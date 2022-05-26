Town Talk: A conversation with Donna Settle, Alex Bigels – Front Royal Cardinals

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Donna Settle and Alex Bigels from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League. The Valley League is the gateway to playing in the Majors.

The opening game is June 3, 2022, at 7:00 pm – and free admission. Bring the family for baseball in the valley.

The Valley League was founded May 15, 1897, in Edinburg, Va., and included charter members Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, and Edinburg. It evolved in the early years from a Class D minor league to an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961 operating under NCAA rules. The league adopted wooden bats in 1993. Each team plays a 42-game schedule from June through July, concluding with a top-eight-team play-off to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.

The officers, directors, and members of the Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Team devote their time and energy as volunteers, working year-round to raise funds and organize activities to bring exciting baseball to Front Royal every summer.

Volunteering is fun and rewarding! There are many ways to get involved. If you’d like to join their team of volunteers or just want to explore the opportunities, please contact them at frontroyalcardinalsbaseball@gmail.com. Contact Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.

