Band & Clarke County Community Band
The festival will feature a concert band and a festival choir composed of military high school and college cadets and a clinic for military high school and college drum majors. Colonel John A. Brodie, Director of Music at Virginia Military Institute, will serve as the conductor of the Festival Concert Band. The Festival Choir will be conducted by Stephen Cramer, who is retired from the US Army Chorus, a former Broadway Star, and who currently teaches at the University of Wyoming. MUC James Anderson, the new primary drum major of the US Navy Band, will instruct the drum major clinic.
The Military School Band and Choir Festival was founded in 1968 by Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, Virginia, as the Virginia Military School League Band Workshop. Under the leadership of Ronald L. Horton, then Bandmaster at Hargrave Military Academy and later at Fork Union Military Academy, it was reorganized in 1977, after several years of dormancy, into the Southeastern Military School Band Festival. An expansion to include military schools outside of the region was completed, and in 1984 the festival became known as the Military School Band Festival (MSBF).
Growing from its roots as a festival attended only by bandsmen from the military schools in Virginia, The Military School Band & Choir Festival has grown into a national event, drawing schools and colleges from across the United States. This year’s festival roster includes more than 140 cadets and bandmasters, choir directors, and chaperons from eight military academies. This year’s festival participants are from schools in California, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, and Virginia.
Military School Band & Choir Festival Participating Schools
- Army & Navy Academy, Carlsbad, CA
- Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, VA
- Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, VA
- Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
- New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM
- Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
- Saint John’s Northwestern Academies, Delafield, WI
- U. S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
- Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Wayne PA
- Virginia Military Institute, Lexington VA
Here is the links to the 44th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival held at R-MA in February 2020.
Military schools from around nation gather at Randolph-Macon Academy for Drum Major Competition
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Elaine Jarvis, Esq. – a lawyer, author, pilot and mother
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Elaine Jarvis. Elaine is a local lawyer, an author, a pilot, and a mother of three. Guess you can do it all.
Elaine Jarvis obtained her law degree from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary in 1997. She practiced law in D.C. and Northern Virginia for several years, obtaining experience in litigation, antitrust, mergers & acquisitions, bankruptcy, and contract law. She put the practice of law on hold for a bit to raise three children and run multiple businesses, with a focus on publishing and helping non-profits. Over the course of a decade, Elaine wrote ten novels and built a social media following of more than 50,000 people with her page and blog, Running from Hell with El. Her first two novels, Ripple: a Tale of Hope and Redemption and I Run: a Novel, won awards and hit the Amazon bestseller’s list at #1 and #2.
Founded by Elaine Jarvis, Jarvis Law PLLC offers creative solutions to businesses, consumers, and families in Front Royal, Winchester, Manassas, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Practice areas include business law (from formation to dissolution, and all points in between), commercial law and litigation, bankruptcy counsel (small business and individual Chapter 7 and 11), individual Chapter 13, as well as debtor’s and creditor’s rights, consumer protection, estate planning, property and real estate, family law, aviation law, and general civil litigation, both plaintiff and defendant.
