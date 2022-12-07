Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – December Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Erin updates us on what’s happening in December at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
This a reminder that St. John’s Drama Club will sing at the open house at the library from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. There will be a special visit by Santa Clause, escorted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, to read stories from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. From 3:00 to 4:00 pm, decorating a cone into a Christmas tree will end the afternoon. Come and make an afternoon at the Samuels Public Library.
On December 21 and 28, there will be only one storytime at 11:00 am.
The library will be closed on December 24 to December 26th and from December 31st to January 2nd.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter of Front Royal update
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer about the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal. Michelle updates us on the new home of the Thermal Shelter.
The Thermal Shelter opens on December 17th and goes through March 31, 2023. The Thermal Shelter will be at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue in Front Royal this season.
The shelter is a faith-based organization showing God’s love by offering a warm, safe place to sleep, food, and basic needs to those who are homeless, especially during the winter months.
Do you want to do involved? Maybe volunteer or make a donation? Visit their website to find out more information.
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – December events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the November/December events for the Community Outreach Division:
November Events
11/14 – 11/19 – Camping for Hunger (The River 95.3 for CCAP)
11/1/2022 – 12/1/2022 – Coat Drive (Donation to DSS)
11/17/2022 – Senior Center Thanksgiving Meal 11a – noon (Working with Unity Masonic Lodge No. 146)
11/18/2022 – Stuff a Cruiser Event (Walmart)
11/22/2022 – Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy Graduation (5 New Deputies)
11/23/2022 – Reading with a Sheriff (Samuels Library)
Suicide Prevention Patches (Still have a few patches available)
December Events
12/3/2022 – Parade
12/10/2022 – Breakfast with Santa (Company 1, taking ‘Shop with Sheriff’ and kids to breakfast, 8a)
12/10/2022 – Shop with a Sheriff (Target, 9a)
12/17/2022 – Story Time with Santa (Samuels Library, 1p – 4p)
12/20/2022 – Seniors & Santa (Senior Center 11a – noon, working with the Unity Masonic Lodge No. 146 to provide meals, then delivering meals and gifts to Operation Telephone Seniors)
12/21/2022 – Meals on Wheels w/Santa
12/28/2022 – Reading with a Sheriff (Samuels Library, 11a)
Future Events
Army PaYS Program – WCSO and County of Warren Joined (Agreement was signed December 6, 2022)
Spring 2023 – Unclaimed Bodies Burial (19 People, waiting on military status)
4/22/2023 – Skyline Insurance Public Shred Day
4/29/2023 – DEA Drug TakeBack Day
5/9/2023 – Triad Spring Festival (Theme is Grease)
6/10/2023 – Sheriff’s Football Camp (3rd Annual)
Participation in these community events is part of Sheriff Butler’s Community Policing Program. Sheriff Butler wants to build strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement and the community.
Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods and to work with law enforcement to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems. Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy.
The program’s benefit is to reduce citizen fear of crime, improve citizens’ views of crime and disorder problems in their neighborhoods, and improve citizens’ evaluations of the police.
Town Talk: A conversation with Congressman Ben Cline
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Congressman Ben Cline. Cline was in Warren County for a town hall event. These events allow residents of Warren County to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. Click here to watch the Town Hall event.
Cline represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on the Budget. He previously served as a Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 24th District from 2002-2018.
Cline has also sent a survey to determine what issue the new Congress should address first in January.
Click here to answer the survey.
Town Talk: Town Talk: A conversation with Kaycee Childress and Jenna DeHaven – United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Kaycee Childress and Jenna DeHaven from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The United Way brings people together from government, businesses, faith groups, nonprofits, and ordinary people to make a difference for people living within our community.
The United Way is raising awareness of a program called ALICE.
What is ALICE?
ALICE, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, is a new way of defining and understanding the struggles of households that earn above the Federal Poverty Level but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget.
For far too many families, the cost of living outpaces what they earn. These households struggle to manage even their most basic needs – housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, and necessary technology.
When funds run short, cash-strapped households are forced to make impossible choices, such as deciding between quality child care, paying the rent, filling a prescription, or fixing the car. These short-term decisions have long-term consequences for ALICE families and all of us.
Who is ALICE?
Despite the critical nature of many jobs to keep our local economies running – educating our youngest children, keeping our ailing parents safe – these workers often struggle to keep their own households from financial ruin.
ALICE is your child care worker, the cashier at your supermarket, the gas attendant, the salesperson at your big box store, your waitress, a home health aide, and an office clerk. ALICE cannot always pay the bills, has little or nothing in savings, and is forced to make tough choices such as deciding between quality child care or paying the rent. One unexpected car repair or medical bill can push these financially strapped families over the edge.
How can I help?
The United Way has a 20 for 40 challenge underway to benefit the ALICE emergency fund. Help the United Way raise $20,000 to help 40 local families with life-changing ALICE emergency funds.
41% of our local population doesn’t make enough to make ends meet. That means that nearly half of our region is working hard but doesn’t make enough to get by. These households struggle to manage even their most basic needs – housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, and necessary technology.
Click here for more information and to donate.
Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Royal Cinemas – Free Christmas Movies
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak. Rick is the owner of the Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center. In the month of December, Royal Cinemas will be showing several Christmas classic movies – all free admission. No better place to watch than on the BIG screen. A special thanks to Jean Plauger from Jean’s Jewelers and Tana Hoffman of Sager Realty for, once again, sponsoring these movies.
Starting on December 3 & 4, 2022, the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal will present several FREE Classic Christmas Movies, starting with a naughty or nice triple-feature, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. These movies start at 1 pm.
The next weekend, December 10 & 11, 2022, the movie is The Grinch.
A special showing – for adults – will be on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:30 pm with the showing of Love Actually. This movie is a 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy film written and directed by Richard Curtis. Mostly filmed on location in London, the screenplay delves into different aspects of love as shown through ten separate stories involving a wide variety of individuals, many of whom are shown to be interlinked as the tales progress. The story begins five weeks before Christmas and is played out in a weekly countdown until the holiday.
On December 17 & 18, the movie Holiday Inn stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, and on December 24, the movie White Christmas which stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, wraps up the series.
The movies Holiday Inn (1942) and White Christmas (1954) have much in common. Both movies are regarded as Christmas classics, with Bing Crosby starring in each movie. And both movies feature songs by Irving Berlin, most notably the song “White Christmas.” But according to IMDB, the movies have even more in common than that. According to IMDB, the set for General Waverly’s inn in White Christmas was a remodeled version of the set used for the inn in Holiday Inn. So take a look as you watch these movies and see how they compare.
Christmas is here; with it, we are reminded of how blessed we truly are. With this in mind, the Royal Cinemas has a canned food drive during the month of December to help those less fortunate. They will be donating these items to C-CAP. They will also be happy to have donations of pet food as there is a great need in local shelters. So if the spirit moves you, bring a can or two when you attend these Christmas classic movies.
Above all, Merry Christmas to all, and peace be with you.
Town Talk: A conversation with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County HS, Holiday Craft-Vendor Bazaar
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County High School. On December 10, 2021, WCHS will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The school is located at 155 Westminster Drive in Front Royal.
Come out and start your holiday shopping at this event and help support the parents ‘Cat Pack’ programs and our local vendors. Free admission and parking.
For more information or to reserve a table, contact Nora McMackin at 540-692-2293.
