Town Talk: a conversation with Crazy Wyllie, Main Street adventure

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with William Huck, or as best known as Crazy Wyllie, proprietor of C&C Frozen Treats in Front Royal, has teamed up with several downtown merchants with a treasure map adventure.

The latest promotion includes a tie-in with Royal Cinemas and the showing on the classic movie The Goonies. On Saturday, July 18, the Royal Cinemas will be showing this movie outdoors (weather permitting) and indoors at 8:45 pm. Prior to the movie, Crazy Wyllie will be drawing “treasure maps” from the pirate chest for prizes to give to those who participate in the promotion.

Watch this exclusive Royal Examiner video and learn about this latest adventure.

The Goonies is a 1985 American adventure comedy film co-produced and directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based on a story by executive producer Steven Spielberg. In the film, a band of kids who live in the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon, attempt to save their homes from foreclosure and in doing so, they discover an old treasure map that takes them on an adventure to unearth the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a legendary 17th-century pirate. During the adventure, they are chased by a family of criminals who want the treasure for themselves.

