Town Talk: A conversation with Christy Rogers, WC Girls Little League Softball
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Christy Rogers from the Warren County Girls Little League Softball Division. It is obvious our publisher doesn’t know much about girls softball, but Christy sure does.
If you have a girl, ages 4 to 16, consider signing her up to play softball this spring. Registration is now open, but only for a few more days, so go online to www.wcgirlssoftball.com and get registered today. It will be lots of fun for your child and she’ll start learning life lessons, socialization, and sportsmanship – traits that will benefit her entire life.
No experience is necessary, so sign up today.
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky from Matrimont. Matrimont is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency, located on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia,
Declan and Joe started Matrimont with the goal of providing services that would take people’s businesses to the next level and beyond and with the old maxim in mind: others first, self last. They wanted to create a truly unique B2B union that you cannot find anywhere else.
Declan said, “At Matrimont, we are committed to advancing the very community in which we live. We work hard and go the extra mile to address our clients’ needs, with an unswerving focus on getting them the results they are seeking.”
Town Talk: A conversation with A.D Carter III & Rev. Al Woods – Martin Luther King Jr
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with A.D. Carter III and Rev. Al Woods. With the Martin Luther King Jr holiday approaching, we wanted to honor the legacy of King and focus on the issue of civil rights, the use of nonviolence to promote change, and to call people into public service.
As we pause to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, a ” drum Major for Justice”, and a “Civil Rights Icon” on the 17th of this month, he would have been 94 years old.Rev. Woods said, “King’s message is still relevant today after 54 years, marching for and protesting the right to the ‘ballot box’ for ALL citizens, an issue which continues to be discussed today. Progress has been made…but there is still a long way to go.”
About Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. (born Michael King Jr. – January 15, 1929 – April 4, 1968) was an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. King advanced civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, inspired by his Christian beliefs and the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi. He was the son of early civil rights activist and minister Martin Luther King Sr.
King participated in and led marches for blacks’ right to vote, desegregation, labor rights, and other basic civil rights. King led the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott and later became the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). As president of the SCLC, he led the unsuccessful Albany Movement in Albany, Georgia, and helped organize some of the nonviolent 1963 protests in Birmingham, Alabama. King helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
On October 14, 1964, King won the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance. In 1965, he helped organize two of the three Selma to Montgomery marches. In his final years, he expanded his focus to include opposition towards poverty, capitalism, and the Vietnam War.
In 1968, King was planning a national occupation of Washington, D.C., to be called the Poor People’s Campaign, when he was assassinated on April 4 in Memphis, Tennessee. His death was followed by riots in many U.S. cities. Allegations that James Earl Ray, the man convicted of killing King, had been framed or acted in concert with government agents persisted for decades after the shooting. King was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2003. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established as a holiday in cities and states throughout the United States beginning in 1971; the holiday was enacted at the federal level by legislation signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1986. Hundreds of streets in the U.S. have been renamed in his honor, and the most populous county in Washington State was rededicated for him. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in 2011.
Town Talk: A conversation with Hailey & Sarah Griffith, Skyline HS Cheerleader goes to Citrus Bowl
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Hailey & Sarah Griffith. Hailey is a Skyline High School Senior who went to the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Hailey’s mother Sarah also joined her in the studio and shared their experiences on a trip that will always be remembered.
The teams invited to perform in the pre-game performance are trophy winners from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA), and Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE) summer camps, brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella.
Squad members traveled as a team to Orlando for a week of rehearsals dedicated to preparing them for their Citrus Bowl pre-game performance. The dancers and cheerleaders performed in front of 60,000 fans in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
About Varsity Spirit
Varsity Spirit is the worldwide leader in all things spirit – including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts apparel, educational camps, and competitions – and has been the driving force behind cheerleading’s dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today. While its heritage is rich and its traditions renowned, Varsity Spirit continues to be the innovative global leader in growing cheerleading’s influence and profile, impacting more than a million athletes each year. The organization’s commitment to the health and well-being of the young people who participate is embedded in its high-quality educational curriculum and its leadership in promoting safety standards.
Citrus Bowl
The seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947. The initial game sponsors, members of Elks Lodge #1079 of Orlando, each put up $100 to fund initial expenses.
Since 1993 the bowl has hosted top teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.
In the new “College Football Playoff” era of college football’s postseason, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl will continue to host the top Big Ten and SEC teams from outside the CFP series of bowls (including Rose, Sugar, Fiesta, Orange, Cotton, and Peach).
The game moved to a New Year’s Day date in 1987 and has remained a New Year’s Day tradition except in years when the holiday falls on a Sunday.
Town Talk: A conversation with William & Nina Huck – Making memories, one spoon at a time
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with William & Nina Huck from C&C Frozen Treats. On November 15th, the couple left out of Front Royal on what was to be an adventure of a lifetime. It was – but you’ll need to hear it direct from them.
Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager. Hicks started as Town Manager one year ago on December 7, 2020.
Steven discusses the new Front Royal Economic Development Authority and the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Samuels Public Library
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library.
Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
So what’s new and exciting at Samuels? Watch and learn.
