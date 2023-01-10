Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Joey Waters & JoEllen McNeal – Dare to Dream Grant deadline is Friday, January 13th
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joey Waters and JoEllen McNeal from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. Joey and JoEllen discuss the Dare to Dram Enrichment Grant program for women over the age of 18 who live or work in Warren County. The deadline for this year’s grant is Friday, January 13th.
The Dare to Dream program was founded in 1999 by founder JoEllen McNeal. These annual grants allow women to take a bold step forward in their lives or support the momentum if they are already on their way. Past recipients have used their grants to go to school, start a business, purchase computers, create non-profits attend training programs, support certification, and other continuing education goals.
Eligibility:
- Women residing and/or working in Warren County, Virginia
- Ages 18 years and older
- Applicants may not be enrolled in high school.
- Applicants may re-apply annually, including previous recipients of grants.
Review Criteria:
Applications will be reviewed on the merit of the project or activity description. Grant review criteria may include but are not limited to the following: prior educational and/or work experience, letters of recommendation from others who have knowledge of the applicant’s capabilities, additional biographical information, other life and work experiences, volunteer work, and financial need. The grant selection committee may also consider the applicant’s motivation, character, and/or ability.
Applicants must complete all sections of the application and submit the Dare to Dream Grant application by January 13, 2023. Personal interviews will be conducted for all finalists for the grant as part of the review process. The grant committee will review the proposal and notify the applicant if funding has been awarded in March 2023. A follow-up evaluation is also part of the grant requirements. The project must be started, and the grant money must be requested by November 30, 2023
Applications are mailed to FRWRC, PO Box 1748, Front Royal, VA 22630; emailed to wrc@frwrc.org or submitted online by visiting www.frwrc.org/apply and must be postmarked by 5:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023. Applications are reviewed, and the recipients will be announced in March 2023. The grant money will be available as of March 2023
If you need assistance completing the application, contact FRWRC at (540) 636-7007.
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont, Google Business Profile
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky from Matrimont. Matrimont is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia.
Declan and Joe started Matrimont to provide services that would take people’s businesses to the next level and beyond, with the old maxim in mind: others first, self last. They wanted to create a unique B2B union you cannot find anywhere else.
Declan said, “At Matrimont, we are committed to advancing the community where we live. We work hard and go the extra mile to address our client’s needs, with an unswerving focus on getting them the results they seek.”
As a local business owner, you know firsthand how important it is to market your business and reach your target audience effectively.
During this Town Talk, Declane and Joe covered critical strategies for growing your local business through digital marketing, including the number one thing you should focus on to reach your local market effectively. We also discussed why local marketing is so powerful and how it can help establish credibility and trust with your customers.
And as a bonus, Matrimont offered a free Google Business profile audit and consultation for businesses in the Front Royal and Warren County area. This is an excellent opportunity to get a professional evaluation of your online presence and receive recommendations for how to improve it. If you’re interested, you can schedule this consultation at https://matrimont.com/royal-examiner-free-gbp-audit.
Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity to grow your business and succeed in the digital world.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lori Cockrell and Josh Ingram – our new Mayor and Councilman
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lori Cockrell and Josh Ingram. Lori will be the new Mayor of Front Royal at the beginning of the new year, and Josh will be a new Front Royal Town Council member.
Lori will be the first female Mayor of Front Royal.
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes with a cover letter from citizens who are interested in serving on Town Council to fill a vacancy occurring on January 1, 2023. The vacancy on Council will occur upon Vice Mayor Cockrell assuming the office of Mayor, having been elected to that office in the November General Election. The interim appointment is for a term ending upon the qualification of the successful candidate elected at a Special Election to be held in 2023 on a date to be determined by Council, with the candidate so elected serving out the remainder of the Vice Mayor’s term on Council, ending December 31, 2024. To be eligible for an interim appointment to the Town Council, a candidate must be a qualified voter of the Town of Front Royal.
Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment, and applications received after the deadline, will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on Town Council, please submit your resume with a cover letter to the Front Royal Town Council, Attn: Clerk of Council, Tina L. Presley, by Wednesday, January 13, 2023, at 4:30 pm.
Click here for application to serve on the Planning Commission.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby & Pat LoPreto, Samuels Public Library – January Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Pat LoPreto from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Pat is the Assistant Youth Librarian at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Pat update us on what’s happening in January at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, Robert Hupman – Reaching Out Now, Christmas Meal at Skyline HS
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, and Robert Hupman about the Linda Kroll Community Meal Program.
On December 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm, Reaching Out Now and its partners will host a Christmas meal for families with children in our local school system at Skyline High School School.
This event will feature a traditional Christmas menu with turkey, ham, shepherd’s pie, vegetable medley, rolls, and dessert, all prepared by Chef Devin and the Blue Ridge Technical Center’s Culinary Arts program students.
Town Talk: A conversation with Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – December Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Erin updates us on what’s happening in December at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
This a reminder that St. John’s Drama Club will sing at the open house at the library from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. There will be a special visit by Santa Clause, escorted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, to read stories from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. From 3:00 to 4:00 pm, decorating a cone into a Christmas tree will end the afternoon. Come and make an afternoon at the Samuels Public Library.
On December 21 and 28, there will be only one storytime at 11:00 am.
The library will be closed on December 24 to December 26th and from December 31st to January 2nd.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter of Front Royal update
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer about the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal. Michelle updates us on the new home of the Thermal Shelter.
The Thermal Shelter opens on December 17th and goes through March 31, 2023. The Thermal Shelter will be at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue in Front Royal this season.
The shelter is a faith-based organization showing God’s love by offering a warm, safe place to sleep, food, and basic needs to those who are homeless, especially during the winter months.
Do you want to do involved? Maybe volunteer or make a donation? Visit their website to find out more information.
