Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with local author William F. Gray: The Man Behind the Door
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with local author William F. Gray. William is the author of “The Man Behind the Door.”
Having lived most of his life in the area surrounding Winchester, Virginia, William F. Gray is a self-published author. An avid reader all his life, William has taken his life experience and passion for writing and turned it into his first full-length novel. Based largely on his father, “The Man Behind the Door” explores both the anger and the grief a child can feel when losing a deeply troubled parent.
William will be at the Royal Oak Bookshop, 27 S Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia, on November 26, 2022, from noon to 4 pm to sign his book, “The Man Behind the Door.”
Here’s a highlight from the book:
When Leigh Glasscock was a child, his mother’s mental illness and eventual suicide defined the man he grew up to be. After Leigh starts his own family, his trauma and addiction now threaten to continue the cycle with his own children.
In 2000, two brothers were left orphaned when their father killed their mother and then took his own life. Now adults, Larry and Frank’s search for answers about their lineage and what it means for their own children put them on a path back to that very night.
Meanwhile, the Winston family finds themselves living in the same house where Larry and Frank lost their parents. When things begin to take a sinister turn, their young son Andy is the only one to realize that something is not quite right as his father’s personality begins to change…
In his debut novel, William F. Gray explores a cycle of abuse and neglect passed down from one generation to the next by introducing us to a character based on his own father. Full of heartache, suspense, and twists, “The Man Behind the Door” takes us on an emotional journey detailing a search to find the answer to the ultimate question: why?
His book is also available on Amazon.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber and Bobby Johnson – Linda Kroll Community Meal Program
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now, and Bobby Johnson, Principal of Skyline Middle School, about the Linda Kroll Community Meal Program.
On November 10th at 4:30 pm, Reaching Out Now and its partners will host a Thanksgiving meal for families with children in our local school system at Skyline Middle School.
This event will feature a traditional Thanksgiving menu with turkey, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, and rolls, all prepared by Chef Devin and the students of the Blue Ridge Technical Center’s Culinary Arts program.
Also, a special presentation from the Department of Social Services and the Warren Coalition about resources available to the students and community at large.
Click here to order your tickets.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan update, close to the end.
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director, Town of Front Royal. The Town of Front Royal is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is a visionary document that will help guide the Town’s future. Lauren gives an overview of the Comprehensive Plan and the importance of public input to the process.
On November 9th, the Town will allow the community to contribute to the planning process. The comment session will be held on Wednesday in the lobby at Town Hall, 102 E. Main Street in Front Royal, from 4:30 to 8:300 pm.
This plan is the vision for the Town of Front Royal, a place we are proud to call home. It will serve the needs of everyone by promoting economic prosperity and encouraging high-quality development while preserving our small-town charm.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – November Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening in November at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk
Town Talk: “We See You, Warren County” A conversation with Christa Shifflett, Executive Director Warren Coalition
In this Town Talk, Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition, joins Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the “We See You, Warren County” campaign.
“We See You, Warren County” is a grassroots campaign designed to build a sense of connection throughout the community, officially kicked off on September 1, 2021. This campaign aims to build community! But, building community begins with individuals connecting to each other. This happens at a very basic level when people witness or acknowledge each other simply with good eye contact and a smile. Yet even in years without a pandemic, many people do not have that sense of connectedness with others. They feel isolated and forgotten. The past 18 months have been even more challenging, as evidenced by the rise in mental health issues, alcohol consumption, and drug misuse and overdoses.
That’s why the Warren Coalition is inviting the entire Front Royal/Warren County community—businesses, schools, organizations, clubs, families, and individuals—to engage in a witnessing campaign called “We See You, Warren County.”
Visit their website to find out how you can participate in this campaign.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Trunk or Treat – A conversation with Steve Guizar, Pastor, Church of the Nazarene
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steve Guizar, Pastor, Church of the Nazarene at 1107 Monroe Avenue in Front Royal.
Each year, at Halloween time, the Church of the Nazarene holds a Trunk or Treat. This free event is on October 31, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and is held in the fenced-in field next to their church building and is well-lit by an industrial light for extra security.
Free hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy, and plenty of fun. If you have any questions, please call Steve Guizar at (540) 636-2882.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for October for the Community Outreach Division:
10/5 – Coffee with a Cop at the Senior Center
10/8 – Church at Skyline Fall Festival
10/8 – Wings and Wheels, Airport
10/8 – Christendom College Homecoming
10/13 – Public Safety Leadership Day
10/13-14 Worlds of Work
10/27 – Warren County DSS – Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
10/28 – Front Royal GMC Trunk-or-Treak Drive Thru
10/29 – DEA Drug TakeBack Day
10/29 – Hometown Halloween
Participation in these community events is part of Sheriff Butler’s Community Policing Program. Butler wants to build strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement and the community. Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods and to work with law enforcement to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems. Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy. The program’s benefit is to reduce citizen fear of crime, improve citizens’ views of crime and disorder problems in their neighborhoods, and improve citizens’ evaluations of the police.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 0mph
Pressure: 0"Hg