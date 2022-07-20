Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark and Susan Schwartz – St. John’s Drama Club
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark, and Susan Schwarts from the St. John’s Drama Club.
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family-friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.
“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”) to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!
Where?
New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA
Dates and Times?
Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm
Cost?
Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors (65 and over), $5.00 for children (3 and up), and Family Special: $40.00 (parents and minor children only, please)
Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. Cash and checks accepted.
About St. John’s Drama Club
The St. John’s Drama Club has been in operation since 2008. It was organized by home-schooling parents with theatrical backgrounds that saw a need in their community for drama education among their students. Although the specific need was seen among home-schooled students, the Drama Club is open to and includes home-schooled, public, and private schooled students. The Drama Club is a ministry of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and part of the St. John’s Youth Group.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works – Front Royal paving projects; job opportunities
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works for the Town of Front Royal. Robbie keeps us updated with the paving projects happening now in the Town. Also, he discusses the job opportunities in the Public Works Department.
Interested in working for the Town? Click here to see what’s available and how to apply.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Taffy Mabe and Ellie Seiders, Senior Moments at Grace Fellowship
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Taffy Mabe and Ellie Seiders from the Grace Fellowship Church of God about a program called Senior Moments.
The Grace Fellowship Church of God is at 55 Westminster Drive in Front Royal. Senior Moments is held every other Tuesday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Typically, each meeting features a guest speaker, crafts and entertainment, lunch, and bingo. Great time to visit and catch up with friends and make new ones too.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, will be Public Safety Day. The event is open to the public and will feature information related to personal safety, as well as various law enforcement techniques and demonstrations from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Warren County Fire & Rescue.
There will be a K9 demo, Scent Kits will be available, Child Safe ID Fingerprinting, Child Seat Safety Checks, VIN etching by HEAT (Virginia State Police), and a bicycle safety presentation.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Cornelia and Stephanie Banks – George Banks Blvd Day
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Cornelia and Stephanie Banks about the upcoming George Banks Blvd Day.
George Banks was the first Black council member as well as the first Black mayor of Front Royal. He served on the council from July 1, 1977-June 30, 1986, and July 1, 1994-June 30, 1996. Banks served as mayor from July 1, 1996-June 20, 2000. Mr. Banks passed away on January 13, 2022, at the age of 79.
June 25th is the day of celebration for the naming of George Banks Blvd. The event is from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. This ‘block party’ will include music by Bobby G & Friends, Special Occasions and DJ Dec. Free hot dogs and chips. Bring the lawn chair and enjoy the afternoon with family and community neighbors.
Questions contact GEBFoundation2022@gmail.com or call 804-683-7025.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Butch Hammond and Donna Hunt, Skyline Christian Academy
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Butch Hammond and Donna Hunt from the Skyline Christian Academy. Skyline Christian Academy is a ministry of The Church at Skyline.
Skyline Christian Academy will be opening in August for grades Kindergarten (K-5) through 6. They are an affordable Christian School with quality teaching and training. They want students and families to feel like they are family, not just a number.
They will be holding an open house on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
The address is 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, perfectly located on 340 between Front Royal and Luray.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Meghan Bowers and Wendy Kurtz, Warren County Humane Society; fostering an animal brings rewards
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Meghan Bowers and Wendy Kurtz from the Warren County Humane Society about fostering for the shelter.
What is fostering?
Fostering for the Humane Society is rewarding and challenging, and a huge part of our strategy to maintain our no-kill status.
Fostering an animal is taking care of an animal in your home for a period of time, without adopting it. Sometimes fosters are needed for a few days, and sometimes for months or years. We use fosters during kitten season for babies that need around-the-clock care, when an animal is recovering from an injury or surgery, or if an animal is uncomfortable in the shelter environment.
Not all animals need fosters, and many benefit more from being in the shelter where they will be in front of adopters. Check-in at the shelter to find out which animals are approved for fostering.
While an animal is in a foster home, they are still the legal custody of the shelter, which means that the Humane Society must oversee the vaccinations and care of the animals while they are in your home. Any medical procedures or vet visits must be approved in advance by the Shelter Leadership Team in order to get those expenses covered by the shelter.
The Foster Care Program brings caring individuals and needing animals together providing special care in a home setting until the animal is ready for adoption.
If you think fostering is right for your family, please fill out an application or visit the shelter for more information.
The new date for Rough, Tough & Scruffy is June 18th.
