Town Talk: A conversation with Donna Settle, Front Royal Cardinals

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Donna Settle from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League. The Valley League is the gateway to playing in the Majors.

The Valley League was founded May 15, 1897, in Edinburg, Va., and included charter members Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, and Edinburg. It evolved in the early years from a Class D minor league to an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961 operating under NCAA rules. The league adopted wooden bats in 1993. Each team plays a 42-game schedule June through August concluding with a top-eight-team play-off to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.

The league consists of 11 teams playing a two-division format for 2017. Current franchisees include Covington Lumberjacks, Harrisonburg Turks, New Market Rebels, Staunton Braves, Waynesboro Generals, Charlottesville Tom Sox, Front Royal Cardinals, Purcellville Canons, Strasburg Express, Winchester Royals, and Woodstock River Bandits.

Each team will play a 42-game schedule beginning June 1, with playoffs starting in the last week of July and extending into early August. The last possible date for play is August 9.

Contact Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.

