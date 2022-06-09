Town Talk: A conversation with Cornelia and Stephanie Banks – George Banks Blvd Day

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Cornelia and Stephanie Banks about the upcoming George Banks Blvd Day.

George Banks was the first Black council member as well as the first Black mayor of Front Royal. He served on the council from July 1, 1977-June 30, 1986, and July 1, 1994-June 30, 1996. Banks served as mayor from July 1, 1996-June 20, 2000. Mr. Banks passed away on January 13, 2022, at the age of 79.

June 25th is the day of celebration for the naming of George Banks Blvd. The event is from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. This ‘block party’ will include music by Bobby G & Friends, Special Occasions and DJ Dec. Free hot dogs and chips. Bring the lawn chair and enjoy the afternoon with family and community neighbors.

Questions contact GEBFoundation2022@gmail.com or call 804-683-7025.

