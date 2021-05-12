Town Talk: A conversation with Fire Chief James Bonzano and Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico, National EMS Week

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fire Chief James Bonzano and Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico. National EMS Week, which takes place from May 16 to 22, presents an annual opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated men and women who work as emergency medical service providers.

The Royal Examiner wants to introduce Fire Chief James Bonzano to the community as well. Chief Bonzano joins Warren County from Arlington County where he served in the Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD) in progressively responsible leadership roles for thirty-four (34) years, including Acting Assistant Chief, South Deputy Chief, Personnel Services Section Chief, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Battalion Chief.

Following the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, he served as the EMS branch director for the emergency response. Most recently, Chief Bonzano served as Arlington County’s Fire Chief from his appointment in 2016 until his retirement in 2018. Since 2018, he has served as a Public Safety Consultant for Interagency Readiness Solutions providing curriculum and training on multi-agency response procedures, continuity of operations planning, and vulnerability assessments for large-scale disasters.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com