Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series returns

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers.

The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.

The Christmas Concert series Sweeter Still begins December 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, VA at 4:oo pm. The next concert will be on December 10, 2021, starting at 7:30 pm at the First Methodist Church, 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. The last concert will be on December 12, 2021, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA starting at 4:00 pm.

Please note: The Front Royal Presbyterian Church concert location mentioned in this Town Talk was moved to the First Methodist Church, December 12, 2021.

