Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez, CHEO community garden 2021 update

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Fern Vazquez about the second community “victory garden” at the Virginia Hill Church property in Rockland. Fern gives us an update on CHEO and introduces us to the team at the second community garden.

This Saturday, May 15th, your help is needed, at both garden locations, to get the planting and preparation underway for the 2021 season. You can help in this community project by volunteering to help plant, harvest, distribute the crop or just pull weeds. They are also will be seeking volunteer canners later in the season. Volunteers are required to sign waivers, which are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com. The telephone number to call is (757) 630-2362 to reach Fern Vazquez.

Let’s embrace this community effort and be generous with others when reaping our own gardens and filling our pantry shelves. Learn more on their Facebook page.

