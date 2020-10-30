Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall – Let’s change the battery in your smoke detector
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall. The clocks fall back this weekend and that marks the time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Gerry pointed us to this information on the Warren County Fire Department website:
Living in a home without smoke detectors is a risky business!
When a fire occurs in your home, your chances for survival are two times better when smoke detectors are present than when they are not.
Smoke detectors, when properly installed and maintained (following the manufacturer’s directions), provide early warning when fires occur. Early warning increases your chances for survival and allows the fire department to save more of your property.
In support of smoke detector effectiveness, many cities and states have laws requiring the installation of smoke detectors in dwellings. Check with your local fire department or State Fire Marshal for further information.
Time is crucial. Most fatal fires occur between midnight and 8 a.m. Many fire victims die in their sleep from breathing smoke and toxic fire gases. When your smoke detector sounds, you may have 2-1/2 minutes or less to escape. Develop and Practice a Home Escape Plan.
Installation of smoke detectors
Electric smoke detectors should be connected to a lighting circuit with no intervening switches. For this, you may need an electrician. Connections using extension-type cords are not permitted.
Battery-operated models should sound an alert or beeping sound when batteries need replacing. A smoke detector with dead batteries or whose batteries have been removed is no protection at all.
Dual-power models are available which are electrically powered but contain a battery back-up should there be a power failure.
Use only those detectors bearing the label of Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Factory Mutual (FM). The ceiling is the best mounting location at least six inches away from any walls. If detectors are mounted on the wall, keep them away from corners and at least 6 inches, but no more than 12 inches, from the ceiling to the bottom of the detector.
Help save your life and property from fire
For minimum protection, install a smoke detector outside each bedroom or sleeping area in your home and keep your bedroom doors closed while you are asleep.
Keep your smoke detectors properly maintained. Test them at least once each month to ensure that the detectors are working properly. Batteries in battery-operated detectors should be changed at least once yearly. Use only the type of batteries recommended on the detector.
If your smoke detector sounds an alarm when no smoke is present, consult with the manufacturer or with your local fire department. If smoke from cooking materials causes the detector to alarm, do not remove the batteries or disconnect the power source. Simply fan the smoke away from the detector until the alarm stops. If this happens frequently, it may be necessary to relocate the detector or to install a different type of detector.
Develop an escape plan and review the plan with all members of the family frequently. Be aware that children and elderly people may need special assistance should fire occur. Establish a meeting place outside the house for all members of the family to ensure that everyone gets out of the house. Use a neighbor’s telephone to notify the fire department.
Additional tips
If your smoke detector doesn’t work properly, the silence could be deadly.
Test your smoke detector at least once a month. Push the test button or use smoke.
Clean your detector at least once a year. Dust with a vacuum cleaner.
Replace the battery each year. Use the battery type listed on the detector.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with BOS Chairman Walt Mabe, COVID update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with the Board of Supervisor Chairman Walt Mabe. Walt is deeply concerned about how COVID-19 is affecting our community and what we can do to reduce the effect it has on us.
Here are some tips from the CDC website:
Wear masks in public settings when around people not living in your household and particularly where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations. Masks may slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected. That’s why it’s important for everyone to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people) and wear masks in public settings. Masks provide an extra layer to help prevent the respiratory droplets from traveling in the air and onto other people.
The masks recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
More information about masks can be found on our masks site.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal and Capt Jeff Holzbauer – Don’t Be a Dealer, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.
Capt Holzbauer and Lt Seal bring us up-to-date on the activities at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This month the emphasis is on disposing of old medications safely. On Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day at the Valley Health Complex at 120 N Commerce Avenue in Front Royal.
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Nicholas Betts, Democratic candidate for Congress, 6th District
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Nicholas Betts, the Democratic candidate for Congress, 6th District. His opponent is Ben Cline.
Nicholas Betts has lived in Virginia virtually his entire adult life. He moved to Virginia when he was 18 years old to attend Virginia Commonwealth University, where he met his wife, Lindsey Betts, during their Freshman year of college in 2008. Their relationship continued after college, they were married in 2015, and they currently live in Lexington, Virginia.
Nicholas has worked in construction and landscaping, as a graduate teaching assistant, a substitute teacher, a contract manager for a small family business, and now as a law clerk in Roanoke, Virginia. He knows what it is like to work hard and to achieve goals in the face of adversity.
Betts said, “If elected to Congress to represent the 6th District of Virginia, I will fight hard for Freedom, and will go to Washington to work, not to play politics.”
His platform is spelled out on his website. Read it here.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Bill Wiley, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 29
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Bill Wiley. Wiley is a candidate for the House of Delegates, District 29 (serves the northern section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 3, 2020.
Bill was elected as a Republican to Winchester City Council in 2014 and resides in Ward 1 with his wife, Katy, and three boys: Clarke, Stewart, and Dawson. He is a graduate of George Mason University and attends Christ Episcopal Church.
William Wiley has been a member of the City council since 2014 voted Vice-President in 2015 and President in 2018. Prior to being elected to City Council, Wiley served for five years on the Winchester Planning Commission and was Chairman for three of those years. Professionally, he serves as the business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons, Inc. and is an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate. He is a graduate of George Mason University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Master’s in Education and attends Christ Episcopal Church.
Find out more about Bill Wiley on his website.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Brendan Murphy, FRPF
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, and Brendan Murphy, of the Front Royal Police Foundation (FRPF) about National Night Out.
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, citizens throughout Front Royal are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “37th Anniversary of National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Front Royal Police Department and the Front Royal Police Foundation.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.
“We look forward to hosting this great event every year, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, we have had to cancel the “block party” style event that we usually hold on the Town Commons,” said Front Royal Chief of Police Kahle Magalis. “This year we are going to take National Night Out mobile and caravan to different locations throughout the town and meet up with our citizens in smaller groups in areas where we can practice social distancing. We will host neighborhood visits throughout the Town with police officers, foundation members, and our other law enforcement partners.”
The evening will begin at the Front Royal Police Department with opening remarks starting at 5:00 pm and the start of the parade at 5:20 pm. The route will continue through town and will utilize 5 stopping points along the route and conclude at the Town Gazebo at 8:00 pm.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Paul Gabbert – Questions/Comments from Town’s Press Conference
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Paul Gabbert. Paul is another outspoken citizen at Town Council meetings. Paul shares his comments and opinion about the Press Conference the Town held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, concerning an anticipated loan for the Police Department building from United Bank.
King Cartoons
