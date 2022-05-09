Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jon Martz, Director and Brook McClung, Job Developer – WC Department of Social Services
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Jon Martz, Director, and Brooke McClung, Job Developer from the Warren County Department of Social Services.
The Public Health Emergency (PHE) has been extended to July 15, 2022. However, it will be ending, and this will affect many programs of assistance to our community. Director Martz discusses changes in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Medicaid, and the P-EBT program.
On May 12, 2022, The DSS will be hosting a Job Fair at the DSS Complex gymnasium located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Many local employers will be on hand to accept applications. Also, local education programs will share course training opportunities. For more information on the Job Fair, contact Brooke McClung at 540-635-3430, ext 3354, or by email at b.mcclung@dss.virginia.gov.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Aadon Atwood, Warren County HS Senior, Future Entrepreneur
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Aadon Atwood. Aadon is a senior at Warren County High School, and along with graduating from WCHS, he also will be a graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College with a Personal Training and Group Exercise Leadership Career Studies Certificate.
Dual enrollment is for students who are pursuing a high school diploma and who are simultaneously enrolled in college courses at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC). This program allows high school students to earn college credits that may apply toward graduation at Lord FairfaxCommunity College or another college or university. Aadon heads to Bridgewater College in the fall to play football and continue his studies.
Aadon has set goals early and seems to know what he wants out of life. Remember, the youth today are our leaders of tomorrow.
Have you asked your child what they want to be when they grow up? Or should we ask who you want to be? Or what are you passionate about? Or what do you love to learn? But let’s start a conversation with our children; you may be surprised by what you learn.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Barney Stine, AMVETS Post 18, Stephens City, VA
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Barney Stine from AMVETS Post 18 in Stephen City, Virginia.
AMVETS (American Veterans) is the nation’s most inclusive Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization, representing the interests of 20 million veterans. AMVETS is open to and fighting for all who honorably served in the United States military, including the Reserve and Guard. With more than 250,000 members nationwide, they are veterans helping veterans.
AMVETS Post 18 has recently partnered with Saint Joachin and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal to raise money for Ukrainian relief.
Stine said, “Post 18 could not just sit by and do nothing, so we jumped into action and will continue to look for more ways to support those less fortunate in the local community and the world community.”
About the Organization
AMVETS Mission Statement: To enhance and safeguard the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably and to improve the quality of life for them, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy, and services.
AMVETS Post 18
851 Green St, PO Box 731
Stephens City, VA 22655
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with David Freese, The Valley Chorale – Earth Day Concerts
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with David Freese from The Valley Chorale.
The Valley Chorale brings top-notch choral music to the northern Shenandoah Valley. As a semi-professional ensemble, their aim is to put great choral music at the heart of civic and community life and, in so doing, entertain, illuminate and uplift our families, friends, and neighbors. The men, women, and youth in their current roster of some 30 singers represent Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, and Rockingham counties.
In celebration of Earth Day 2022, The Valley Chorale presents three innovative, immersive concert experiences in Front Royal and Winchester! Concertgoers will be surrounded by live choral singing and keyboard accompanied by an enthralling, large-scale conceptual video work (specially commissioned by the Chorale) as they explore the planet’s beauty as well as its peril.
The Friday performance features the Skyline Middle School Singers, and the Saturday performance takes place in Theater 5 at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester with its signature food/beverage service available. Net proceeds benefit The Valley Chorale. Click here to purchase Alamo concert tickets.
Showcasing American composer Dan Forrest’s gorgeous, five-movement REQUIEM FOR THE LIVING, this unforgettable concert event is not to be missed!
Find out more about The Valley Chorale on their website.
Performance Schedule:
Friday, April 22
7:00pm
Skyline Middle School
240 Luray Avenue
Front Royal, VA
Special Guest: Skyline Middle School Singers Under the Direction of Sarah Solomon
Free
Saturday, April 23
7:00pm
Alamo Drafthouse Winchester
181 Kernstown Commons Road
Winchester, VA
Food/beverage service available
$15 per person
Click here to purchase Alamo concert tickets.
Net proceeds benefit The Valley Chorale
Sunday, April 24
3:00pm
Calvary Episcopal Church
132 N. Royal Avenue
Front Royal, VA
Free
Limited seating; early arrival recommended
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Justin Proctor – Earth Day Celebration 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Justin Proctor. Justin is a member of the recently formed Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC). Also discussed is the Town of Front Royal’s Earth Day Celebration scheduled for April 23, 2022.
The Earth Day celebration is a free, inclusive, family-friendly event open to everyone. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Front Royal Commons (gazebo area). There will also be an Arbor Day tree planting nearby at 3:30 p.m., led by the local Tree Stewards, in honor of the Town’s commitment to its Tree City USA status through the Arbor Day Foundation.
The Earth Day celebration will be an attractive event for anyone looking to:
- Explore new ways to engage with the great outdoors, whether it be through hiking, canoeing, climbing, fishing, trail running, and more
- Learn more about green infrastructure and technology, including solar and electric vehicles
- Get more involved with locally active groups and clubs
- Celebrate and support the Earth Day mission: Invest in Our Planet!
About ESAC:
The Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) focuses on the Town’s ecosystem, including recommended goals for environmental protection involving waste reduction, recycling, energy conservation, clean air and water, natural resources, and a sustainable community.
ESAC is chaired by our Environmental Specialist, Jim Osborn, who is a certified arborist, nurseryman & tree care safety expert with over 35 years of experience.
Vision
- Preservation, enhancement, management, and protection of Front Royal’s environment and natural resources.
- Education, outreach, communications, and public awareness on the care of the Town’s environmental assets.
- Proposed amendments and variations to environmental and natural resources-related policies, regulations, ordinances, and plans.
- Changes to the Town’s Comprehensive Land-use Plan regarding sustainability and urban forestry planning.
Responsibilities
- Maintaining recognition as a Tree City USA Town.
- Coordinating with community organizations and volunteer groups to work on environmental projects.
- Planning the annual Arbor Day ceremony.
- Supporting and coordinating with farmers’ markets and small retailers that specialize in farm-to-table and healthy food choices.
- Regular Meetings
- Regular ESAC Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of every month from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Vibrissa.
Members
Jim Osborn – Chairman
Jerome’ Ray
Justin Proctor
Herschel Finch
Vacancy – Local High School Junior or Senior
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Adam Schellhammer, Executive Director, Valley Conservation Council
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Adam Schellhammer, Executive Director, Valley Conservation Council.
Adam Schellhammer is the new Executive Director of VCC and brings with him the regional conservation leadership experience and vision needed to build on the strong successes VCC has had over its past 32-year history. Adam hopes to expand on its long-held conservation mission by representing the needs of the entire Valley and improving the lives of the people who live, work, and play in it and the surrounding region.
“VCC is in a position to reconnect the fabric of our community, the landscape is what connects us all, and we should manage it in a way that allows everyone to thrive. VCC has the unique opportunity to represent the needs of the whole Valley region, but also connect our local needs to the larger picture of building global climate resiliency,” said the new director.
Prior to joining VCC, Schellhammer spent the last two years as the Wai Ora Partnerships Manager for the Auckland Council’s Climate Resilience Delivery program in New Zealand where he partnered with local communities to create high-value, holistic conservation programs to increase economic, social, cultural, and environmental outcomes. He has also served as District Manager of the Monroe County Conservation District in Pennsylvania, working closely with the farming community and collaborating with local municipalities, and as Natural Resource Manager for the Friends of Princeton Open Space a conservation and preservation advocacy non-profit in New Jersey.
“My experiences have taught me that you have to meet people where they are and get stakeholders involved at every level,” he said. “Building a strong foundation of public support is the key to long-term success. I love working with residents, community groups, and legislators to effectively promote resource protection and set policy surrounding environmental concerns.”
Schellhammer received his Master of Science degree in Natural Resource Management and a graduate certificate in Global Sustainability from Virginia Tech where he spent his time enjoying the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and building connections with the local community.
A native of Appalachian Pennsylvania, Schellhammer spent childhood summers fly fishing the headwaters of the Juniata and the South Fork of the Shenandoah River with his father, grandfather, friends, and family. He and his wife are looking forward to putting down roots and raising their young children in the Shenandoah Valley.
“This place is special to me. There is so much to love about the Valley. The people here share a sense of place and a love of the outdoors that creates a real sense of belonging.”
About the Valley Conservation Council:
For 25 years, the Valley Conservation Council has worked with communities and landowners across the Shenandoah Valley, promoting land conservation and sensible models of growth. To date, an astonishing 148,000 acres of valuable farmland and forestland, streams and rivers, and historical landscapes have been permanently protected in our area. We at the Shenandoah Valley Network applaud VCC’s 25 years of dedicated work in the Valley and look forward to our continuing partnership in the future!
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek, Samuels Public Library
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library and Melody the Chairperson of A Taste for Books.
A Taste For Books is Samuels Public Library’s main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community – like reading programs for all ages, Laptop & Mobile Hotspot Kits, online services to support digital learning, free educational events, and of course books!
This year’s theme celebrates all things nautical. The library will be decked out with ships, wharfs, and islands. The event features unique foods, local beer and wine, a silent auction, creative costumes, an interactive game, and fantastic prizes.
Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
The Taste for Books event is Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 6:oo pm to 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at TasteforBooks.net. The cost is $50, but they have a special, buy 4 get 1 free. If you have large groups or families, please contact Melody Hotek for arrangements at 540.635.3153.
There is still time for businesses to become sponsors and participate in this event.
