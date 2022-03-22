Town Talk: A conversation with Faryn Gorham, Sarah Waller, and Lily Kashner – Sprouting into Success

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students headed to the DECA International Career Development Conference held in Atlanta, GA, in April.

In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with Faryn Gorham, Sarah Waller, and Lily Kashner. They received a 2nd Place in Financial Literacy for their business “Sprouting into Success”.

To raise the money needed to send these students to Nationals, the DECA Chapter is having an event on April 2, 2022. They will be selling BBQ Carolina-Style Pulled-Pork (1/2 lb) or Chicken, (2 leg quarters).

Here is the link to the order form. Use the form to order and on Saturday, April 2 between 12:00-4:00 pm, pick-up your order at the cafeteria entrance to the school. They will accept cash, checks (made payable to “WCHS DECA”), and credit/debit cards. Please note that chicken/pork BBQ is the only menu items being sold, there are no sides being offered.

The DECA Chapter has also setup a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $8000 to cover the student registration, hotel and transportation. The dealine is April 10, 2022.

This is a “once in a LIFETIME” experience! Please consider investing in the lives of the these young student.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

