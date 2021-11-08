Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with David Kaplan, Rick Kinsey, American Legion, Veterans Day 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with David Kaplan and Rick Kinsey from the American Legion, Post 53 in Front Royal. This year the American Legion will host the Veterans Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11 am.

Bands from Randolph Macon Academy, Warren County High School, and Skyline High School will perform before the ceremony.

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.

This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Related Topics:

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series returns

Published

4 days ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers.

The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.

The Christmas Concert series Sweeter Still begins December 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, at 4:oo pm. The next concert will be on December 10, 2021, starting at 7:30 pm at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. The last concert will be on December 12, 2021, at the Trinity Episcopal Church,  9108 John S Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA starting at 4:00 pm.

Please note: The Front Royal Presbyterian Church concert location mentioned in this Town Talk was moved to the Front Royal United Methodist Church, December 12, 2021.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Tim Dyke, Pastor, Rivermont Baptist Church Revival Nov 6-10

Published

4 days ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Dyke, Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.

Rivermont is hosting a revival starting on November 6th with a free concert at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The concert starts at 6 pm and features the music of Encounter Revival Ministries from Harrisburg, PA.

The revival starts on Sunday at 7 pm, led by Mark Hopkins from Encounter Revival Ministries, and continues each night at 7 pm at the Rivermont Baptist Church, located at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in Front Royal.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with William & Nina Huck, Hometown Halloween & More

Published

1 week ago

on

October 29, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with William & Nina Huck from C&C Frozen Treats in Front Royal. William and Nina bring us up to date on Hometown Halloween which is Sunday, October 31, 2021, and details of their upcoming adventure.

The Town of Front Royal, along with The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, C&C Frozen Treats, White Picket Fence, The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and The Merchants of Main Street are sponsoring this year’s Hometown Halloween.

Grab a costume and come on down to Main Street for the fun and somewhat scary. This is our 12th year defending the title of, “The best place to Trick or Treat” and this year we are going all-out!
In addition to having the best candy, we also have contests, parades, and music. If that is not enough…. we also have 100s of pumpkins to carve and the Lighting of The Great Pumpkin.

The Details.
•12 pm – The Fun starts at the Gazebo with pumpkin carving hosted by C&C Frozen Treats.


• 4 pm – The Chamber of Commerce will host a parade around the Gazebo and judge 3 groups of children’s costumes – Ages 0-4, 5-9, and 10-14.
Contact nfoster@frontroyalchamber for more information.

•4-8 pm – Main Street will be closed to traffic from Crescent Street to Blue Ridge Avenue, and businesses both on and outside of Main Street will set up.

•6 to 8 pm – Trick or Treating and Candy Eat’n.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Mike McCarthy and Jeffrey Carroll, Vibrissa Beer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 28, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Mike McCarthy, Head Brewer, and Jeffrey Carroll, Marketing Director at the Vibrissa Beer. We know them as Front Royal Brewery in downtown Front Royal. Why the name change? Watch and Learn.

For more information visit frontroyalbrewing.com or their Facebook page.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez and Christy Goodwin, CHEO Garden; food programs

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 27, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez and Christy Goodwin about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. Fern gives us an update on the two gardens that CHEO planted this season and the amount of food that was distributed.

Christy Goodwin who is also the President of the Ministerial Association in Warren County discusses the meal programs and food support in our community.

Special thanks to The Wednesday Group for donating a freezer to help in these food support programs.

Donations to the CHEO garden can be made through C-CAP.  Checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is earmarked for the CHEO garden.  Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1,  Front Royal VA  22630.


The First Baptist Church Dinner Program provides free hot to-go meals in their parking lot Monday-Thursday, 5:00-6:00. Volunteers are needed,  please contact Christy McMillin-Goodwin, First Baptist Church, 540-635-2122.

Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association meets on the second Tuesday of every month, 9:00-10:00 am, in First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. More information – please contact Christy McMillin-Goodwin, First Baptist Church, 540-635-2122

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Bryan Keyser – Trunk or Treat, October 30th

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 26, 2021

By

On October 30, 2021, Love Revival Ministries will host a “Trunk or Treat” at 119 Chester Street. This is a free event featuring candy, games, a costume contest, moon bounce, face painting, and even a chili cookoff. C&C Frozen Treats will also be there with plenty of frozen treats.

There will be an outdoor movie theater playing the classic Charlie Brown movie – The Great Pumpkin.

More information on their Facebook page.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
52°
Clear
6:49am5:03pm EST
Feels like: 52°F
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 30.23"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
72/46°F
66/43°F
63/54°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
11
Thu
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Nov 11 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
1:00 pm Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Nov 11 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
This class is for Grades 4th and 5th. Perfect for home schoolers. Recommended ages: 9 and 10 years old Tickets: CLICK HERE Tickets are available through Square Up, or can be paid in person at[...]
Nov
13
Sat
10:00 am Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 13 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park’s historic Log Cabin for a hands-on[...]
10:00 am Tree Stewards planting willow oa... @ Gertrude E Miller Community Park
Tree Stewards planting willow oa... @ Gertrude E Miller Community Park
Nov 13 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Tree Stewards planting willow oak trees @ Gertrude E Miller Community Park
We’re Branching Out… to plant six willow oak trees with the help of Front Royal Public Works and Warren County Parks & Rec., and we’d love to have you join us to help out and[...]
Nov
14
Sun
12:00 pm Chili Cook Off & Cake Walk @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Chili Cook Off & Cake Walk @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Nov 14 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Chili Cook Off & Cake Walk @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Calvary Episcopal Church is holding a Veterans Day Chili Cook Off & Cake Walk on Sunday, November 14, from noon – 3 p.m. The event will be in our parking lot under tents (weather permitting).[...]
Nov
16
Tue
3:00 pm Kiwanis Club Fundraiser @ Spelunker's
Kiwanis Club Fundraiser @ Spelunker's
Nov 16 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Kiwanis Club Fundraiser @ Spelunker's
 
Nov
18
Thu
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Nov 18 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
Nov
20
Sat
10:00 am A Walk Through Time – A Geology ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Walk Through Time – A Geology ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 20 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Walk Through Time - A Geology Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Walk a timeline of over 4 billion years of geologic history and learn about the periods when life began, when it flourished and when catastrophic events affected life on the planet. Take[...]
10:00 am Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
Nov 20 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
 
Nov
27
Sat
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 27 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at Carriage Barn in Historic Area. Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars, and other[...]