Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jamie Spiker, Warren County Treasurer
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks Jamie Spiker, Warren County Treasurer. Jamie has been the County Treasurer since July 1, 2019, when she became the Acting Treasurer when long-time Treasurer Wanda Bryant retired. She was then elected to serve as County Treasurer in November 2019.
The treasurer is elected every 4 years by citizens of the locality he or she serves. Virginia’s city and county treasurers are the chief financial officers for their localities, collecting taxes and local fees, and making payments on behalf of the local government.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager. Hicks started as Town Manager on December 7, 2020. Steven brings us the latest updates on Town projects.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Barry Lee
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Barry Lee. Barry has been a local radio personality for the past 44 years in the Valley. With 37 years on WINC, Barry finally retired, but radio gets in your blood, and in a short time, the Breakfast with Barry Lee Show was back on the “air” – but this time as a podcast on the internet.
Check out his website and sign up to keep up with Barry Lee. The Royal Examiner will also highlight his podcast as well.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
EDA in Focus
EDA Litigation Update – that and other impacts on Economic Development
The morning of Friday, July 30, this reporter sat down for a “Town Talk” with Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne. Well, maybe we should call it a “County Talk” since the Town of Front Royal continues to distance itself from what Browne pointed out is still legally the Front Royal-Warren County EDA, as unresolved civil litigation initiated by the Town regarding financial liability from the EDA financial scandal continues to swirl and the Front Royal Town Council continues its initiative to create a parallel, unilateral EDA.
Those moves have come despite the total realignment of the EDA staff and board of directors, and a repeated EDA offer to work out of court to determine who is owed what in the wake of alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA assets between at least 2015 and 2018 under the leadership of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
LITIGATION!!! – Now there’s a topic of conversation to begin our discussion by whatever name we choose to call it. Acknowledging that public interest, and discontent, is high concerning the slow pace at which both civil and criminal court proceedings have developed related to the EDA financial scandal, Browne agreed to open our conversation with an update on those legal developments.
Prominent among those are the recent Bankruptcy Court ruling forwarding a $9-million “non-dischargeable judgment” that central financial scandal figure McDonald, along with the EDA, has agreed to.
Watch the discussion progress through that litigation front among others, including what is known on the criminal side since it was handed over to federal officials in the Western District of Virginia, and how all this legal maneuvering impacts the EDA’s day-to-day operational goal of economic development, targeting business recruitment and retention. It is an operational environment also traversing Warren County’s extremely low statewide 37% COVID-19 pandemic vaccination rate, something that could be frowned upon by some potential economic development clients.
And after all that, we end on an upbeat, or beats:
First, that the new EDA board and staff are actively and jointly working to market Warren County in its entirety to the type of Technology, Manufacturing, and Logistics companies that would fit in well with what this community has to offer.
And second, the anticipation of an Open House to be hosted by a recently recruited drone manufacturer and operations manager, Silent Falcon at the County’s Front Royal Airport (FRR). While no date has yet been set as Silent Falcon continues development of its new home base, at least one kid, if a somewhat aging one, is anxiously anticipating coverage of that event. – And I think we’ll bring the video crew along for that one – Mark, Mike, who wants the drone assignment?
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Top Stories
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, National Night Out
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis about the upcoming National Night Out. This year the event is on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and the community throughout Front Royal/Warren County is being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the National Night Out 2021 (NNO) crime and drug prevention event.
National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Front Royal Police Department, will involve over 16,790 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases around the world. In all, over 40 million people are expected to participate in National Night Out.
This year’s event is from 6 to 9 p.m. on August 3rd at the Town Commons (Gazebo) on East Main Street, downtown Front Royal. Local businesses, organizations, as well as, law enforcement officers from various agencies working in the Front Royal/Warren County area will be on hand to greet everyone. There will be exhibits and demonstrations centered on safety awareness, crime and drug prevention along with activities, entertainment, and refreshments for all to enjoy. Live music by Raised on Analog too.
National Night Out is designed to (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Top Stories
Town Talk: A conversation with BOS Chairman Cheryl Cullers and County Administrator Ed Daley, Rural Broadband
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers and County Administrator Ed Daley regarding Rural Broadband. Several Counties, including Warren County, are partnering with All Points Broadband to bring broadband to under-served areas of the County.
All Points Broadband, along with Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, has developed a pilot program to help reach rural localities in the Commonwealth that lack broadband access, as outlined in recent legislation.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Broadband Expansion, Sheriff’s Office Community Policing options highlight Supervisors evening
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Carol Miller and Stephen Izaguirre, S.A.L.T/Triad
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Carol Miller from Synergy Home Care and Stephen Izaguirre, Community Outreach Coordinator from the Office of the Attorney General about S.A.L.T/Triad.
S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) remains a vital affiliate of the TRIAD concept of “providing a safety net” for many of our most venerable senior citizens. The positive relationship that is fostered between senior citizens and law enforcement is invaluable.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office involvement with the Front Royal/Warren Co. TRIAD Council began in 2001. Our Sheriff’s Office provides a deputy representative to attend monthly meetings and assist with fundraising and other program support.
The concept of TRIAD equates to the following three tiers or triangle of service to the senior citizen community:
- Senior Citizen involvement as active members of the council. Seniors are provided with the opportunity to directly participate in any or all of the meetings and all decision-making processes.
- Law Enforcement involvement provides crime prevention education regarding awareness and prevention of scams, property crimes, fraud, community safety, and home security strategies.
- Support Agencies, Organizations, and Community Partners all function as a combined consultant base and or providers of senior support services within the North-Western Virginia Area. Examples of these include Churches, Warren Co. Social Services, Warren Co. Senior Center, Healthcare Organizations, and Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging.
The continued success of the Front Royal/Warren County TRIAD/S.A.L.T. Council is directly related to the cooperative efforts of the three entities listed above.
Project Life-Line or Auto-Dialer applicant processing is accomplished at the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, at 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal. Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging can be reached by email at Go to http://www.shenandoahaaa.com/ or by calling 1–540-635‑7141.
For more information on Triad / S.A.L.T. Council contact Lieutenant Robbie Seal at 540–635-4128.
Resources:
Office of the Attorney General
Here are a few frequently asked questions about Triad:
What do the letters in TRIAD stand for?
Triad is not an acronym. The term refers to the three founding organizations of Triad: AARP, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA).
When did TRIAD start?
The Triad concept was originated in 1988 when the AARP, IACP, and NSA agreed to establish a partnership to arm senior citizens with the information they need to keep from being victimized by criminals. The first Triad partnership in the country was established in 1989 in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana.
Triad was brought to Virginia in 1995 by Attorney General Jim Gilmore, who established a state Triad coordinating section in his office. The first Virginia Triad partnership, the Peninsula Triad, was signed into existence on May 22, 1995, by the Hampton Police Division, the Newport News Police Department, the Poquoson Police Department, the Williamsburg Police Department, the James City Police Department, the York County Police Department, the Virginia State Police, the Peninsula Chapters of the AARP, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).
What is the purpose of TRIAD?
Triad seeks to build partnerships between senior citizens and law enforcement to share information on how seniors can avoid becoming victims of crime and enhance the safety and quality of their lives.
Isn’t TRIAD just another program?
Triad is not a program; it’s a partnership between senior citizens and law enforcement. Both groups benefit the community by sharing goals, desires, information, and resources.
Who is responsible for making TRIAD work?
If Triad is the car, the S.A.L.T. Council (Seniors And Law Enforcement Together) is the engine that drives the car. The S.A.L.T. Council is usually comprised of 10 to 20 representatives from community agencies that work with, or for, the elderly. The S.A.L.T. Council meets at least quarterly (usually monthly) to keep abreast of the needs of senior citizens in the community and make plans to address these needs.
Does TRIAD really work?
In communities where Triad is actively informing seniors about frauds and scams, law enforcement agencies report a drop in the amount of these crimes being committed. Scam artists naturally seek seniors who are uninformed about their frauds. Anecdotal evidence and testimony abound about how those trained by Triad partnerships simply refuse to be taken in by these criminals
Wind: 3mph E
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
93/68°F
93/70°F