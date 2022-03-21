Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, Landon Pond – Wildcats Corner
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students that will be headed to DECA International Career Development Conference being held in Atlanta, GA in April.
In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, and Landon Pond. They received a Gold Level Certification for their business “Wildcats Corner”.
Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.
DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, Amber Saffer – Wildcats Live
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students headed to the DECA International Career Development Conference held in Atlanta, GA, in April.
He’ll speak with Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, and Amber Saffer in this Town Talk. They received a Gold Level Re-Certification for their business “Wildcats Live.” Jaelin Henry was absent due to a previous engagement.
Town Talk: A conversation with Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, Emily Mawson – Maroon Masques
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students that will be headed to DECA International Career Development Conference being held in Atlanta, GA in April.
In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, and Emily Mawson. They received a 2nd Place in Business Solutions for their business “Maroon Masques”.
Town Talk: A conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Sheriff Butler gives us an update on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office recently released its 2021 Annual report, which is linked below.
Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler releases 2021 Annual Report
Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman – Hazard Mill Farm Events
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman about upcoming events at the Hazard Mill Farm. Robert is hosting several events soon at his Farm. The first one is on Saturday, March 26, 2022. It is a fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity. The farm is located at 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610
This event will be a fun-filled day with friends and family to help Warren County Habitat for Humanity continue to build affordable housing in our community. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Habitat mission.
At Warren County, VA Habitat for Humanity, they do more than build houses. They partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses, and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified homebuyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.
Click here to purchase your ticket.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal, Canine Master Deputy Chris Anderson, Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Robbie brought along Officer Chris Anderson to discuss a new program in the Sheriff’s Office.
It’s called a Scent Kit. Just swipe, seal and store a person’s unique odor and be ready with an uncontaminated scent article for K9 responders to begin searching to find your missing loved one fast and bring them home safe. Officer Anderson shares this and explains the program.
Town Talk: A conversation with Andy Hickman, Art of Workflow
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andy Hickman from Art of Workflow.
Andy said, “We live in a time of high volume, high speed, and low clarity. Apps, planners, and other tools are insufficient. We feel a desperate need for a holistic and sustainable behavioral framework that enables order, ease, and creativity in both our personal and professional work.”
There is an actual art to this. A unique blend of ancient psychology and modern project management, it consists of four specific behaviors that, when habituated, reduce stress, create clarity, and stimulate creativity.
Andy went on, “It is simple but subtle. It is refined, but flexible. It allows you to get a sense of control in your life without losing spontaneity. It enables you to effectively engage with asymmetry, curved lines, and surprises as well as more “linear” projects and tasks. It helps you plan a fun birthday party for your kid as well as an impactful strategic planning session for your company.”
Find out more about Andy and his company – click here.
It’s a fun conversation – watch and you just might learn something new and interesting.
