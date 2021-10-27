Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez and Christy Goodwin, CHEO Garden; food programs

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez and Christy Goodwin about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. Fern gives us an update on the two gardens that CHEO planted this season and the amount of food that was distributed.

Christy Goodwin who is also the President of the Ministerial Association in Warren County discusses the meal programs and food support in our community.

Special thanks to The Wednesday Group for donating a freezer to help in these food support programs.

Donations to the CHEO garden can be made through C-CAP. Checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is earmarked for the CHEO garden. Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1, Front Royal VA 22630.

The First Baptist Church Dinner Program provides free hot to-go meals in their parking lot Monday-Thursday, 5:00-6:00. Volunteers are needed, please contact Christy McMillin-Goodwin, First Baptist Church, 540-635-2122.

Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association meets on the second Tuesday of every month, 9:00-10:00 am, in First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. More information – please contact Christy McMillin-Goodwin, First Baptist Church, 540-635-2122

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com