Town Talk: A conversation with Coach Jerry Sarchet, WCHS Football golf tournament scheduled June 18, 2021

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with WCHS Football Coach Jerry Sarchet. When the school shut down last March, all sports programs also ended, along with the fund-raising by the Warren Wildcat Athletic Association. The WWAA provides support to the WC football program and is sponsoring a golf tournament on June 18, 2021, at the Bowling Green Golf Course.

This event is an 18 hole scramble with a shotgun start including a box lunch and two drink tickets. There will be the longest drive contest and a chance to win a new car (valued up to $20,000) on a par 3 hole. There will be a pay-to-play 50/50 putting contest. There also will be a silent auction. There is still room for players and sponsors.

Contact Kevin Glascock (540) 660-1190 or the coach: jsarchet@wcps.k12.va.us

Click here to download the brochure.

Friday, June 18th, 2021 at Bowling Green Country Club North Course starting at 2PM

Entry Deadlines:

Sponsors – Friday, June 4th

Golfers – Friday, June 18th

