Town Talk: A conversation with Karen Poff, Virginia Cooperative Extension

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Karen Poff from the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Front Royal.

The Warren County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is your local connection to Virginia’s land-grant universities, Virginia Tech, and Virginia State University.

Through educational programs based on research and developed with input from local stakeholders, they help the people of Warren County improve their lives. They provide education through programs in Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, 4-H Youth Development, and Community Viability.

Karen describes the Managing Your Money Series of classes now available through her office. For more information, contact Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu

or call 540-635-4549.

