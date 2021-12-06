Top Stories
Town Talk: A conversation with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County HS, Holiday Craft-Vendor Bazaar and more
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County High School. On December 11, 2021, WCHS will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The school is located at 155 Westminster Drive in Front Royal.
Come out and start your holiday shopping at this event and help support the parents ‘Cat Pack’ programs and the 35 local vendors. Free admission and parking.
Some vendors include Avery Hess, Apron Love, Betts & Coop Boutique, Cardshop Bakers, Chantill’s Cupboard, Collectively Emily, ColorStreet, Darling Daughters Crafts, Dot Dot Smile, Essential Bodywear, Facial Aloe’s, Farmasi, Freshie Start, Malena’s Closet, Mama Bears Canned Goods, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Park Lane Jewelry, Peace Pillows, and Scentsy.
Find out more about this event and others on their Facebook page.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
EDA in Focus
Warren County EDA reaches bank agreement on McDonald parcel, moves C-CAP rental forward among other actions in final meeting of 2021
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) held the combined November and December meeting via Zoom. All Board members attended the meeting.
The Board adopted two resolutions. One resolution to approve C-CAP using Suite C located at the EDA office building to store food for distribution. The use of Suite C is at no cost to the organization while it transitions to a lease in Suite B and C-CAP will provide evidence of an insurance policy to cover the use of Suite C. The EDA and C-CAP will negotiate the terms of a lease on Suite B and possibly Suite C at the Kendrick office location at an agreed rental rate.
The second resolution authorizes the EDA Chair and Treasurer to finalize details of an agreement with Atlantic Union Bank where it gives up its claim in the Jennifer McDonald bankruptcy and the EDA will release its claim on the property formerly owned by “Little Rugratz” on Virginia Avenue. The existing bank loan is more than the value of the property and the release of the EDA claim allows the bank to sell the property. In return, by the bank releasing its claim in the bankruptcy, the EDA can recover a higher percentage of the recovery from the McDonald bankruptcy and save money in attorneys’ fees.
The Board is working with Public Works to address the maintenance issues at the Kendrick Lane building including HVAC repairs and installation of water shut-off valves.
The EDA and County are working on soliciting bids for appraising all the EDA properties. The first priority is the Baugh Drive building.
Chair Jeff Browne updated the board on Nature’s Touch and the VDOT grant. Scott Jenkins stated all the marketing material for the Commonwealth is updated and was approved by VEDP (Virginia Economic Development Partnership).
Greg Harold presented the final draft of three Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that will be used as guides for EDA and prospective purchasers of EDA property. He stated the documents were not “static”, but are “living” documents that will be modified as needed. The three SOPs approved are Letters of Intent, Contract Management, and Property Disposition Due Diligence. The documents will be posted on the website by December 15.
The EDA and Warren County are working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to govern the transition of EDA’s staff moving to the County payroll and EDA’s role in future economic development in the county. One change beginning immediately is the County will permanently take over receiving and coding EDA bills prior to the EDA Chair and Treasurer approving the expenses.
The EDA Board approved the meeting schedule for 2022 and future meetings will be in person. The next EDA meeting will be on Friday, January 14th at 9 a.m. The location will be posted on the website as well as the remaining dates for 2022.
(From an EDA Press Release of December 5th)
Local News
WATCH: Christmas Parade 2021
If you missed the Christmas Parade or want to see it again, sit back and enjoy!
This year the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade was hosted by Mike McCool, Publisher of the Royal Examiner. Thanks to Connor Clark for operating the video camera and the parade sponsor Lindsay Chevrolet.
Winners in this year’s parade are:
Best in Show – Edward Jones
Walking Group – Warren County High School Band
Best Large Float – White Horse Car Wash
Best Small Float – Samuels Public Library
Local Government
Tederick’s sometime stormy tenure at Town Hall will end December 8
According to Town Manager Steven Hicks, current part-time Town Business Development Manager Matt Tederick’s tenure with the Front Royal Town government will end by mutual agreement on December 8. That will be a year and one day after Hicks replaced Tederick as town manager, the current town manager pointed out. At the time Hicks took office on December 7, 2020, it was announced that Tederick would remain in a part-time position to help Hicks transition into his new job, essentially getting the lay of the land after his move from North Carolina where he had served as town manager in Selma.
Hicks estimated Tederick working 30-hour weeks during his latest job with the town, and called him a valuable asset over the past year. Tederick was considered a “provisional employee” in his most recent stint with the town government. Contacted about his compensation in his part-time role at the time he transitioned to it, Tederick said it was slated at “up to $3,500 per month” with no benefits.
Tederick’s earlier tenure at Front Royal’s Town Hall, particularly as interim town manager for 13 months from November 9, 2019, to December 7, 2020, after an approximate seven-month stint as interim Mayor, saw a number of controversies erupt. Those included the removal of five department heads and long-time Council Clerk Jennifer Berry, the latter who has since filed a federal sexual harassment suit against the Town; and the elimination of the in-house Community Development Director, who was Felicia Hart’s, position; as well as dismantling of the Town’s Tourism Department and Visitors Center staff in favor of outsourced consultants with a focus on online and social media marketing.
Tederick termed his moves governmental “rightsizing”, a term most recently invoked by fellow Republican Committee member and county Supervisor Delores Oates at Monday’s joint Town-County Tourism work session. But others, as was commented at that November 29th work session – “You mean downsizing?” – saw it as a philosophically based shrinking of the town governmental function in favor of outsourced, private-sector consultant contracts. Tederick was appointed interim town manager by council shortly after Town Manager Joe Waltz announced his pending resignation.
Also while Tederick was at the head of the town administrative department, over the objection of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt, the town council agreed to withdraw from involvement with the half-century-old joint Town-County EDA while initiating hostile litigation against the EDA. That eventually led to the filing of an EDA countersuit over contested financial claims stemming from the EDA financial scandal, circa 2014-2018. At the center of that financial dispute was a Town refusal to make payments on its EDA-financed new police station. On the Town side that ongoing dueling litigation is being handled by outsourced legal representation brought to council by Tederick. The Town is in the process of creating its own unilateral EDA, while the County continues to utilize the post-financial scandal, re-tooled EDA Board and staff.
Tederick transitioned to interim town manager from interim mayor as the special election called to fill Hollis Tharpe’s term saw the former mayor and then councilman Gene Tewalt beat Tharpe in that special election. Tharpe had resigned effective May 2, 2019, after being charged for sexual solicitation in a local massage parlor. Tharpe denied any wrongdoing but resigned to fight the charges out of public office. A Republican Committee member council majority appointed Tederick as interim mayor shortly after Tharpe’s resignation.
The charges against Tharpe were later dropped due to a lack of evidence after the owner of the massage parlor refused to testify by invoking her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination after facing charges based on the allegations of operating a bawdy house. Coincidentally, Tederick was the foreman of the grand jury that handed down the indictment against then-Mayor Tharpe. Tederick pointed out to this reporter at the time that he was appointed to the grand jury prior to any charges being filed against the then-mayor.
So, while Tederick found himself at the center of quite the rollercoaster ride over his first year-and-a-half with the Town, his final year in an advisory role has been relatively calm and behind the scenes as the consequences of the first portion of his tenure continue to play out at Town Hall, the Warren County Government Center, and in the courts.
Attempts to reach Tederick Friday for comment on his tenures in the town government were unsuccessful prior to Friday’s publication deadline.
Local News
School Board approves new Logan Maiatico scholarship, meeting participation policy
The Warren County School Board unanimously approved several action agenda items during its Wednesday, December 1 meeting, including a meeting participation policy update, the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) long-range plan, WCPS higher adult meal prices, and the establishment of the new Live Like Logan Maiatico Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is named for Logan Cole Maiatico, 19, of Strasburg, Va., a 2021 Skyline High School (SHS) graduate and star athlete who died in a car accident on October 4.
“Logan was a shining star, not only in athletics but in our community,” WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox said in introducing the scholarship item to the School Board members. “Logan was a selfless person who always put others first. Logan was a genuine kind person that wouldn’t think twice about lending a hand to a teammate, offering part of his pay to help local organizations, or helping to deliver hot meals to those in need.”
“What a wonderful life he was going to have helping other people,” Fox added.
Established by the Logan Maiatico Foundation, the scholarship will award $1,000 each annually to two SHS graduates, said Fox. Any male or female who participates in athletics in any sport or are in classes at the Blue Ridge Technical Center and have plans to continue education in college or vocational school are eligible for the scholarship, he added.
Each student will have to have maintained at least a 3.0 GPA; will need to be recommended in writing by a coach or teacher; must participate in charitable community events; and will have to submit an essay on why they should receive the scholarship award, explained Fox, who said that the Logan Maiatico Foundation will choose the award recipients and present their awards during a presentation banquet.
Maiatico, an aspiring firefighter who was a member of the Linden Volunteer Fire Department, also has been honored at SHS with the placement of Logan’s Bell, erected in his memory on the football field sideline within the SHS stadium.
School Board members Vice Chair Catherine Bower, Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and Melanie Salins voted “to accept the scholarship with gratitude.” School Board member James Wells was absent during last night’s meeting.
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved increasing the WCPS adult breakfast rate to $2.30 and adult lunch rate to $3.85 effective January 3, 2022. The action is required for WCPS to meet the 2021-2022 Virginia Department of Education minimum Adult Price requirement. Adult meal prices are currently $1.75 for breakfast and $3.00 for lunch.
Following the third reading of Policy BDDH/KD Participation at School Board Meeting by WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, the School Board also unanimously approved additions to the policy.
Specifically, the section in the WCPS Policy Manual now will read: “Warren County residents, WCPS students, and School Board employees are invited and encouraged to attend meetings of the Warren County School Board to observe its deliberations. Any Warren County resident, WCPS student, parents of WCPS students, or School Board employee may address the Board on matters related to Warren County Public Schools at the regular monthly meeting, which is Identified as the first meeting of the month. Any Warren County resident, WCPS student, parents of WCPS students, or School Board employee may also address the board on matters related to any action Item, at the work session meeting, which is Identified as the second meeting of the month.”
An additional change in this section of the policy manual now states: “The Warren County School Board will allot a portion of the regular meeting for the public to address the Board. Citizens addressing the School Board, whether as individuals or as a member of a group, shall limit their remarks to three (3) minutes. This time limit and/or the total time available for public comment may be modified by the Chairperson with the approval of the majority of the School Board.”
The chairperson also can modify time, with the approval of a majority of the School Board, per individual to stay within the time allotted or seek approval from the other members present to add time at the end of the meeting, according to the policy updates.
The chair also will ask for each person speaking to state their name and address for the record, whether they are a Warren County resident, parent of a WCPS student, or employee of the school division, the updates state.
In another action item, Ballenger also gave the board the third and final reading of the Warren County Public Schools Comprehensive Long-Range Plan 2021-2026, which the School Board unanimously approved as presented.
The 2021-2026 Comprehensive Long-Range Plan, which Ballenger said was developed by teachers, administrators, School Board members, and input from the community, includes the mission statement: “We will empower everyone to achieve excellence by sparking inspiration and learning through innovation.”
The goals for 2021-2026 are:
- Students will graduate from WCPS able to think critically; think creatively; communicate effectively; collaborate with others; and be prepared to enter the workforce with marketable skills and/or ready for the rigor of higher education.
- All schools will be accredited on an annual basis as defined by the Virginia SOLs.
- WCPS will employ properly credentialed teachers, administrators, and staff. The School Board will strive to provide competitive compensation for all personnel.
- Staff development will be tailored to the needs of each staff member for the purpose of continually improving the entire school division.
- All students and staff will be afforded a safe and engaging learning environment that promotes healthy behaviors and positive relationships for everyone every day.
- A safe, reliable, and equitable transportation system will be provided for all students.
- Technology will be integrated into all facets of the school division’s operating system as well as the delivery of instruction. All students will exit WCPS with appropriate 21st-century technology skills, which will enable them to compete in a global society.
- The School Board and all schools will engage and communicate effectively and openly with students, families, and the community.
- Develop community partnerships for the benefit of the entire school community.
- Provide an all-inclusive school experience.
At the end of the board’s roughly 45-minute regular meeting, the members went into a closed session to discuss student discipline and to consult with legal counsel regarding actual or probable litigation. No report was provided following the closed session.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board’s December 1 meeting in its entirety.
Local Government
Town planners move short-term rental draft ordinance toward public hearing
At 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, the Front Royal Planning Commission met at work session in the Town Hall second floor meeting room to discuss formulating a text amendment to zoning codes to facilitate legally prescribed short-term tourist rentals. To this point, as a sub-municipality of the county such applications within a vacuum of town codes, have been directed by county codes. The town council recently requested the planning commission to explore creation of a town ordinance to oversee the application for short-term tourist rentals within the town limits.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke presented a 10-page report, including a draft “Addition to (Code) 175-3” with a 14-point check list of requirements for submission of a Special Use Permit (SUP) application and draft “Short Term Rental Property Management Plan” that would be required of all applicants. Also included in the agenda packet distributed to the commission were Warren County’s checklist for such permitting applications and relevant state codes, including taxing processes. It might be noted that the Code of Virginia Chapter 35, Article 3.1 on Merchants Capital and Short-Term Rental Properties regarding taxation repeatedly refers to short-term rentals as a “business” endeavor, not a residential operation.
After four sentences defining the topic, the Code 175-3 draft checklist’s opening line – “Short-term tourist rentals shall be permitted in all Zoning Districts by Special Use Permit and shall meet the following requirements:” drew a lengthy discussion begun by Commissioner Darryl Merchant.
That discussion centered on the question of whether within the confines of the town limits, short-term tourist rentals should be allowed in residential districts, particularly R-1 Districts. Merchant was skeptical of a business operation being allowed in the often closer proximity of R-1 residential areas.
Another sticking point was raised by Commission Chairman Douglas Jones. That was whether a proposed Town Code should override Home Owner Association (HOA) rules regarding the conduct of short-term tourist rentals. A consensus was fairly quickly raised to eliminate any wording suggestion that the town government was in the business of overruling written HOA standards for short-term tourist rental operations.
The R-1 Residential District discussion centering on the advisability of introducing a “commercial element” into town residential neighborhoods took more time to resolve. Merchant noted the planning director’s reference to investors in some areas moving to buy multiple properties specifically for use in short-term rental businesses. Merchant worried that such commercial investing strategies would threaten to alter the character of neighborhoods from residentially based to commercial, as well as shrink the housing market for families seeking to put roots down in the community.
“I’m not saying short-term tourist rentals will tear the fabric of the town apart, but it’s a start,” Merchant said of his concern about business enterprises, rather than individual homeowners seeking additional revenue, controlling the coming of short-term tourist rentals to the town. However, a majority consensus was reached that with care the town governments overseeing and defining of short-term tourist rental processes could offer the necessary control to avoid the kind of commercialization Merchant feared.
“I don’t think we have a choice,” Commission Vice-Chair Connie Marshner said of allowing short-term tourist rentals in residential, including R-1, neighborhoods. The counter concern to Merchant’s was that to forbid them in residential areas would likely shrink the town’s short-term tourist rental marketplace too significantly to allow it to exist in any meaningful way. Marshner said that perhaps the commercial investor aspect could be utilized to direct a reclaiming of blighted properties in town – “It might be a plus,” she offered of that potential outcome.
“I think it’s something we should try,” Josh Ingram observed of allowing them in all zoning districts.
“We’d be foolish not to,” Marshner added.
“Let’s take it to public hearing and see what the people think,” Merchant said, leading Ingram to concur.
Following the commission consensus, Planning Director Kopishke said she would make the few suggested changes to her draft and then move the matter toward a planning commission public hearing.
In the commission’s only other business Wednesday evening during the planning director’s update, Kopishke told the commission that 200 responses to the Comprehensive Plan Citizen Survey had been received. Noting a target of 3,000 responses by the end of the year, ways to increase the pace of public input were pondered. Of the replies received, Kopishke said a recurring theme was retaining Front Royal’s “small town charm”. – “It seems very anti-growth,” the planning director noted of the replies thus far received.
Top Stories
Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Royal Cinemas – Free Christmas Movies
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak. Rick is the owner of the Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center.
Christmas Movies, they seem to be everywhere – – but no better place to watch than on the BIG screen.
Starting this weekend, December 4 & 5, 2021, the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal will present several FREE Classic Christmas Movies, starting with a naughty or nice triple-feature, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. These movies start at 1 pm.
The next weekend, December 11 & 12, 2021, the movie is Arthur Christmas. The final in the series is on December 18 & 19, 2021, and that is White Christmas.
On Thursday, December 16, 2021, there will be the adult Christmas Classic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase. This movie starts at 7:30 pm.
Jean Plauger of Jeans Jewelers and Tana Hoffman of Sager Realty have co-sponsored this event. If you see them, please thank them as well.
The first 75 children 13 and under will receive a free child combo for the first two movies in the series.
Watch the video for a special offer for Clifford the Big Red Dog starting this Friday.
