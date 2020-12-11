Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Habitat for Humanity; new home owners
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jessica Cahill, Executive Director, and Amanda Slate, President, of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home, as affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.
The Warren County Habitat for Humanity does more than build houses. They partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses, and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified homebuyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.
In 1992, the Warren County Vocational Center (now Blue Ridge Technical Center) create a building program that would allow for the build and sale of a modular house. The program is self-perpetuating as the proceeds of the sale are used for the next house build.
The current house was constructed over two school terms. The construction was handled by the Carpentry I and II classes, under the supervision of instructor Mat Kidwell. The electrical wiring was completed by the Electricity I and II classes, under the supervision of instructor Darren McKinney. All aspects of the build are reviewed and inspected by the Warren County Building Inspector’s Office. The house is left unfinished in certain areas so that the new owners can make decisions as to siding, cabinets, paint, etc.
The opportunity to become associated with Warren County Habitat for Humanity is wonderful. Former students have remarked that it is always a good feeling to see “our house” occupied and located on a lot in the community. Knowing a Habitat family will have a home from our school provided a work-based learning project is even better!
Click here to find out more about the Warren County Habitat for Humanity on their website.
Town Talk: Chairman introduces public to Sheriff’s Office’s Community Advisory Council
Thursday afternoon, December 10, Bruce Townshend joined Royal Examiner editor and writer Roger Bianchini for a Town Talk on the creation of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Advisory Council or CAC (rhymes with “Ack”). Townshend was elected chairman of the now 15-member council conceived of by newly elected Sheriff Mark Butler as an additional tool to facilitate citizen-law enforcement communications.
Hear Townshend explain the council’s parameters and how citizens can communicate with and through CAC and its chairman about issues germane to county law enforcement’s interactive role with the citizens it serves in this 16-minute conversation.
The WCSO Community Advisory Council meets on the third Thursday of every other month at the Sheriff’s Office across from Skyline High School. It meets next on Thursday, December 17 at 6 pm. The public is invited to the meetings or may submit items for discussion through Chairman Townshend either attributed or anonymously. The CAC chairman’s email is <Bruto3@yahoo.com>
Town Talk: A conversation with Larry Elliott, C-CAP
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Larry Elliott from C-CAP. C-CAP’s primary mission is to provide “safety net” services for those in our community who need food, clothing, limited financial assistance, and help with finding other social services in Warren County.
C-CAP provides fresh foods as well as the long shelf life of canned goods and related food products. Often they are able to provide fresh and frozen meats donated by local groceries and farmers. In addition, they have a wide variety of high-quality clothes for adults and children for each season and often provide bedding and quilts donated by local individuals and organizations. Their volunteers are skilled and knowledgeable about other critical referral services for their clients. The goal is to help their clients become “self-sufficient” as soon as possible.
Their work has been impacted by the Covid pandemic. With short notice, they had to convert from a standard walk-in pantry to a prepacked food drive by pickup service. Their volunteers responded quickly and re-invented the C-CAP serve model to a faster, safer food delivery process. The extra packing of extra foods has limited hours to two days a week for the remainder of 2020. However, the plan is to get back to a more normal method of service early in 2021. In the meantime, they are serving more food, safer than ever. Soon they will expand services to include more personal items, home cleaning products, and other supplies.
Donation accepted on their website: www.ourccap.org
https://www.facebook.com/CCAPFrontRoyal/
CCAP: hours: Monday and Wednesday nine to till noon. CCAP office 636 2448, email: OURCCAP@gmail.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Terry Leckie & Melanie Stull – Front Royal Kiwanis 64th Annual Pancake Day
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Terry Leckie and Melanie Stull about Kiwanis Pancake Day and how things will work.
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is celebrating its 75 anniversary this year and is committed to holding the annual Pancake Day fundraising event. This event raises significant funds which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. Of course, due to the COVID pandemic, a few adjustments had to be made. The event will be brought to you drive-thru style! You simply pull up with your ticket or cash, and we bring the order out to you! Pancake Day is traditionally an “all you can eat” event, but since we cannot do that this year, we are giving each person a significantly larger order than usual.
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
Time: 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
Location: Warren County High School
Cost: $5.00 – pancakes & sausage with butter and syrup packets
Special thanks to the Gold Sponsors for Kiwanis Pancake Day:
- National Media Services
- Exit Premier Realty
- Family Pharmacy
- Wells Fargo Investments
- Maddox Funeral Home
- Quality Title
- Sona Bank
- Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic
- Ramsey True Value Hardware
- Front Royal Dental Care
- Ricks Auto Care & Tire
- Warren Memorial Hospital
- Apple Valley Dental
- Royal Auto Works
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world One Child and One Community at a time. All proceeds go right back into the community!
Town Talk: A conversation with Mike Lock, Play Favorites
In this Town Talk, we go on location and have a conversation with Mike Lock from Play Favorites. Play Favorites is a unique toy store located in the Royal Plaza Center on South Street in Front Royal. Mike describes the store as a place for smart specialty toys and games for kids and adults. It’s a place to rediscover old favorites and make new ones! He has made it a place to play, shop, and have fun.
Check out their Facebook page where each day Mike does a “show & tell” on toys and games in the story. There is always something new and exciting. Check it out today.
Town Talk: A conversation with Janet Poe, Empowering Health Education, LLC
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Janet Poe from Empowering Health Education, LLC.
Empowering Health Education, LLC was established to provide education for Front Royal and the surrounding area. They offer various educational opportunities for people seeking gainful employment in healthcare with a strong emphasis on education and the importance of providing quality care to senior and disabled populations.
EHE was founded in 2019 by Janet Poe, MHA, BSN, RN. She has many years of experience in nursing. Most of her career has been specialized in the geriatric population. Her experience includes long term care, dementia, and hospice clients.
Find out more on their website.
Town Talk: A conversation with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall – Let’s change the battery in your smoke detector
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall. The clocks fall back this weekend and that marks the time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Gerry pointed us to this information on the Warren County Fire Department website:
Living in a home without smoke detectors is a risky business!
When a fire occurs in your home, your chances for survival are two times better when smoke detectors are present than when they are not.
Smoke detectors, when properly installed and maintained (following the manufacturer’s directions), provide early warning when fires occur. Early warning increases your chances for survival and allows the fire department to save more of your property.
In support of smoke detector effectiveness, many cities and states have laws requiring the installation of smoke detectors in dwellings. Check with your local fire department or State Fire Marshal for further information.
Time is crucial. Most fatal fires occur between midnight and 8 a.m. Many fire victims die in their sleep from breathing smoke and toxic fire gases. When your smoke detector sounds, you may have 2-1/2 minutes or less to escape. Develop and Practice a Home Escape Plan.
Installation of smoke detectors
Electric smoke detectors should be connected to a lighting circuit with no intervening switches. For this, you may need an electrician. Connections using extension-type cords are not permitted.
Battery-operated models should sound an alert or beeping sound when batteries need replacing. A smoke detector with dead batteries or whose batteries have been removed is no protection at all.
Dual-power models are available which are electrically powered but contain a battery back-up should there be a power failure.
Use only those detectors bearing the label of Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Factory Mutual (FM). The ceiling is the best mounting location at least six inches away from any walls. If detectors are mounted on the wall, keep them away from corners and at least 6 inches, but no more than 12 inches, from the ceiling to the bottom of the detector.
Help save your life and property from fire
For minimum protection, install a smoke detector outside each bedroom or sleeping area in your home and keep your bedroom doors closed while you are asleep.
Keep your smoke detectors properly maintained. Test them at least once each month to ensure that the detectors are working properly. Batteries in battery-operated detectors should be changed at least once yearly. Use only the type of batteries recommended on the detector.
If your smoke detector sounds an alarm when no smoke is present, consult with the manufacturer or with your local fire department. If smoke from cooking materials causes the detector to alarm, do not remove the batteries or disconnect the power source. Simply fan the smoke away from the detector until the alarm stops. If this happens frequently, it may be necessary to relocate the detector or to install a different type of detector.
Develop an escape plan and review the plan with all members of the family frequently. Be aware that children and elderly people may need special assistance should fire occur. Establish a meeting place outside the house for all members of the family to ensure that everyone gets out of the house. Use a neighbor’s telephone to notify the fire department.
Additional tips
If your smoke detector doesn’t work properly, the silence could be deadly.
Test your smoke detector at least once a month. Push the test button or use smoke.
Clean your detector at least once a year. Dust with a vacuum cleaner.
Replace the battery each year. Use the battery type listed on the detector.
