Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Erin Rooney & Pat LoPreto, Samuels Public Library – July Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Erin Rooney and Pat LoPreto from Samuels Public Library. Erin is the Adult Services Supervisor, and Pat is the Assistant Youth Librarian at the Samuels Public Library.
With summer in full swing, Samuels Public Library is the place to be for bibliophiles and knowledge seekers alike. Under the stewardship of Erin Rooney, Adult Services Supervisor, and Pat LoPreto, the Assistant Youth Librarian, the Library is set to host a plethora of events in July designed to cater to all age groups.
Erin and Pat shared insights about the various programs and initiatives that are in the pipeline, hinting at an engaging mix of educational and recreational activities. Whether you’re a child with a voracious appetite for stories, a young adult seeking intellectual stimulation, or an adult looking for a place to relax and unwind with a good book, there’s something for everyone.
The Samuels Public Library, long recognized as the town’s cultural and intellectual hub, is ready to welcome the community to a range of exciting events this July. With Erin Rooney and Pat LoPreto at the helm, library-goers are assured an unforgettable summer experience steeped in learning, discovery, and fun. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming events, and make sure to mark your calendars for an immersive literary summer.
Erin and Pat update us on what’s happening in July at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Mayor Lori Cockrell and Councilwoman Melissa Dedomenico-Payne
In this episode of Town Talk, Mike McCool facilitated a riveting conversation between Mayor Lori Cockrell and Councilwoman Melissa Domenico-Payne. The dialogue revolved around Domenico-Payne’s initial footsteps into the world of politics and the support she has received from Mayor Cockrell.
Transitioning from a background in public administration to the council chambers, Domenico-Payne admitted to the initial struggles she faced due to the role’s complex nature. She compared her position to a rigorous academic pursuit, requiring continuous learning and staying informed across a wide array of topics. The process, she insists, is crucial to making informed decisions that will positively shape the town’s future.
Domenico-Payne’s immersion into the political scene has been a journey of growth and determination, marked by a firm understanding of policies and procedures, including the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Robert’s Rules of Order, and the intricate process of decision-making. Domenico-Payne acknowledges the immense responsibility she carries, knowing her every vote directly impacts the community she serves.
During the interview, Mayor Cockrell expressed her admiration for Domenico-Payne’s tenacity and commitment to public service. She offered her support, adding that the councilwoman’s steadfast approach to learning and adapting would be a substantial asset to their collective efforts in governing the town.
In terms of the town’s development, both the Mayor and Councilwoman pointed out the growing vitality of Main Street, a key commercial area. The uptick in new businesses and increased pedestrian movement indicates a promising revival of the town’s heart, signaling a prosperous future under the new council leadership.
The conversation between Domenico-Payne, Mayor Cockrell, and McCool provides an insightful window into the journey of a new council member. With Domenico-Payne’s dedication to learning and Mayor Cockrell’s support, the town’s future looks promising. It paints a hopeful picture of what can be achieved when community-focused leaders collaborate for the betterment of their town.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Pristene Clean Virginia – A conversation with Lexa Robeson
In this era of fast-paced lifestyles and heightened cleanliness awareness, a rising star emerges from the heartland of Virginia. Mike McCool, the publisher of Town Talk, recently sat down with Lexa Robeson, one of the faces behind the game-changing cleaning company Pristine Clean Virginia.
Pristine Clean Virginia is not just another cleaning service. Launched in 2022, the company focuses not only on keeping homes spotless but also on offering care and attention that extends to the people living within them. The family-run enterprise values time as one of the most precious resources, offering services that allow its clients to invest more of their time in the things they love.
Robeson shared that the foundation of the company is its people. The cleaning professionals are not only hired based on their years of experience in residential, vacation rental, and commercial cleaning but are also well-compensated. This business model, rooted in valuing their employees and applying proven processes, ensures quality control. As a result, Pristine Clean Virginia consistently delivers exceptional results, with cleanliness, reliability, and consistency at the forefront.
Pristine Clean Virginia’s commitment to outstanding customer service extends to the vacation rental industry. The owners, being rental investors themselves, understand the vital role of seamless turnovers in providing the best guest and tenant experience. The company goes the extra mile by working closely with clients to understand their specific needs and tailor-making their services to guarantee maximum satisfaction.
There is no doubt that Pristine Clean Virginia’s unique approach to cleaning services is revolutionizing the industry. The company’s mission to provide exceptional cleaning services to all of its clients, combined with a high level of professionalism, sets it apart. For those seeking a new standard of cleanliness, Pristine Clean Virginia is certainly worth considering.
What’s more, securing these outstanding services is a breeze. Clients can schedule a cleaning appointment with the company’s convenient booking form and expect a confirmation within 30 seconds. As the company motto goes, “Relax, It’s Done!”
Click here to visit their website.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Red Light Culinary Studio – A conversation with Chef Tim O’Mara
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim O’Mara, Chef at Red Light Culinary Studio in Front Royal.
The Red Light Culinary Studio is a community-based, fully licensed commercial kitchen revolutionizing how people enjoy their meals. With a focus on freshness, quality, and convenience, this kitchen specializes in weekly meal programs featuring chef-prepared, fully-cooked entrees. Say goodbye to cooking dinner and let this kitchen take care of it for you.
To stay up to date with the latest menu launches, it is recommended to sign up for the kitchen’s E-mail list or follow them on Facebook. By doing so, customers will receive timely reminders when the order form, or menu, becomes available. The form is accessible every Wednesday starting at 5 pm and remains open until Sunday at 5 pm or until supplies sell out.
Renowned Chef Tim creates a total of five delicious meals each week. Two meals are prepared for pickup or delivery on Mondays, while three meals are prepared for pickup or delivery on Wednesdays. This careful arrangement ensures that customers receive meals of the utmost quality and freshness.
Preparing the meals is a breeze. Customers are advised to pre-heat their ovens to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and select the first delicious meal to enjoy. The kitchen recommends heating the meals for approximately 30 minutes, resulting in a perfect dining experience. Customers are encouraged to savor the meals within four days of delivery while properly refrigerating any leftovers to maintain maximum freshness.
The Red Light Culinary Studio is changing the way people approach mealtime. By offering chef-prepared, fully cooked entrees through their weekly meal programs, they provide a convenient solution for those seeking delicious and hassle-free dining experiences. Whether customers choose pickup or delivery, they can trust Chef Tim’s expertise to ensure the highest quality and freshness in every meal.
For more information or to sign up, visit their Facebook page or visit their website.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Teeth Clenching & Grinding Seminar – Dr. Craig Zunk – June 22, 2023, Samuels Public Library
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Craig Zunka about his upcoming seminar, “Discover Solutions for Teeth Clenching and Grinding,” on June 22, 2023, at Samuels Public Library.
A startling 400% surge in teeth clenching and grinding incidents since March 2020 has stirred widespread concern in the dental community. Front Royal’s respected dental expert, Dr. Craig Zunka, is rising to the occasion by hosting an educative seminar, underlining the necessity for the dental fraternity to converge, understand, and develop coping mechanisms for this escalating trend.
Scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 6:30 pm at Samuel’s Public Library, Dr. Zunka’s seminar aims to comprehensively illuminate the various facets of teeth clenching and grinding – its causes, consequences, and preventive strategies. The event aspires to equip its attendees with effective measures to mitigate this growing menace, thereby facilitating improved dental health among the populace.
The seminar will delve into the multitude of factors contributing to teeth clenching and grinding, including calcium deficiency, potential linkages to Lyme disease, and the effects of inactivity and sedentary lifestyles. Central to the discussion will be the role of stress and anxiety – factors that have seen a significant uptick since the beginning of the pandemic.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: The Elks Club’s remarkable contributions to Front Royal and beyond
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby from Samuels Public Library and Jim Sheppard from the Elks Club of Front Royal. Michal wants to thank the Elks Club for what they do for the library and our community. Michal said, “What the Elks Club does for this community is extraordinary. Whenever I’ve met members of the Elks Club, the thing that strikes me the most is how much they care. And I’m so glad they have supported us for over 17 years.”
The Elks Club of Front Royal has been a steadfast supporter of the local community for over 50 years. Their dedication and commitment to various charitable causes have made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals. From providing scholarships and supporting local sports to organizing events and fundraisers, the Elks Club has consistently demonstrated its passion for giving back. In this article, we will delve into the impressive initiatives undertaken by the Elks Club and shed light on their invaluable contributions.
Last year alone, the Elks Club made a tremendous difference by donating $33,000 in cash donations and $16,729 in non-cash contributions. These funds have been utilized for various philanthropic endeavors, including shopping for needy children during Christmas. Working in collaboration with the town police department, the Elks Club ensures that appropriate gifts reach the children, extending their support beyond mere monetary donations.
Moreover, the Elks Club’s involvement in educational pursuits is commendable. They sponsored essay-type scholarships for middle school students and made cash prizes available to the winners. In addition, they contributed $7,000 in college scholarships and generously donated to local sports organizations, such as the Roller Soccer League and Front Royal Little League, demonstrating their commitment to fostering youth development through sports.
The Elks Club also recognizes the importance of supporting veterans and homelessness initiatives. Their donation of $10,000 to support homeless veterans showcases their dedication to providing housing and essential resources for those who have served their country. With lodges across the North District applying for grants from the Grand Lodge, the Elks Club ensures that homeless veterans have a place to call home and that their living spaces are furnished appropriately.
Furthermore, the Elks Club actively contributes to the welfare of the community by extending a helping hand to numerous organizations. Their donations range from supporting the Humane Society, providing assistance to senior centers, and contributing to local clinics and food banks. By supporting initiatives such as the backpack programs at Front Royal Presbyterian Church and Front Royal Methodist Church, the Elks Club ensures that children in need receive the necessary resources for their education and well-being.
The Elks Club of Front Royal has proven to be an indispensable force for good in the community. Their unwavering commitment to philanthropy, education, veterans, and various other causes has touched the lives of countless individuals. By supporting local organizations and events, the Elks Club exemplifies the essence of community involvement. Their tireless efforts and generosity have made a significant impact on the residents of Front Royal, and their legacy of service continues to thrive.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: WCSO hosts 3rd Annual Football Camp bringing together local youth for a day of skill-building and community support
In this Town Talk, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler shared exciting news about the upcoming WCSO Third Annual Football Camp. This highly anticipated event aims to bring together local youth between the ages of 11 and 17 for a day of fun, skill-building, and community support. Held at the DSS Complex football field, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, on June 10, 2023, the camp promises an engaging experience led by experienced football coaches from the area, as well as special guests from the DC Divas. Additionally, the camp will feature a silent auction, with all proceeds going towards supporting Warren County charities.
The WCSO Football Camp holds a significant purpose beyond teaching football skills. It serves as a platform for Sheriff Mark Butler and his team to actively engage with the community and foster a sense of camaraderie among local youth. By organizing this free event, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office aims to support and strengthen the community bonds that are vital for a safe and thriving environment.
During the camp, participants will have the opportunity to run drills and receive skills lessons from knowledgeable football coaches. The presence of coaches from around the area, as well as members of the DC Divas, a women’s professional football team based in Washington, D.C., adds a touch of excitement and expertise to the experience. The campers can expect to receive valuable guidance and encouragement from these skilled individuals, helping them improve their football abilities while fostering a sense of teamwork and discipline.
The WCSO Football Camp serves as a shining example of how law enforcement agencies can actively engage with the community and create meaningful connections with the younger generation. By supporting local youth and promoting camaraderie, Sheriff Mark Butler and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office continue to build a stronger, safer, and more united community.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 1mph W
Humidity: 85%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 0
88/70°F
88/64°F