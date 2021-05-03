Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Jean Plauger, Jean’s Jewelers

Published

9 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jean Plauger. Jean is the owner of Jean’s Jewelers and is celebrating their 23rd Anniversary this week.

Jean’s Jewelers offers the finest in jewels, crystal, diamonds, silver, children’s jewelry, wedding gifts… AND CLOCKS – one of the features that make Jean’s Jewelers unique!

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton, Hope Arising Festival

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 17, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton. Michelle and Laura have organized a community event called Hope Arising Festival. The event is scheduled for June 12 and 13, 2021 at the field across from Bing Crosby Stadium (where the Fireman’s Carnival is held each summer).

This two-day event will be a fun-pack time to enjoy time with your family and friends.  So far there are 16 sponsors proving activities, food, and music. Even Amazing Grace the Mule will be there! The music will be great – stay tuned for the musical lineup coming soon. More information at hopearisingfestival.com .

Town Talk

Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – Annual Youth Football Camp

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 11, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, Will Bryan (So Mote It Beef BBQ) and Robert Henson, (WCSO Communications Officer), and former NFL Redskins linebacker.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and their First Annual Football Camp will be held on April 17, 2021. It will be held at the 15th Street old middle school football field. This is a free event, and they will be accepting applications up until 10 am on the day of the event.

The purpose of the camp is to help support and strengthen our community.  The camp will include drills, and skill lessons from Shenandoah University Coaches, former NFL players, and Deputies mentoring and coaching our youth between ages 11-17.

There will also be a silent auction with all the proceeds going to Warren County charities.



For more information go to their Facebook page.

or call Will Bryan at (703) 969-9293

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Lisa Rudacille, Kindergarten Registration for the 2021-2022 school year

Published

1 month ago

on

March 29, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lisa Rudacille. Lisa is the Director of Elementary Instruction for Warren County Public Schools. She wants to remind parents that kindergarten registration begins on April 6, 2021.

 

WHO:
  • Children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2021
  • Register at the school in which you are zoned to attend
WHERE
AND
WHEN:
  • Starting April 6, 2021 – Register online @ ecollect.accelaschool.com/warrencounty
  • April 14, 2021 – 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm – In-person registration at your school
  • May 12, 2021 – 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm In-person registration at your school
DOCUMENTS NEEDED:
  • Certified Copy of Birth Certificate
  • Guardian Photo ID
  • Physical Form (physical must be within the last 12 months prior to the first day of school)
  • Proof of Residence (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement, etc.)
  • A notarized residency affidavit is required if living in another household

PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.

If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.


Technical Questions: contact Amy Himes (540) 635-2171, extension 46125 or Kathy Gross (540) 635-7123, extension 46124.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Kimberly Hancock, Code Ninjas

Published

1 month ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Kimberly Hancock from Code Ninjas. Code Ninjas is located at 217 E. Main Street in Front Royal.

Code Ninjas is where kids learn to code while building their own video games. This is where they learn problem-solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment.

Coding has been called ‘the literacy of the 21st century’ for good reason. Just like math, science, and literature, coding is a key aspect of understanding our technologically advanced world. There’s a huge need for a generation that not only understands technology but how it works. Regardless of whether your kids one day pursue a career in coding, Code Ninjas teaches them confidence, logic, resourcefulness, and problem-solving skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives.

Find out more information here.


Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Burke Moeller, Virginia Farm Bureau

Published

2 months ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Burke Moeller from the Virginia Farm Bureau. Burke Moeller, is a video producer for the Virginia Farm Bureau, interviewing farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays and which sectors are most prevalent, and how the industry is changing.

This April, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Warren County as part of its County Close-up segment.

Each month, the County Close-up features a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective.

The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Warren had a total of 321 farms on 38,697 acres, and the market value of all agricultural products sold that year was more than $5 million. Commodities like livestock, poultry, and other animal products account for 64% of all farm income. Crops make up the remaining 36%, with the major plantings being hay and forage, corn, and soybeans. Other commodities produced in the county include grains and fruits, tree nuts, and berries.


Real Virginia focuses on Virginia agriculture with a consumer audience in mind. The program airs nationwide at 3:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, and on selected cable outlets around the state. It airs weekly on WBRA Roanoke, WHRO Norfolk, WVVA Bluefield, and WTKR Norfolk, and on the first and second weekends of each month on WVIR Charlottesville and WRLH Richmond.

Watch Real Virginia anytime online at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.

With 130,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to protecting Virginia’s farms and ensuring a safe, fresh and locally grown food supply.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Brittany Massey, Dance Instructor

Published

2 months ago

on

March 4, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Brittany Massey, a local dance instructor. Currently, Brittany is holding dance lessons at the Shenandoah Country Club. On March 8th she started teaching a Women’s Dance Fitness class. These classes are on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Next week, starting on March 10th, she will begin a Line Dancing class on Wednesday starting at 7:15 to 8:45 pm. There are registration fees for these classes and more information is available on her Facebook page, or call her at 703-258-4662. Space is limited, so don’t delay.

