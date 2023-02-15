Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Joe Waltz, Town Manager, Town of Front Royal
Our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Front Royal Town Manager Joe Waltz in this Town Talk. Waltz was appointed Town Manager on November 30, 2022. Waltz to return to that position after a three-year absence to a “dream job” in energy management with a municipal cooperative in Ohio.
Waltz said the professional pull back to this community was strong.
Waltz said, “Yes, I went to Ohio and spent the last three years in Ohio, and I retired from there. I moved back, doing energy-related work for another company. But honestly, when I returned to the community in October, I found the Town was still looking for a town manager. My heart was always here in Front Royal.”
The Town Manager oversees all of the Town’s operations and employees. Some of the more specific responsibilities of this office include developing and managing the Town budget, financial planning and management, personnel administration, facility management, procurement, public works, community development, grant administration, and public relations.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Ed Richards and Michael DeMato – 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival at R-MA
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ed Richards and Michael DeMato about the 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival at R-MA beginning next week.
After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, Randolph-Macon Academy will once again host the 45th Military School Band and Choir Festival from February 24th to 26th, 2023.
Events open to the public
- Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:00 pm, Melton Gymnasium- Drum Major Competition
- Sunday, Feb. 26, 2:00 pm, Melton Gymnasium – 45th Military School Band and Choir Festival Concert
- Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7:30 pm – Combined Concert American Legion Community Band & Clarke County Community Band
The festival will feature a concert band and a festival choir composed of military high school and college cadets and a clinic for military high school and college drum majors. Colonel John A. Brodie, Director of Music at Virginia Military Institute, will serve as the conductor of the Festival Concert Band. The Festival Choir will be conducted by Stephen Cramer, who is retired from the US Army Chorus, a former Broadway Star, and who currently teaches at the University of Wyoming. MUC James Anderson, the new primary drum major of the US Navy Band, will instruct the drum major clinic.
The Military School Band and Choir Festival was founded in 1968 by Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, Virginia, as the Virginia Military School League Band Workshop. Under the leadership of Ronald L. Horton, then Bandmaster at Hargrave Military Academy and later at Fork Union Military Academy, it was reorganized in 1977, after several years of dormancy, into the Southeastern Military School Band Festival. An expansion to include military schools outside of the region was completed, and in 1984 the festival became known as the Military School Band Festival (MSBF).
Growing from its roots as a festival attended only by bandsmen from the military schools in Virginia, The Military School Band & Choir Festival has grown into a national event, drawing schools and colleges from across the United States. This year’s festival roster includes more than 140 cadets and bandmasters, choir directors, and chaperons from eight military academies. This year’s festival participants are from schools in California, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, and Virginia.
Military School Band & Choir Festival Participating Schools
- Army & Navy Academy, Carlsbad, CA
- Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, VA
- Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, VA
- Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
- New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM
- Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
- Saint John’s Northwestern Academies, Delafield, WI
- U. S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
- Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Wayne PA
- Virginia Military Institute, Lexington VA
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Here is the links to the 44th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival held at R-MA in February 2020.
Military schools from around nation gather at Randolph-Macon Academy for Drum Major Competition
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Elaine Jarvis, Esq. – a lawyer, author, pilot and mother
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Elaine Jarvis. Elaine is a local lawyer, an author, a pilot, and a mother of three. Guess you can do it all.
Elaine Jarvis obtained her law degree from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary in 1997. She practiced law in D.C. and Northern Virginia for several years, obtaining experience in litigation, antitrust, mergers & acquisitions, bankruptcy, and contract law. She put the practice of law on hold for a bit to raise three children and run multiple businesses, with a focus on publishing and helping non-profits. Over the course of a decade, Elaine wrote ten novels and built a social media following of more than 50,000 people with her page and blog, Running from Hell with El. Her first two novels, Ripple: a Tale of Hope and Redemption and I Run: a Novel, won awards and hit the Amazon bestseller’s list at #1 and #2.
Founded by Elaine Jarvis, Jarvis Law PLLC offers creative solutions to businesses, consumers, and families in Front Royal, Winchester, Manassas, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Practice areas include business law (from formation to dissolution, and all points in between), commercial law and litigation, bankruptcy counsel (small business and individual Chapter 7 and 11), individual Chapter 13, as well as debtor’s and creditor’s rights, consumer protection, estate planning, property and real estate, family law, aviation law, and general civil litigation, both plaintiff and defendant.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Lewie Moten – Samuels Public Library Day of Giving
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, Executive Director of Samuels Public Library, and Lewie Moten from Code Jamboree.
Samuels Public Library’s annual Day of Giving is set for February 23, 2023, but you can double your impact throughout February, thanks to Lewie Moten of Code Jamboree. Moten has committed to matching all Day of Giving donations during the month of February up to $3,500!
“Our staff always strives to provide free and convenient access to information and ideas throughout the year. National Library Lovers’ Month gives us another opportunity to elevate new library services and make supporting our community library easy and fun,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “We are grateful to Lewie Moten of Code Jamboree for recognizing the importance of local library services during National Library Lovers’ Month with his generous Day of Giving Matching Grant that will mean every dollar donated in February will go twice as far in bringing exceptional library services and programs to Warren County and Front Royal.”
Lewie Moten moved to Front Royal in 2018 to be closer to his family, and last year opened his national software consulting company, Code Jamboree. An active supporter of the Front Royal and Warren County community, and a lover of libraries himself, Moten said the Day of Giving Matching Gift Sponsorship was a perfect fit. “I loved my community library growing up,” Moten explained.
An early gamer, Moten still has his Atari 400 that he grew up with – although the 410 tape cassette drive is missing. “If you saw the keyboard, you’d clearly see why I occasionally had blisters and I had to switch turns with my brother to program games. I would go to my community library every week and check out every book I could on programming. I am honored to be able to support Samuels Public Library with a $3500 Day of Giving Matching grant to help them provide the latest resources to our community and help them motivate others to give during Library Lovers’ Month.”
Make your donation before February 23, 2023, and DOUBLE your impact! DONATE NOW.
You can stay updated on the progress of Samuels Public Library Day of Giving by visiting their website at www.samuelslibrary.net, on Facebook, or stopping by our beautiful community library at 330 East Criser Road.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media, and digital resources last year. Patrons checked out over 350,000 books and electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs. Staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, and added a memory lab, board game section, and more, all while providing essential computer access, wireless service, and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Patrick Quest, Athletic Director, Christendom College
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Patrick Quest, Athletic Director at Christendom College.
Christendom College offers 11 Varsity sports and two club sports. The college offers volleyball, rugby, soccer, and cross country in the fall. In winter, it’s basketball; in spring, it’s rugby, softball, and baseball.
Patrick says, “We have high academic and character standards at Christendom. The same goes for our athletic program. All our talents and gifts are from God, and we work hard to perfect them, but remain humble too.”
“Christendom student-athletes are known for their hard work ethic, both on and off the field. We look for student-athletes that can meet standards of excellence and want to be the best they can be.”
This year, Christendom College students are from 27 states and four countries.
Click here for more information about the athletic programs at Christendom College.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – February Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening at the library in February. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Vicky Cook, Board of Supervisors, Sherry Sours Commissioner of the Revenue – 2023 Re-Assessment Information
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and Sherry Sours, Commissioner of the Revenue.
It’s time again for our County Real Estate Re-Assessments, and the notices are coming to a mailbox near you. In this Town Talk, Vicky and Sherry share the process and provide us with the latest information concerning the re-assessments. The one thing they want to stress is the tax rate has NOT been set and what you’ll receive in the next few days is NOT a bill.
Here’s a brief and, most importantly, informative video about the process and what you can expect. Everything you need to know starts here.
On May 18, 2021, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved entering into a contract with Pearson’s Appraisal Service for the County’s 2023 General Reassessment. Previously, the Board elected to conduct its general reassessments at four-year intervals, the previous one going into effect in 2019.
If any person assessed with local taxes, aggrieved by any such assessment, and missed previously held hearings by the County’s Professional Assessor and the Board of Equalization may apply for relief to the Circuit Court of Warren County as allowed by Section 58.1-3350 of the Code of Virginia. The rules of the Circuit Court will bind the property owner in filing a petition.
For questions regarding the 2023 General Reassessment, please use the following contact information:
Appeal hearings: 1-888-573-2776
Call Time: 9 am – 4 pm Monday-Friday
E-Mail: Reassessment@warrencountyva.gov
Deadline: February 3, 2023, at 4 pm
US Mail: Reassessment, PO Box 1775, Front Royal, VA 22630
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
