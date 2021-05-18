Town Talk: A conversation with Ed Richards, American Legion Community Band

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ed Richards. Ed is one of the Band Conductors with the American Legion Community Band as well as the Band Master at Randolph Macon Academy.

The Community Band has scheduled their first rehearsal for June 1, 2021, at 7:30 pm at the RMA Band building. The band has planned its first concert of the season on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the 4H Center. Sounds like first a concert then fireworks. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

