Town Talk: A conversation with Justin Proctor – Front Royal gears up for Earth Day Celebration on April 22nd

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Justin Proctor from the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee about Earth Day 2023 and the Arbor Day Celebration.

The community has long benefited from the natural wonders all around us, and it’s time to show our appreciation.

Join us at the Gazebo in Front Royal Commons, where we’ll have live music and delicious food for you to enjoy. There will be free activities for the whole family, including opportunities to connect with other outdoor enthusiasts and conservation groups from around the area.

This is a great chance to meet others who share your passion for enjoying the outdoors or trying out a new activity. There will be an opportunity to see a variety of electric vehicles and learn from owners’ experiences.

Want to show your EV and help others make the switch from fossil fuel vehicles? Be sure to register for the event at https://driveelectricearthday.org/event-attend?eventid=3647. We can’t wait to see you there!

