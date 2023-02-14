Town Talk: A conversation with Elaine Jarvis, Esq. – a lawyer, author, pilot and mother

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Elaine Jarvis. Elaine is a local lawyer, an author, a pilot, and a mother of three. Guess you can do it all.

Elaine Jarvis obtained her law degree from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary in 1997. She practiced law in D.C. and Northern Virginia for several years, obtaining experience in litigation, antitrust, mergers & acquisitions, bankruptcy, and contract law. She put the practice of law on hold for a bit to raise three children and run multiple businesses, with a focus on publishing and helping non-profits. Over the course of a decade, Elaine wrote ten novels and built a social media following of more than 50,000 people with her page and blog, Running from Hell with El. Her first two novels, Ripple: a Tale of Hope and Redemption and I Run: a Novel, won awards and hit the Amazon bestseller’s list at #1 and #2.

Founded by Elaine Jarvis, Jarvis Law PLLC offers creative solutions to businesses, consumers, and families in Front Royal, Winchester, Manassas, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Practice areas include business law (from formation to dissolution, and all points in between), commercial law and litigation, bankruptcy counsel (small business and individual Chapter 7 and 11), individual Chapter 13, as well as debtor’s and creditor’s rights, consumer protection, estate planning, property and real estate, family law, aviation law, and general civil litigation, both plaintiff and defendant.

