Town Talk: A conversation with Lorne Fyfe, Rivermont Baptist Church – Fall Festival on September 10, 2022

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark, and Susan Schwarts from the St. John’s Drama Club.

St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family-friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.

​“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”) to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!

Where?

New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA​

Dates and Times?

Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm

​Cost?

Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors (65 and over), $5.00 for children (3 and up), and Family Special: $40.00 (parents and minor children only, please)

​Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. Cash and checks accepted.

​

About St. John’s Drama Club

The St. John’s Drama Club has been in operation since 2008. It was organized by home-schooling parents with theatrical backgrounds that saw a need in their community for drama education among their students. Although the specific need was seen among home-schooled students, the Drama Club is open to and includes home-schooled, public, and private schooled students. The Drama Club is a ministry of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and part of the St. John’s Youth Group.

