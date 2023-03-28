Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Erin Rooney and Melody Hotek, Samuels Public Library – April Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Erin and Melody updated us on what’s happening at the library in April. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Are you a fan of imaginative fundraising events that bring together a community for a great cause? Then you won’t want to miss Samuels Library’s upcoming 10th-anniversary celebration of A Taste For Books! This lively and entertaining event is a fantastic opportunity to show your support for our region’s best library services and programming while enjoying an evening of time-traveling fun.
With over 300 guests expected to attend, A Taste For Books has become a beloved annual tradition for many library patrons, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, clubs, and community leaders. This year’s theme, A Journey Through Time, promises to be an exciting adventure that transports attendees through different eras and dimensions. From the DeLorean to the Tardis, you never know where you might end up!
Volunteers play a crucial role in making this event a success, and their creativity is on full display as they host buffet tables featuring decorations and dishes that capture the spirit of each time-traveling vehicle. Whether you’re a history buff, sci-fi enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun night out, A Taste For Books will surely leave you entertained and inspired.
So mark your calendars and get ready to join us for an unforgettable celebration of imagination and community spirit. See you at the library!
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Chuck Brome and Rick Logan – South Warren Ruritan Spaghetti Dinner
In this edition of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Chuck Brome and Rick Logan from the South Warren Ruritan Club. On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the club is hosting its 17th Annual Spaghetti Dinner at Skyline High School. The event takes place in the school cafeteria from 4 pm to 7 pm.
Guests can enjoy unlimited spaghetti, salad, bread, beverages, and dessert. While a donation is requested, it supports a fantastic cause. All proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local high school students. In addition to the meal, a cake auction and other baked items will be available for purchase to enjoy at home.
Passage Creek Raising will provide entertainment.
The club will also sell flower baskets, just in time for Mother’s Day.
Town Talk: A conversation with Bonnie Baker and Danette Lightcap, Garden Club of Warren County
In this edition of Town Talk, join our publisher Mike McCool as he chats with Bonnie Baker and Danette Lightcap from the Garden Club of Warren County. They’re here to share exciting details about the upcoming Historic Garden Week taking place in Front Royal.
Mark your calendars for April 15, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, as Front Royal showcases historical homes and activities at the Warren Heritage Society on Chester Street.
At the Warren Heritage Society Village, enjoy tours led by members dressed in colonial-period attire. The Balthis House and Belle Boyd Cottage will feature lovely tablescapes adorned with seasonal garden-grown arrangements.
Don’t miss these engaging talks and presentations:
- Certified arborist and Tree Steward, David Means, demonstrating proper tree planting and pruning techniques.
- Retired Town of Front Royal Horticulturist, Anne Rose, sharing her secrets for creating stunning hanging baskets.
- Master Gardener Katherine Rindt discussing the benefits of replacing non-native plants with native ones in your garden.
- Barlett Tree Experts providing seedlings for guests.
Chester Street will host vendors and local artists, while the Warren Heritage Society opens the Ivy Lodge, Belle Boyd Cottage, and Balthis House for viewing. Also, visit the Buck House and J.S. Petty-Sumption House on Chester Street, and Bel Air on Happy Creek Road.
Purchase tickets in advance for $30 per person at VAGardenWeek.org, or on the day of the event for $40 at the Tour Headquarters, Warren Heritage Society. Proceeds support the restoration and preservation of Virginia’s historic public gardens and graduate-level research fellowships.
Historic Garden Week, organized by garden clubs across Virginia, is an annual celebration of the state’s stunning gardens, homes, and historic landmarks. This year, the event runs from April 15 to April 22. The Garden Club of Warren County invites everyone to enjoy these events, learn about gardening, and support the preservation of our beautiful natural and historic sites.
For more information, visit www.vagardenweek.org and follow the Garden Club of Warren County on social media for updates on local events and activities.
Town Talk: A conversation with Skip Rogers, Front Royal Councilman
In this edition of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool engages in a conversation with Skip Rogers. As the Founder and Executive Director of Able Forces and a member of the Front Royal Town Council, Skip has a unique perspective. Rogers was chosen from a group of undisclosed applicants to fill the empty seat left by the departure of councilman Joseph McFadden in October 2022.
Town Talk: A conversation with Alex Bigels – Front Royal Cardinals
In this Town Talk, you can hear from our publisher Mike McCool as he chats with Alex Bigels from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League, which is a great way for players to work their way up to the Majors.
Mark your calendars for the opening game on June 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm. And guess what? Admission is free! Bring your loved ones along for some exciting baseball in the valley.
Did you know that the Valley League has been around since 1897? It started as a minor league and eventually became an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961. The league even switched to using wooden bats in 1993. Teams play a 44-game schedule from June through July, and the top eight teams compete in a playoff to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.
The Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Team is run by volunteers who work hard all year round to raise funds and organize activities for the community. Volunteering with them is a great way to have fun and give back. If you’re interested in joining their team of volunteers or want to learn more, please get in touch with them at frontroyalcardinalsbaseball@gmail.com, or reach out to Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.
Town Talk: A conversation with Morgan Layman, Virginia Girls Wrestling VHSL State Champion
During this episode of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool interviews Morgan Layman, a sophomore at Skyline High School and the newly crowned 2023 VHSL Girls Wrestling State Champion. Joining them is Coach Alan Kroh, who leads the Women’s Wrestling program at Skyline High School in Front Royal.
Morgan’s path to victory involved years of physical and mental preparation. According to Coach Kroh, it was her mental readiness this year that set her apart and led her to become a champion.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Community Liaison – Department of Social Services
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Michelle is the Community Liaison.
Michelle brings us up-to-date about the Thermal Shelter and highlights some community events that are happening in the next few weeks.
First, a reminder about the upcoming food giveaway taking place on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the First Baptist Church located at 14 W 1st St, Front Royal. The event will start promptly at 1:00 pm, and there’s no need for any identification or applications to participate. It’s recommended that you arrive on time, as the giveaway will continue until all the food is gone. You can expect to find a wide range of food items, including turkeys, chicken breasts, rolls, pizza, bread, and more. For any additional information, please call 540-635-3430 ext 3355.
Join us on April 15, 2023, for the Every Child Matters Jubilee, taking place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held at the athletic field located at the Health and Human Services Complex on 465 W. 15th Street in Front Royal. This is a fantastic opportunity for you and your family to enjoy a range of exciting activities, including hot dogs, moon bounces, petting zoos, games, tug-a-war, costume races, and much more. Best of all, admission to this event is completely free, so there’s no reason to miss out on the fun.
Mark your calendars for the upcoming Empty Bowl Supper, which will be held on April 22, 2023, from Noon to 3:00 pm. The event will take place at the Town Commons Pavillion, located behind the Gazebo, and all proceeds will go towards benefiting the House of Hope program. The House of Hope is dedicated to helping homeless men who are prepared and committed to making a positive, permanent change in their lives. By participating in the Empty Bowl Supper, you will not only enjoy a delicious meal but also contribute to a worthy cause.
Mark your calendars for April 29, 2023, as the Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting its 2nd Annual “Ride with Rotary” bike event, starting at 8:00 am at Rockland Park. This charitable fundraiser supports Concern Hotline, and all proceeds will go towards this worthy cause.
Participants can choose from various routes that take them through the stunning and historic Shenandoah Valley. It’s a fantastic opportunity to take in the beautiful scenery while contributing to a meaningful cause. To learn more about this event, click here. Join us for a fun-filled day of cycling and community involvement!
Don’t miss the Warren County Volunteer Fair on May 6, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This is an excellent opportunity to engage with your community and explore ways to get involved. You can learn about various organizations you can join, all in one place and at the same time.
Several organizations will be in attendance, including the Warren County Humane Society, Phoenix Project, Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Laurel Center, and Warren Coalition. The Fair will take place at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center located at 200 E. 8th Street in Front Royal. This is your chance to discover ways to make a difference and contribute to a worthy cause. All ages are invited to learn about volunteer opportunities with local organizations that make a positive impact in our community. You can make a difference – be a volunteer.
The Warren County DSS is excited to announce that they will be hosting a Job Fair at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. The event will begin at 1:00 pm and continue until 4:00 pm. This is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to meet with various employers from the area, so don’t forget to bring your resume.
In addition to employment opportunities, local education programs will also be present to share courses and training opportunities. This is an excellent chance to explore potential career paths and develop the necessary skills to succeed.
