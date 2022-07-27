Town Talk: A conversation with Emily Marlow Beck, Marlow Motors – 75th Anniversity

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Emily Marlow Beck from the Marlow Auto Group. Marlow Motors is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this month.

Their story started 75 years ago when, following a post-WWII car shortage, Emil’s grandfather, Guy Marlow, decided that by opening a car dealership, he could get a car for his own family and help other families get cars, too. Since then, community roots have been strong, and the emphasis on community service is part of their core values.

They have chosen to celebrate their 75th Anniversary by committing to doing 75 Acts of Kindness in the community in July. The math is simple—three locations and 25 days equal 75 Acts—but that challenge was enormous.

About the Marlow Auto Group

The Marlow Automotive Group is a local family-owned and woman-operated business that has cultivated strong ties to the valued communities they serve. This relationship has allowed for convenience, accountability, and a solid commitment to their customers, the local area, and the relationships they will continue to build.

