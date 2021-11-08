Town Talk: A conversation with David Kaplan, Rick Kinsey, American Legion, Veterans Day 2021

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with David Kaplan and Rick Kinsey from the American Legion, Post 53 in Front Royal. This year the American Legion will host the Veterans Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11 am.

Bands from Randolph Macon Academy, Warren County High School, and Skyline High School will perform before the ceremony.

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.

This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars.