Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Sherri Yoder
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Sherri Yoder about her new book, Breakup Breakthroughs: Asking and Answering the Hard Questions So You Can Thrive in the Trauma of a Relationship Breakup.
Here is the summary of her book which is available on Amazon:
You were in a relationship you once thought would have been your forever, and now… it’s over. Your heart is busted, and your world is shaken. You are asking questions like Will I ever get over it? How can I trust again? What is wrong with me and why can’t I get it right? What if I told you that you already have the answers to these and many other questions?
Answers that will free you to:
• Understand, embrace, and thrive through your grief.
• Reveal your grit.
• Evaluate and abandon long-held beliefs that keep you stuck in unfulfilling relationships.
• Learn how to create relationships that enhance, rather than disrupt, your life.
• Invest in yourself by finally learning what it means to love yourself.
Breakup Breakthroughs is your invitation to the ultimate act of self-love: to understand yourself, your desires, expectations, motivations, and patterns on a deeper, more intentional level than ever before. You will learn what it really means to thrive: to grow, flourish, and prosper, while bravely embracing the hard questions and reaching deep within for the answers. Your breakup may have you questioning your worth and future happiness. Now is the time to break up with the lies of self-doubting questions and breakthrough to the truth of your divine uniqueness, necessity, and unshakable worth. Your breakthrough starts now!
Town Talk: A conversation with Living Nazareth High School
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joel and Nadine Fernandez from Living Nazareth High School in Berryville, Virginia.
The Living Nazareth High School is a Catholic co-educational high school employing a contemplative model to cultivate the interior life while offering a rigorous classical education entirely faithful to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church. Joel says “we think it’s too little to be merely a college-prep school; we are first and foremost a “Heaven-prep” school.
How does this differ from any other well-intentioned Catholic school? Watch and learn from Joel and Nadine Fernandez from Living Nazareth High School.
Town Talk: a conversation with Crazy Wyllie, Main Street adventure
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with William Huck, or as best known as Crazy Wyllie, proprietor of C&C Frozen Treats in Front Royal, has teamed up with several downtown merchants with a treasure map adventure.
The latest promotion includes a tie-in with Royal Cinemas and the showing on the classic movie The Goonies. On Saturday, July 18, the Royal Cinemas will be showing this movie outdoors (weather permitting) and indoors at 8:45 pm. Prior to the movie, Crazy Wyllie will be drawing “treasure maps” from the pirate chest for prizes to give to those who participate in the promotion.
Watch this exclusive Royal Examiner video and learn about this latest adventure.
The Goonies is a 1985 American adventure comedy film co-produced and directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based on a story by executive producer Steven Spielberg. In the film, a band of kids who live in the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon, attempt to save their homes from foreclosure and in doing so, they discover an old treasure map that takes them on an adventure to unearth the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a legendary 17th-century pirate. During the adventure, they are chased by a family of criminals who want the treasure for themselves.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal and Capt Jeff Holzbauer, Community Advisory Council update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office embraces a strong community policing philosophy. This philosophy emphasizes efforts that support fair and impartial law enforcement practices, transparency in service delivery, and participation in neighborhood activities that strengthen the relationships between our office and the citizens we serve.
As part of our efforts to build strong, positive community relationships, the Sheriff’s Office calls upon community members to act as an advisory council regarding organizational policies, practices, and programs. Sheriff Butler states “the only way we grow and advance with our community is to embrace each other, and listen to their ideas and concerns.” The Sheriff’s Office wants transparency in discussing policy issues with the public, such as body-worn camera systems, use of force, and other topics.
The main purpose of the council is to facilitate open, honest, and direct interactions between the residents of Warren County and their Sheriff’s Office. The Community Advisory Council (CAC) provides a forum for candid conversations about the realities and challenges that exist when seeking to address the most difficult issues that face a community and a law enforcement agency, such as cultural diversity and relations.
Lt Robbie Seal and Capt Jeff Holzbauer bring us up-to-date on the Community Advisory Council (CAC), discuss some new traffic laws that went into effect on July 1 and body cameras.
Sheriff’s Office calls upon community members to act as an advisory council
Town Talk: A conversation with the Front Royal Christian School
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lorraine Hewitt and Mary Anna Ouakil from the Front Royal Christian School. Lorraine Hewitt, M.Ed., PCET, is the school superintendent and Mary Anna Ouakil, M.Ed., Ed.S., is the Vice-Principal and Director of Communications.
When Governor Northam closed all the schools in Virginia, the Front Royal Christian School (FRCS) moved the entire K3-12th grade school to a virtual platform on April 17, 2020. FRCS students received the same quality Christian education as they were in the classroom, along with social, emotional, and spiritual support.
The goal at FRCS is education and formation. They feel both are important in creating lifelong learners destined to make a difference in their personal lives and the world around them. Through their mission and vision, they work in partnership with parents to meet the individual needs of each child, while at the same time helping each to build their strengths, explore their interests, and develop into the person God has called them to be.
About the Front Royal Christian School – FRCS is a PreK through 12th grade non-denominational, independent, private school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters student’s innate learning potential. Front Royal Christian School is the model school for the Center for Cognitive Formation, focusing its philosophy of education on cognitive modifiability and social-emotional learning. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students.
FRCS is currently accepting inquiries for the 2020-2021 school year, offering virtual tours, virtual classroom visits, and an online application process. Contact them to learn more about the current and upcoming school year.
Town Talk: A conversation with Gene Kilby
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gene Kilby. In earlier Town Talks, he spoke with his brother James and sister Betty about growing up in Front Royal. In 1958, his father, James Wilson Kilby filed a lawsuit that forced Warren County High School to admit blacks. His sister, Betty Kilby was an “infant plaintiff” in the Betty Ann Kilby vs. Warren County Board of Education, which followed the landmark Supreme Court case Brown Vs. the Board of Education.
Town Talk: A conversation with Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool has a conversation with Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin. In an earlier Town Talk, we spoke with her brother James M. Kilby.
Betty is the author of the book “Wit, Will & Walls”, a powerful epic of an African American family’s struggle for equality.
Betty Kilby was an “infant plaintiff” in the Betty Ann Kilby vs. Warren County Board of Education, which followed the landmark Supreme Court case Brown Vs. the Board of Education.
The Kilby family struggle started long before, when her father, James Kilby, took on Old Virginia’s deeply rooted apartheid system. James Kilby had been raised in what can only be called inter-generational semi-slavery on a farm in Rappahannock County. Like his father, he had worked at the owner’s beck and call essentially for a room, board, and the occasional dollar. Ultimately, James Kilby stood up and led his family on their journey through terror, isolation, and repeated defeats toward educational opportunity equal to that of white society.
Sorrowing, yet often humorous, “Wit, Will, and Walls” is more than just Betty’s autobiography; This book is also a family epic, spanning generations, with many frank forays into such areas as the “kitchen babies,” sired by her families white bosses, right up to the heartbreak of her daughters’ addiction to crack cocaine.
Her book is available on Amazon.
