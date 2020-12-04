Town Talk: A conversation with Larry Elliott, C-CAP

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall. The clocks fall back this weekend and that marks the time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Gerry pointed us to this information on the Warren County Fire Department website:

Living in a home without smoke detectors is a risky business!

When a fire occurs in your home, your chances for survival are two times better when smoke detectors are present than when they are not.

Smoke detectors, when properly installed and maintained (following the manufacturer’s directions), provide early warning when fires occur. Early warning increases your chances for survival and allows the fire department to save more of your property.

In support of smoke detector effectiveness, many cities and states have laws requiring the installation of smoke detectors in dwellings. Check with your local fire department or State Fire Marshal for further information.

Time is crucial. Most fatal fires occur between midnight and 8 a.m. Many fire victims die in their sleep from breathing smoke and toxic fire gases. When your smoke detector sounds, you may have 2-1/2 minutes or less to escape. Develop and Practice a Home Escape Plan.

Installation of smoke detectors

Electric smoke detectors should be connected to a lighting circuit with no intervening switches. For this, you may need an electrician. Connections using extension-type cords are not permitted.

Battery-operated models should sound an alert or beeping sound when batteries need replacing. A smoke detector with dead batteries or whose batteries have been removed is no protection at all.

Dual-power models are available which are electrically powered but contain a battery back-up should there be a power failure.

Use only those detectors bearing the label of Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Factory Mutual (FM). The ceiling is the best mounting location at least six inches away from any walls. If detectors are mounted on the wall, keep them away from corners and at least 6 inches, but no more than 12 inches, from the ceiling to the bottom of the detector.

Help save your life and property from fire

For minimum protection, install a smoke detector outside each bedroom or sleeping area in your home and keep your bedroom doors closed while you are asleep.

Keep your smoke detectors properly maintained. Test them at least once each month to ensure that the detectors are working properly. Batteries in battery-operated detectors should be changed at least once yearly. Use only the type of batteries recommended on the detector.

If your smoke detector sounds an alarm when no smoke is present, consult with the manufacturer or with your local fire department. If smoke from cooking materials causes the detector to alarm, do not remove the batteries or disconnect the power source. Simply fan the smoke away from the detector until the alarm stops. If this happens frequently, it may be necessary to relocate the detector or to install a different type of detector.

Develop an escape plan and review the plan with all members of the family frequently. Be aware that children and elderly people may need special assistance should fire occur. Establish a meeting place outside the house for all members of the family to ensure that everyone gets out of the house. Use a neighbor’s telephone to notify the fire department.

Additional tips

If your smoke detector doesn’t work properly, the silence could be deadly.

Test your smoke detector at least once a month. Push the test button or use smoke.

Clean your detector at least once a year. Dust with a vacuum cleaner.

Replace the battery each year. Use the battery type listed on the detector.

