Town Talk: A conversation with Josh Ludwig, candidate for Supervisor in Frederick County

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Josh Ludwig. Josh is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Shawnee District, Frederick County.

Josh says he chose to run because as a local citizen it seems that the current leadership has strayed from that focus. He feels we need to support our local economy, small business owners, and schools.

Josh says, “This he says can best be achieved when we present our citizens whom we serve with as much information as possible. For too long we have allowed budgets to become vague in details, raised property taxes either by rate increase or assessment and increased taxes on meals as a way to supplement our spending. We need a more analyzed approach instead of the same old raise taxes approach. I’m committed to budget transparency, lower taxes, and our individual rights as citizens, community members, and business owners.”

On May 15, 2021, there will be a Firehouse Primary (Republican Party Canvas) at the Millwood Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22602. If you live in the Shawnee District in Frederick County you are urged to vote for your next Republican Supervisors. This election will determine the Republican candidate who will be on the ballot in November.

For more information and to contact Josh, go to his website at www.JoshELudwig.com