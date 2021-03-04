Town Talk: A conversation with Town-County EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne

In this Town Talk, our senior reporter Roger Bianchini speaks with Jeff Browne, Chairman of the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors. Roger sat down with Jeff to catch up on a variety of topics. Those topics included:

1 – The approaching mid-month declaration of Warren County as an official Spotted Lanternfly-invaded community. Hey Jeff, I have an idea for economic development – the Spotted Lanternfly Motel: “They check-in, but they don’t check out” – WAIT, do roaches have a patent on that one already?

2 – The long-awaited and finally ACHIEVED sale for the redevelopment of the Afton Inn.

3 – Signs, including the Afton sale, of a thawing in the relationship between the current EDA and the Town of Front Royal municipal government, including its new EDA executive director.

4 – How the long-term commitment of the Afton’s new owners, 2 East Main LLC and its principals Jim Burton and Alan Omar, may illustrate a trend in Northern Virginia/D.C. Metro area investment interest in Warren County and Front Royal.

5 – An update on the “landing” of drone manufacturer Silent Falcon in Warren County.

And if those topics don’t pique your interest, you must have wandered into the wrong section of our website. – You haven’t, have you? Besides, where else can you hear that many topics of economic interest to our community discussed by someone at ground zero of them all in a 20-minute conversation?

