Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County HS, Holiday Craft-Vendor Bazaar

Published

3 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County High School. On December 10, 2021, WCHS will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The school is located at 155 Westminster Drive in Front Royal.

Come out and start your holiday shopping at this event and help support the parents ‘Cat Pack’ programs and our local vendors. Free admission and parking.

For more information or to reserve a table, contact Nora McMackin at 540-692-2293.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Royal Cinemas – Free Christmas Movies

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak. Rick is the owner of the Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center. In the month of December, Royal Cinemas will be showing several Christmas classic movies – all free admission. No better place to watch than on the BIG screen. A special thanks to Jean Plauger from Jean’s Jewelers and Tana Hoffman of Sager Realty for, once again, sponsoring these movies.

Starting on December 3 & 4, 2022, the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal will present several FREE Classic Christmas Movies, starting with a naughty or nice triple-feature, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. These movies start at 1 pm.

The next weekend, December 10 & 11, 2022, the movie is The Grinch.

A special showing – for adults – will be on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:30 pm with the showing of Love Actually. This movie is a 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy film written and directed by Richard Curtis. Mostly filmed on location in London, the screenplay delves into different aspects of love as shown through ten separate stories involving a wide variety of individuals, many of whom are shown to be interlinked as the tales progress. The story begins five weeks before Christmas and is played out in a weekly countdown until the holiday.


On December 17 & 18, the movie Holiday Inn stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, and on December 24, the movie White Christmas which stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, wraps up the series.

The movies Holiday Inn (1942) and White Christmas (1954) have much in common. Both movies are regarded as Christmas classics, with Bing Crosby starring in each movie. And both movies feature songs by Irving Berlin, most notably the song “White Christmas.” But according to IMDB, the movies have even more in common than that. According to IMDB, the set for General Waverly’s inn in White Christmas was a remodeled version of the set used for the inn in Holiday Inn. So take a look as you watch these movies and see how they compare.

Christmas is here; with it, we are reminded of how blessed we truly are. With this in mind, the Royal Cinemas has a canned food drive during the month of December to help those less fortunate.  They will be donating these items to C-CAP.  They will also be happy to have donations of pet food as there is a great need in local shelters. So if the spirit moves you, bring a can or two when you attend these Christmas classic movies.

Above all, Merry Christmas to all, and peace be with you.

 

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, Nathan Scott – This is IT!

Published

24 hours ago

on

November 22, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, and Nathan Scott about the Warren County Community IT Club – For 9th through 12th Grade Students.

Warren County teens, grades 9 – 12, are invited to apply for This is IT!, a club that gives students an introduction to IT and hands-on experience. Meetings will be held every other Wednesday, 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm, at Samuels Public Library, starting January 11, 2023. Mandatory equipment will be provided. Student members will be provided with a laptop for use during their membership and returned upon completion of the program. Bring your own notebooks/pens/pencils. The cost: FREE.

Applications are due by Thursday, December 15, 2022. Apply online at warrenstronger.org/events.

The goal of This is IT! is to increase and diversify the technical knowledge of its members. High School students in Warren County are eligible to apply to the club to learn about the diverse world of Information Technology (IT) from experts and will obtain hands-on experience with computer apps, web design, how to build a computer, and troubleshooting while having fun learning about IT.


The club will encourage its members to dive deep into IT areas of interest, including applying for internship positions with local companies.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series 2022

Published

1 day ago

on

November 22, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers.

The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group committed to offering high-quality musical experiences that inspire, educate, and enrich their members and our community.

The Christmas Concert series The Joy of Waiting begins December 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, at 4:oo pm. The next concert will be on December 9, 2022, starting at 7:30 pm at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue, Front Royal, VA. The last concert will be on December 11, 2022, at the Trinity Episcopal Church,  9108 John S Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA starting at 4:00 pm.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


Town Talk

Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for November for the Community Outreach Division:

11/1 – 12/1 – Coat Drive

11/3 – Cyberbullying Forum – Click here to watch on the Royal Examiner.


11/8 – Project Lifesaver (10 certified)

11/14-19 – Camping for Hunger (The River 95.3 for C-CAP)

11/17 – Senior Center Thanksgiving Meal (Masons)

11/18 – Stuff a Cruiser Event

11/23 – Reading with a Sheriff (Samuels Library)

11/? – Unclaimed bodies burial (19 people, waiting on military status)

Participation in these community events is part of Sheriff Butler’s Community Policing Program. Butler wants to build strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement and the community. Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods and to work with law enforcement to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems.

Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy. The program’s benefit is to reduce citizen fear of crime, improve citizens’ views of crime and disorder problems in their neighborhoods, and improve citizens’ evaluations of the police.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Tina Johnson – Yuletide Market – November 12, 2022

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tina Johnson about the Yuletide Market on November 12, 2022.

The Yuletide Market will be held at the Barn at the Backroom Brewery, located at 150 Ridgemont Road, Middletown, Virginia. The Barn is located off of Reliance Road, north of Front Royal.

It’s time to shop for the holidays! You’ll find crafts for local vendors and plenty of gifts too. Door prizes, a free raffle, and free activities for the kids. Even an opportunity to decorate your own gingerbread house.

For more information, contact Tina Johnson at (978) 967-6393.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale – Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale about the upcoming Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on November 23rd from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, located at 14 W. 1st Street in Front Royal, Virginia. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Capt Ann reminds us that food donations are still needed, and a few more volunteers would be greatly appreciated. Contact Jason Neale at 540-671-1129 for more information.

Also, volunteers are needed for the Red Kettle Campaign, which starts November 19, 2022. Register to “ring the bell” at www.registertoring.com.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.


King Cartoons

