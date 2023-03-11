Town Talk: A conversation with Jay Butler, Warren County Supervisor, Happy Creek District

Our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Supervisor Jay Butler in this Town Talk. Jay was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2021 and represents the Happy Creek District.

A little background information on Jay Butler – he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. He was an Army Aviator and served his final tour as a staff officer in Iraq in 2010 before retiring from the Army as a Colonel in 2011. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

Jay said about the recent real estate assessments, “These assessments are not your taxes. The board will set the tax rate, and I will tell you that the tax rates will come down because we are not looking at making a windfall within the county from increased assessments. We want to look at this year’s budget, and we’ve been going through that for the last four weeks. Take a look, make adjustments where possible, spend our money wisely, and keep the taxes down as much as possible”.

