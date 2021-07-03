Town Talk: A conversation with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New laws as of July 1

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Sgt Laura Gomez from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control Division.

Leaving pets locked in cars is never safe. But when the weather gets warmer, it can be deadly. High temperatures can cause irreparable organ damage and even death. Protecting animals from unnecessary death is a problem we can all agree to prevent.

The Animal Control Division provides enforcement of all animal control issues within the County of Warren and the Town of Front Royal. Animal law enforcement, including the methods of capture, confinement, and disposition of nuisance animals, both domestic and feral, requires that the animals be treated in the most humane manner possible. Warren County or Town residents who require the assistance of Warren County Animal Control are to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or, in the case of an emergency, 911. This includes any questions dealing with wildlife matters.

