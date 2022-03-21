Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, Amber Saffer – Wildcats Live

Published

2 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students headed to the DECA International Career Development Conference held in Atlanta, GA, in April.

He’ll speak with Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, and Amber Saffer in this Town Talk. They received a Gold Level Re-Certification for their business “Wildcats Live.” Jaelin Henry was absent due to a previous engagement.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, Emily Mawson – Maroon Masques

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students that will be headed to DECA International Career Development Conference being held in Atlanta, GA in April.

In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, and Emily Mawson. They received a 2nd Place in Business Solutions for their business “Maroon Masques”.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, Landon Pond – Wildcats Corner

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students that will be headed to DECA International Career Development Conference being held in Atlanta, GA in April.

In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, and Landon Pond. They received a Gold Level Certification for their business “Wildcats Corner”.

Preview (opens in a new tab)

 

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.


DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler

Published

1 week ago

on

March 12, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Sheriff Butler gives us an update on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office recently released its 2021 Annual report, which is linked below.

 

Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler releases 2021 Annual Report

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman – Hazard Mill Farm Events

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 5, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman about upcoming events at the Hazard Mill Farm. Robert is hosting several events soon at his Farm. The first one is on Saturday, March 26, 2022. It is a fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity.  The farm is located at 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610

This event will be a fun-filled day with friends and family to help Warren County Habitat for Humanity continue to build affordable housing in our community. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Habitat mission.

At Warren County, VA Habitat for Humanity, they do more than build houses. They partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses, and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified homebuyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.

Click here to purchase your ticket.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal, Canine Master Deputy Chris Anderson, Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Robbie brought along Officer Chris Anderson to discuss a new program in the Sheriff’s Office.

It’s called a Scent Kit. Just swipe, seal and store a person’s unique odor and be ready with an uncontaminated scent article for K9 responders to begin searching to find your missing loved one fast and bring them home safe. Officer Anderson shares this and explains the program.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Andy Hickman, Art of Workflow

Published

1 month ago

on

February 18, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andy Hickman from Art of Workflow.

Andy said, “We live in a time of high volume, high speed, and low clarity. Apps, planners, and other tools are insufficient. We feel a desperate need for a holistic and sustainable behavioral framework that enables order, ease, and creativity in both our personal and professional work.”

There is an actual art to this. A unique blend of ancient psychology and modern project management, it consists of four specific behaviors that, when habituated, reduce stress, create clarity, and stimulate creativity.

Andy went on, “It is simple but subtle. It is refined, but flexible. It allows you to get a sense of control in your life without losing spontaneity. It enables you to effectively engage with asymmetry, curved lines, and surprises as well as more “linear” projects and tasks. It helps you plan a fun birthday party for your kid as well as an impactful strategic planning session for your company.”


Find out more about Andy and his company – click here.

It’s a fun conversation – watch and you just might learn something new and interesting.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
66°
Sunny
7:14am7:25pm EDT
Feels like: 66°F
Wind: 9mph W
Humidity: 29%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 5
TueWedThu
64/45°F
57/57°F
72/46°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
22
Tue
4:30 pm ”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Mar 22 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
”Coping with a Money Crunch” workshop @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Virginia Cooperative Extension, in cooperation with the Warren County Department of Social Services, is offering a free Coping with a Money Crunch workshop to help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who may be struggling[...]
6:00 pm Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Mar 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
DROP THEM OFF. GO HAVE FUN. JUST REMEMBER TO PICK THEM UP. You deserve a night on the town. Meanwhile, your kids want to play and have fun. That’s why we offer Parent’s Night Out[...]
Mar
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
24
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 24 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Mar
26
Sat
10:30 am Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 26 @ 10:30 am – 4:00 pm
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park’s historic Log Cabin for a hands-on[...]
Mar
30
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 30 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
31
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Apr
2
Sat
10:00 am Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meets at Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. As the weather warms to spring, travel the park’s trails to explore what is in bloom with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Discover the beauty[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
Apr
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]