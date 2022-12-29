Town Talk: A conversation with Lori Cockrell and Josh Ingram – our new Mayor and Councilman

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lori Cockrell and Josh Ingram. Lori will be the new Mayor of Front Royal at the beginning of the new year, and Josh will be a new Front Royal Town Council member.

Lori will be the first female Mayor of Front Royal.

The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes with a cover letter from citizens who are interested in serving on Town Council to fill a vacancy occurring on January 1, 2023. The vacancy on Council will occur upon Vice Mayor Cockrell assuming the office of Mayor, having been elected to that office in the November General Election. The interim appointment is for a term ending upon the qualification of the successful candidate elected at a Special Election to be held in 2023 on a date to be determined by Council, with the candidate so elected serving out the remainder of the Vice Mayor’s term on Council, ending December 31, 2024. To be eligible for an interim appointment to the Town Council, a candidate must be a qualified voter of the Town of Front Royal.

Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment, and applications received after the deadline, will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on Town Council, please submit your resume with a cover letter to the Front Royal Town Council, Attn: Clerk of Council, Tina L. Presley, by Wednesday, January 13, 2023, at 4:30 pm.

