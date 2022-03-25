Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Spring Concert Series

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers. The Spring Series, “How Can I Keep from Singing?” begins on April 22, 2022.

The first of five performances will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA on April 22nd, starting at 7:30 pm. The second concert will be at the First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St. Winchester, VA on April 24th at 4:oo pm.

The third performance will be at the All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Rd. Manassas, VA, April 26th at 7:30 pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy. Upperville, VA on April 28th will be the site of the fourth performance at it begins at 7:30 pm. The fifth and final performance of the series will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Rd. Millwood, VA on May 1st, starting at 4:00 pm.

The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.

