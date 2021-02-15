Town Talk: A conversation with Glenn Youngkin, candidate for Virginia Governor

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Glenn Youngkin. Glenn says he is not a politician. He is a homegrown Virginian, and has spent the last 30 years raising his family, serving in his church, building his business, and creating jobs. Glenn also says he is guided by his faith, conservative values, and an unshakeable belief that Virginia should be the best.

Glenn said, “Political insiders and career politicians in Richmond are failing our Commonwealth with lives lost, businesses closed, jobs lost, and our basic rights challenged like never before. Together, we can bring a new day to Virginia with fresh ideas, shared values, and innovative solutions to rebuild and reimagine Virginia’s future.”

Glenn also announced the launch of his Election Integrity Task Force. As a political-outsider and business leader, Youngkin’s targeted five-point plan aims to ensure both Virginia’s election integrity and trust in the results.

“This is not a Democrat issue or a Republican issue, it’s a democracy issue,” said Youngkin. “Both parties have long raised concerns, and we must restore Americans’ faith in the integrity of our elections. I am proposing five common-sense steps to establish legal voting standards for our election processes. Virginians should not worry that votes aren’t counted properly or that improper voting occurred. I will ensure that all legal votes will count in Virginia. I hope all Virginians will join my campaign’s official Election Integrity Task Force and stand up for our democracy.”

Youngkin says he will make election integrity a top priority. “All Virginians deserve a voting process in which they have faith, and election results they trust. Complicated ten-point plans never get done, and we need results. ”

Glenn’s five-point election integrity plan consists of straightforward and common-sense actions:

 Establish a politically independent and transparent Virginia Department of Elections;

 Update voter rolls monthly to provide accurate voter information;

 Strengthen Virginia’s voter identification in all methods of voting;

 Verify all mail-in applications and ballots are legitimate and timely; and

 Ensure ballot-counting integrity by requiring observer presence and the audit of voting machines.

Virginians can support Glenn’s plan and join his Election Integrity Task Force by signing up here.

Ensuring trust in the election process and election results is paramount. Election integrity is a bi-partisan issue with long-established concerns among both political parties. In 2016, a YouGov survey found that 42% of Democrats believed the 2016 election was “rigged.”

Learn more about Glenn in this Town Talk.

