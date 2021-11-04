Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series returns
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers.
The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.
The Christmas Concert series Sweeter Still begins December 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, at 4:oo pm. The next concert will be on December 10, 2021, starting at 7:30 pm at the First Methodist Church, 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. The last concert will be on December 12, 2021, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA starting at 4:00 pm.
Please note: The Front Royal Presbyterian Church concert location mentioned in this Town Talk was moved to the First Methodist Church, December 12, 2021.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Tim Dyke, Pastor, Rivermont Baptist Church Revival Nov 6-10
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Dyke, Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.
Rivermont is hosting a revival starting on November 6th with a free concert at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The concert starts at 6 pm and features the music of Encounter Revival Ministries from Harrisburg, PA.
The revival starts on Sunday at 7 pm, led by Mark Hopkins from Encounter Revival Ministries, and continues each night at 7 pm at the Rivermont Baptist Church, located at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in Front Royal.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with William & Nina Huck, Hometown Halloween & More
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with William & Nina Huck from C&C Frozen Treats in Front Royal. William and Nina bring us up to date on Hometown Halloween which is Sunday, October 31, 2021, and details of their upcoming adventure.
The Town of Front Royal, along with The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, C&C Frozen Treats, White Picket Fence, The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and The Merchants of Main Street are sponsoring this year’s Hometown Halloween.
Grab a costume and come on down to Main Street for the fun and somewhat scary. This is our 12th year defending the title of, “The best place to Trick or Treat” and this year we are going all-out!
In addition to having the best candy, we also have contests, parades, and music. If that is not enough…. we also have 100s of pumpkins to carve and the Lighting of The Great Pumpkin.
The Details.
•12 pm – The Fun starts at the Gazebo with pumpkin carving hosted by C&C Frozen Treats.
• 4 pm – The Chamber of Commerce will host a parade around the Gazebo and judge 3 groups of children’s costumes – Ages 0-4, 5-9, and 10-14.
Contact nfoster@frontroyalchamber for more information.
•4-8 pm – Main Street will be closed to traffic from Crescent Street to Blue Ridge Avenue, and businesses both on and outside of Main Street will set up.
•6 to 8 pm – Trick or Treating and Candy Eat’n.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Mike McCarthy and Jeffrey Carroll, Vibrissa Beer
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Mike McCarthy, Head Brewer, and Jeffrey Carroll, Marketing Director at the Vibrissa Beer. We know them as Front Royal Brewery in downtown Front Royal. Why the name change? Watch and Learn.
For more information visit frontroyalbrewing.com or their Facebook page.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez and Christy Goodwin, CHEO Garden; food programs
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez and Christy Goodwin about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. Fern gives us an update on the two gardens that CHEO planted this season and the amount of food that was distributed.
Christy Goodwin who is also the President of the Ministerial Association in Warren County discusses the meal programs and food support in our community.
Special thanks to The Wednesday Group for donating a freezer to help in these food support programs.
Donations to the CHEO garden can be made through C-CAP. Checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is earmarked for the CHEO garden. Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1, Front Royal VA 22630.
The First Baptist Church Dinner Program provides free hot to-go meals in their parking lot Monday-Thursday, 5:00-6:00. Volunteers are needed, please contact Christy McMillin-Goodwin, First Baptist Church, 540-635-2122.
Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association meets on the second Tuesday of every month, 9:00-10:00 am, in First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. More information – please contact Christy McMillin-Goodwin, First Baptist Church, 540-635-2122
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Bryan Keyser – Trunk or Treat, October 30th
On October 30, 2021, Love Revival Ministries will host a “Trunk or Treat” at 119 Chester Street. This is a free event featuring candy, games, a costume contest, moon bounce, face painting, and even a chili cookoff. C&C Frozen Treats will also be there with plenty of frozen treats.
There will be an outdoor movie theater playing the classic Charlie Brown movie – The Great Pumpkin.
More information on their Facebook page.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman – Hazard Mill Farm Events
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman about upcoming events at the Hazard Mill Farm. Robert is hosting several events soon at his Farm. The first one is Saturday, October 16, 2021. It is a fundraising event for Tyson Brown.
The farm is located at 1481 hazard mill rd Bentonville, VA 22610
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 1mph WNW
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 2
54/30°F
57/37°F