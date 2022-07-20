Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark and Susan Schwartz – St. John’s Drama Club

Published

9 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark, and Susan Schwarts from the St. John’s Drama Club.

St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family-friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.

“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”) to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!

Where?
New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA​


Dates and Times?
Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm

​Cost?
Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors (65 and over), $5.00 for children (3 and up), and Family Special: $40.00 (parents and minor children only, please)

​Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. Cash and checks accepted.

About St. John’s Drama Club
The St. John’s Drama Club has been in operation since 2008.  It was organized by home-schooling parents with theatrical backgrounds that saw a need in their community for drama education among their students.  Although the specific need was seen among home-schooled students, the Drama Club is open to and includes home-schooled, public, and private schooled students.  The Drama Club is a ministry of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and part of the St. John’s Youth Group.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works – Front Royal paving projects; job opportunities

Published

1 day ago

on

July 19, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works for the Town of Front Royal. Robbie keeps us updated with the paving projects happening now in the Town. Also, he discusses the job opportunities in the Public Works Department.

Interested in working for the Town? Click here to see what’s available and how to apply.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Taffy Mabe and Ellie Seiders, Senior Moments at Grace Fellowship

Published

5 days ago

on

July 16, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Taffy Mabe and Ellie Seiders from the Grace Fellowship Church of God about a program called Senior Moments.

The Grace Fellowship Church of God is at 55 Westminster Drive in Front Royal. Senior Moments is held every other Tuesday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Typically, each meeting features a guest speaker, crafts and entertainment, lunch, and bingo. Great time to visit and catch up with friends and make new ones too.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, will be Public Safety Day. The event is open to the public and will feature information related to personal safety, as well as various law enforcement techniques and demonstrations from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Warren County Fire & Rescue.

There will be a K9 demo, Scent Kits will be available, Child Safe ID Fingerprinting, Child Seat Safety Checks, VIN etching by HEAT (Virginia State Police), and a bicycle safety presentation.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Cornelia and Stephanie Banks – George Banks Blvd Day

Published

1 month ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Cornelia and Stephanie Banks about the upcoming George Banks Blvd Day.

George Banks was the first Black council member as well as the first Black mayor of Front Royal. He served on the council from July 1, 1977-June 30, 1986, and July 1, 1994-June 30, 1996. Banks served as mayor from July 1, 1996-June 20, 2000. Mr. Banks passed away on January 13, 2022, at the age of 79.

June 25th is the day of celebration for the naming of George Banks Blvd. The event is from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. This ‘block party’ will include music by Bobby G & Friends, Special Occasions and DJ Dec. Free hot dogs and chips. Bring the lawn chair and enjoy the afternoon with family and community neighbors.

Questions contact GEBFoundation2022@gmail.com or call 804-683-7025.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Butch Hammond and Donna Hunt, Skyline Christian Academy

Published

1 month ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Butch Hammond and Donna Hunt from the Skyline Christian Academy. Skyline Christian Academy is a ministry of The Church at Skyline.

Skyline Christian Academy will be opening in August for grades Kindergarten (K-5)  through 6. They are an affordable Christian School with quality teaching and training. They want students and families to feel like they are family, not just a number.

They will be holding an open house on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

The address is 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, perfectly located on 340 between Front Royal and Luray.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Meghan Bowers and Wendy Kurtz, Warren County Humane Society; fostering an animal brings rewards

Published

1 month ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Meghan Bowers and Wendy Kurtz from the Warren County Humane Society about fostering for the shelter.

What is fostering?

Fostering for the Humane Society is rewarding and challenging, and a huge part of our strategy to maintain our no-kill status.

Fostering an animal is taking care of an animal in your home for a period of time, without adopting it. Sometimes fosters are needed for a few days, and sometimes for months or years. We use fosters during kitten season for babies that need around-the-clock care, when an animal is recovering from an injury or surgery, or if an animal is uncomfortable in the shelter environment.


Not all animals need fosters, and many benefit more from being in the shelter where they will be in front of adopters. Check-in at the shelter to find out which animals are approved for fostering.

While an animal is in a foster home, they are still the legal custody of the shelter, which means that the Humane Society must oversee the vaccinations and care of the animals while they are in your home. Any medical procedures or vet visits must be approved in advance by the Shelter Leadership Team in order to get those expenses covered by the shelter.

The Foster Care Program brings caring individuals and needing animals together providing special care in a home setting until the animal is ready for adoption.

If you think fostering is right for your family, please fill out an application or visit the shelter for more information.

The new date for Rough, Tough & Scruffy is June 18th.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
75°
Clear
6:04 am8:33 pm EDT
Feels like: 75°F
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 29.69"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
93/68°F
95/72°F
97/73°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
21
Thu
8:00 pm Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Jul 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Relay For Life of Front Royal, Warren @ ONLINE
Ask your team to gather together on this evening to Relay Celebrate Survivors! We will be holding a virtual Relay For Life event. A link will be sent in an email. Please register: www.relayforlife.org/warrenva Registered[...]
Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]
Jul
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
28
Thu
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 28 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
29
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 29 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 29 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
30
Sat
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 30 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Aug
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]