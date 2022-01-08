Town Talk: A conversation with Hailey & Sarah Griffith, Skyline HS Cheerleader goes to Citrus Bowl

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Hailey & Sarah Griffith. Hailey is a Skyline High School Senior who went to the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Hailey’s mother Sarah also joined her in the studio and shared their experiences on a trip that will always be remembered.

The teams invited to perform in the pre-game performance are trophy winners from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA), and Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE) summer camps, brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella.

Squad members traveled as a team to Orlando for a week of rehearsals dedicated to preparing them for their Citrus Bowl pre-game performance. The dancers and cheerleaders performed in front of 60,000 fans in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

About Varsity Spirit

Varsity Spirit is the worldwide leader in all things spirit – including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts apparel, educational camps, and competitions – and has been the driving force behind cheerleading’s dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today. While its heritage is rich and its traditions renowned, Varsity Spirit continues to be the innovative global leader in growing cheerleading’s influence and profile, impacting more than a million athletes each year. The organization’s commitment to the health and well-being of the young people who participate is embedded in its high-quality educational curriculum and its leadership in promoting safety standards.

Citrus Bowl

The seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947. The initial game sponsors, members of Elks Lodge #1079 of Orlando, each put up $100 to fund initial expenses.

Since 1993 the bowl has hosted top teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.

In the new “College Football Playoff” era of college football’s postseason, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl will continue to host the top Big Ten and SEC teams from outside the CFP series of bowls (including Rose, Sugar, Fiesta, Orange, Cotton, and Peach).

The game moved to a New Year’s Day date in 1987 and has remained a New Year’s Day tradition except in years when the holiday falls on a Sunday.