Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Jon Martz, Director and Brook McClung, Job Developer – WC Department of Social Services

Published

6 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Jon Martz, Director, and Brooke McClung, Job Developer from the Warren County Department of Social Services.

The Public Health Emergency (PHE) has been extended to July 15, 2022. However, it will be ending, and this will affect many programs of assistance to our community. Director Martz discusses changes in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Medicaid, and the P-EBT program.

On May 12, 2022, The DSS will be hosting a Job Fair at the DSS Complex gymnasium located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Many local employers will be on hand to accept applications. Also, local education programs will share course training opportunities. For more information on the Job Fair, contact Brooke McClung at 540-635-3430, ext 3354, or by email at b.mcclung@dss.virginia.gov.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Aadon Atwood, Warren County HS Senior, Future Entrepreneur

Published

4 days ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Aadon Atwood. Aadon is a senior at Warren County High School, and along with graduating from WCHS, he also will be a graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College with a Personal Training and Group Exercise Leadership Career Studies Certificate.

Dual enrollment is for students who are pursuing a high school diploma and who are simultaneously enrolled in college courses at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC).  This program allows high school students to earn college credits that may apply toward graduation at Lord FairfaxCommunity College or another college or university.  Aadon heads to Bridgewater College in the fall to play football and continue his studies.

Aadon has set goals early and seems to know what he wants out of life. Remember, the youth today are our leaders of tomorrow.

Have you asked your child what they want to be when they grow up? Or should we ask who you want to be? Or what are you passionate about? Or what do you love to learn? But let’s start a conversation with our children; you may be surprised by what you learn.


 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Barney Stine, AMVETS Post 18, Stephens City, VA

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Barney Stine from AMVETS Post 18 in Stephen City, Virginia.

AMVETS (American Veterans) is the nation’s most inclusive Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization, representing the interests of 20 million veterans. AMVETS is open to and fighting for all who honorably served in the United States military, including the Reserve and Guard. With more than 250,000 members nationwide, they are veterans helping veterans.

AMVETS Post 18 has recently partnered with Saint Joachin and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal to raise money for Ukrainian relief.

Stine said, “Post 18 could not just sit by and do nothing, so we jumped into action and will continue to look for more ways to support those less fortunate in the local community and the world community.”


 

About the Organization
AMVETS Mission Statement: To enhance and safeguard the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably and to improve the quality of life for them, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy, and services.

AMVETS Post 18

851 Green St, PO Box 731
Stephens City, VA 22655

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with David Freese, The Valley Chorale – Earth Day Concerts

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with David Freese from The Valley Chorale.

The Valley Chorale brings top-notch choral music to the northern Shenandoah Valley. As a semi-professional ensemble, their aim is to put great choral music at the heart of civic and community life and, in so doing, entertain, illuminate and uplift our families, friends, and neighbors. The men, women, and youth in their current roster of some 30 singers represent Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, and Rockingham counties.

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, The Valley Chorale presents three innovative, immersive concert experiences in Front Royal and Winchester! Concertgoers will be surrounded by live choral singing and keyboard accompanied by an enthralling, large-scale conceptual video work (specially commissioned by the Chorale) as they explore the planet’s beauty as well as its peril.

The Friday performance features the Skyline Middle School Singers, and the Saturday performance takes place in Theater 5 at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester with its signature food/beverage service available.  Net proceeds benefit The Valley Chorale.  Click here to purchase Alamo concert tickets.


Showcasing American composer Dan Forrest’s gorgeous, five-movement REQUIEM FOR THE LIVING, this unforgettable concert event is not to be missed!

Find out more about The Valley Chorale on their website.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, April 22
7:00pm
Skyline Middle School
240 Luray Avenue
Front Royal, VA
Special Guest: Skyline Middle School Singers Under the Direction of Sarah Solomon
Free

Saturday, April 23
7:00pm
Alamo Drafthouse Winchester
181 Kernstown Commons Road
Winchester, VA
Food/beverage service available
$15 per person
Click here to purchase Alamo concert tickets.
Net proceeds benefit The Valley Chorale

Sunday, April 24
3:00pm
Calvary Episcopal Church
132 N. Royal Avenue
Front Royal, VA
Free
Limited seating; early arrival recommended

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Justin Proctor – Earth Day Celebration 2022

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Justin Proctor. Justin is a member of the recently formed Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC). Also discussed is the Town of Front Royal’s Earth Day Celebration scheduled for April 23, 2022.

The Earth Day celebration is a free, inclusive, family-friendly event open to everyone. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Front Royal Commons (gazebo area). There will also be an Arbor Day tree planting nearby at 3:30 p.m., led by the local Tree Stewards, in honor of the Town’s commitment to its Tree City USA status through the Arbor Day Foundation.

The Earth Day celebration will be an attractive event for anyone looking to:

  • Explore new ways to engage with the great outdoors, whether it be through hiking, canoeing, climbing, fishing, trail running, and more
  • Learn more about green infrastructure and technology, including solar and electric vehicles
  • Get more involved with locally active groups and clubs
  • Celebrate and support the Earth Day mission: Invest in Our Planet!

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


 

About ESAC:
The Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) focuses on the Town’s ecosystem, including recommended goals for environmental protection involving waste reduction, recycling, energy conservation, clean air and water, natural resources, and a sustainable community.

ESAC is chaired by our Environmental Specialist, Jim Osborn, who is a certified arborist, nurseryman & tree care safety expert with over 35 years of experience.

Vision

  • Preservation, enhancement, management, and protection of Front Royal’s environment and natural resources.
  • Education, outreach, communications, and public awareness on the care of the Town’s environmental assets.
  • Proposed amendments and variations to environmental and natural resources-related policies, regulations, ordinances, and plans.
  • Changes to the Town’s Comprehensive Land-use Plan regarding sustainability and urban forestry planning.


Responsibilities

  • Maintaining recognition as a Tree City USA Town.
  • Coordinating with community organizations and volunteer groups to work on environmental projects.
  • Planning the annual Arbor Day ceremony.
  • Supporting and coordinating with farmers’ markets and small retailers that specialize in farm-to-table and healthy food choices.
  • Regular Meetings
  • Regular ESAC Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of every month from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Vibrissa.

Members
Jim Osborn – Chairman
Jerome’ Ray
Justin Proctor
Herschel Finch
Vacancy – Local High School Junior or Senior

Front Royal’s Earth Day Celebration – Save the Date

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Adam Schellhammer, Executive Director, Valley Conservation Council

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Adam Schellhammer, Executive Director, Valley Conservation Council.

Adam Schellhammer is the new Executive Director of VCC and brings with him the regional conservation leadership experience and vision needed to build on the strong successes VCC has had over its past 32-year history. Adam hopes to expand on its long-held conservation mission by representing the needs of the entire Valley and improving the lives of the people who live, work, and play in it and the surrounding region.

“VCC is in a position to reconnect the fabric of our community, the landscape is what connects us all, and we should manage it in a way that allows everyone to thrive. VCC has the unique opportunity to represent the needs of the whole Valley region, but also connect our local needs to the larger picture of building global climate resiliency,” said the new director.

Prior to joining VCC, Schellhammer spent the last two years as the Wai Ora Partnerships Manager for the Auckland Council’s Climate Resilience Delivery program in New Zealand where he partnered with local communities to create high-value, holistic conservation programs to increase economic, social, cultural, and environmental outcomes. He has also served as District Manager of the Monroe County Conservation District in Pennsylvania, working closely with the farming community and collaborating with local municipalities, and as Natural Resource Manager for the Friends of Princeton Open Space a conservation and preservation advocacy non-profit in New Jersey.


“My experiences have taught me that you have to meet people where they are and get stakeholders involved at every level,” he said. “Building a strong foundation of public support is the key to long-term success. I love working with residents, community groups, and legislators to effectively promote resource protection and set policy surrounding environmental concerns.”

Schellhammer received his Master of Science degree in Natural Resource Management and a graduate certificate in Global Sustainability from Virginia Tech where he spent his time enjoying the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and building connections with the local community.

A native of Appalachian Pennsylvania, Schellhammer spent childhood summers fly fishing the headwaters of the Juniata and the South Fork of the Shenandoah River with his father, grandfather, friends, and family. He and his wife are looking forward to putting down roots and raising their young children in the Shenandoah Valley.

“This place is special to me. There is so much to love about the Valley. The people here share a sense of place and a love of the outdoors that creates a real sense of belonging.”

About the Valley Conservation Council:
For 25 years, the Valley Conservation Council has worked with communities and landowners across the Shenandoah Valley, promoting land conservation and sensible models of growth. To date, an astonishing 148,000 acres of valuable farmland and forestland, streams and rivers, and historical landscapes have been permanently protected in our area. We at the Shenandoah Valley Network applaud VCC’s 25 years of dedicated work in the Valley and look forward to our continuing partnership in the future!

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek, Samuels Public Library

Published

1 month ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library and Melody the Chairperson of A Taste for Books.

A Taste For Books is Samuels Public Library’s main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community – like reading programs for all ages, Laptop & Mobile Hotspot Kits, online services to support digital learning, free educational events, and of course books!

This year’s theme celebrates all things nautical. The library will be decked out with ships, wharfs, and islands. The event features unique foods, local beer and wine, a silent auction, creative costumes, an interactive game, and fantastic prizes.

Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.  Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.


The Taste for Books event is Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 6:oo pm to 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at TasteforBooks.net. The cost is $50, but they have a special, buy 4 get 1 free. If you have large groups or families, please contact Melody Hotek for arrangements at 540.635.3153.

There is still time for businesses to become sponsors and participate in this event.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
46°
Clear
6:04am8:13pm EDT
Feels like: 46°F
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.25"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
61/25°F
63/28°F
63/39°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
12
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women's Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Front Royal Christian Connection will hold its monthly luncheon on May 12th at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, beginning at 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Reservations required; call 540-635-2937 or 540-635-4560. Feature will be Ginny[...]
6:00 pm Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
May
14
Sat
all-day CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden
May 14 all-day
CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden *Citizens Helping Each Other All produce goes to local food banks! Join your neighbors: May 7th – Garden Prep May 14th – Planting Eastham Park Garden Virginia Hills Church Garden Contact Fern[...]
10:00 am Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14th, 2022,  10am to 4pm The French & Indian War Foundation and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invite you to the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Fort[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Join us for an outdoor, live music and river fun day – all while supporting the Humane Society of Warren County! WHERE: Join us in beautiful Bentonville – 1481 Hazard Mill Road. Activities start at[...]
May
15
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 15 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
May
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
21
Sat
9:00 am Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Kids' Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Held in the picnic area by the river. 2 prize categories: biggest catch and most unique catch Children ages 15 years and younger are eligible to compete Check in with the ranger at Shelter 1[...]
10:00 am Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 21 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Margaret Wester and explore the habitat of birds and the woodland wonders utilized for their survival. Discover the diverse stories of the Eastern Bluebird, Tree Swallow, Wood[...]